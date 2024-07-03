Powell Says We Are Back On The Disinflationary Path

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

During a speaking engagement held yesterday in Portugal, Chairman Powell stated that we “are getting back on a disinflationary path,” referencing the most recent report for the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which fell to a three-year low of 2.6%. I’d argue we were never off the path, but his acknowledgement of the fact was enough to drive bond yields lower and stocks into record territory for the 31st time this year. The S&P 500 surpassed 5,500, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed above 18,000. More importantly, the rally broadened, with every sector of the S&P 500 higher except for healthcare. That has been the missing ingredient to the bull market thus far.

Finviz

Despite an increase in job openings, he said that there has been a significant improvement in the balance between the supply and demand for workers. Yesterdays’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report indicated an increase in the number of positions available to 8.14 million for the first time in months, but the prior month was revised lower to what was a three-year low. The most important detail is the number of openings per unemployed worker, which held steady at 1.2 and is the lowest since June 2021. Fed officials have communicated that the risks between a rise in inflation and a rise in unemployment are now balanced, which suggests that any further weakness in the labor market is likely to force them to act.

Bloomberg

I think the tables are tilted more in favor of labor market weakness ahead, which is why it is concerning that Powell still insists that “because the US economy is strong, and the labor market is strong, we have the ability to take our time and get this right.” Many of the labor market indicators the Fed watches are either lagging or coincident. That means that if the Fed waits for the unemployment rate, which is the most lagging of all economic indicators, to rise above 4% before easing policy, it does run the risk of a severe economic slowdown or recession that is not necessary.

Changes in monetary policy work with a long lag, which inflation hawks often seem to ignore, meaning that lowering interest rates today will not have its full impact on the economy for 6-12 months. We saw this in practice when the Fed began raising rates 500 basis points in March 2022. Therefore, the Fed can’t wait until the core PCE is already at 2% before taking its foot off the brake or the economy will be at stall speed, if not come to a complete stop. This is why policy is more of an art than a science. In aggregate, the leading economic indicators strongly suggest slower rates of economic growth, which should lead to continued disinflation. With the core PCE already at 2.6%, the time to begin normalizing policy is now. I don’t think waiting two months until the September 3 meeting to do so will be detrimental, but any further delay runs the risk that the central bank makes the same mistake on the way down that is made on the way up.