WHD Is On A Firm Ground

In my previous article on March 10, 2024, I discussed Cactus, Inc.'s (NYSE:WHD) strategies. After Q1, I expect the company's introduction of the latest generation wellhead products, supply chain strategy, and frac innovations to stabilize its operating margin. Its international diversification into a growing Middle East Market will push sales higher. The company also sees opportunities in hydrogen transmission testing and the midstream sector.

Despite industry headwinds, Cactus, Inc. (WHD) has shown resilience. The lower rig count, which affected its Pressure Control segment, was a challenge. However, the company's improved cash flows and healthy balance sheet demonstrate its ability to weather these challenges. While the relative valuation multiples may appear stretched, I see limited downside returns in the short term. With the expectation of an improved operating margin in the medium term, I recommend investors to 'hold' the stock for now, reassured by the company's resilience.

Why Do I Keep My Call Unchanged?

I considered WHD a "hold" in my article published on March 10. By the end of Q4 2023, it rolled out modified frac valves, leading to increased potential demand and encouraging prospects. However, it faced uncertainty in the energy market due to falling natural gas prices and potential rig reductions. I wrote:

The introduction and renewal of wellhead and valve products and the company's expansion plans in the Middle East have led to improved efficiency. Given the changing scenario in the energy industry, upstream operators will likely pay a premium for more efficient products. The increased inquiries for frac rental equipment will be encouraging for the company. It continues to benefit from the previous acquisition of FlexSteel in 2023 through improved speed and more efficient products.

The shift towards unconventional offshore production and an expanding market in the Middle East will primarily drive WHD's sales growth in 2024. I expect international diversification can help steady its operating margin. Its cash flows and balance sheet are robust. On the other hand, drilling activity has remained constrained in the US. However, its relative valuation multiples are not cheap. So, I retain my "hold" take on the stock.

Business Expansion

WHD's Investor Presentation, May 2024

WHD's business expansion plans in the Middle East are not just elaborate but strategic. The company's evaluation of opportunities in the region, its focus on the annual market size for surface pressure control equipment in Saudi Arabia, and the shift towards unconventional offshore production all point towards a promising growth trajectory. The finalization of a significant international order outside of the Middle East further underscores the company's optimistic growth potential.

Challenges And Remedies

EIA and Seeking Alpha

The industry factors have not been overly positive in the past year. The US rig count has dropped by 5% year-to-date. Crude oil prices remained steady, increasing by 15% since the start of the year, but natural gas prices have decreased by 12% during this period. So, the company adopted a few measures to nullify the pressure. Apart from introducing the latest wellhead products, its low-cost supply chain diversification strategy, frac innovations, and diversification into international markets should stabilize its operating profit margin.

Higher input costs have adversely impacted WHD's operating margins in the Spoolable Technologies segment. To counter this, the company utilizes its low-cost supply chain in pressure control to source select components. As input cost inflation moderates, these initiatives will likely expand the margin in 2024.

Near Term Outlook

WHD's Filings

Despite lower rig count anticipation, the company's management estimated that the Pressure Control segment revenues will remain "relatively flat" in Q2 compared to Q1. It also expects the adjusted EBITDA margins in the Pressure Control segment to remain unchanged (33%-35%). The management expects to introduce its latest generation wellhead in the coming months. Better margin from new products should keep its operating profit steady.

In the Spoolable Technology segment, increased installation efficiency due to better seasonal activity, sales to midstream customers, and higher revenues from international sales will likely increase its topline in Q2. It expects adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the range of 36%-38% in Q2, which would be a marginal drop from 39% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q1.

Recently, it received orders for pipes from a new midstream customer, which can become significant later in the year. The company also seeks opportunities in hydrogen transmission testing using CCUS technology. With a strong E&P customer base, it expects to gain above-average market growth in this new venture.

My Estimates

Over the past 13 quarters, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.3% on average. Over the next few quarters, I expect the EBITDA growth to decelerate due to elevated input costs and low natural gas prices. However, its topline growth can remain steady from improved midstream and international activities. Over the next four quarters, I expect its adjusted EBITDA to increase by 8% - 12%.

Analyzing Q1 Drivers

Seeking Alpha

From Q4 2023 to Q1 2024 (as released in its Q1 2024 earnings on May 1), WHD's revenues in the Pressure Control segment decreased by 3% due to the decline in US onshore activity. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 120 basis points due to lower operating leverage.

On the other hand, revenues increased by 5% in Spoolable Technologies due to higher demand from large upstream customers. However, adjusted EBITDA contracted by 240 basis points from Q4 to Q1 as expenses increased following the remeasurement of the FlexSteel earn-out liability. The FlexSteel earn-out payment is estimated to be ~$34.1 million, which would be paid in Q3. This can reduce net income in Q3. Adjusted net income decreased to $0.75 in Q1 from $0.81 per share a quarter earlier.

Cash Flows and Balance Sheet

Cactus's cash flow from operations increased by 43% in Q1 2024 compared to a year ago. A decrease in cash outflows associated with working capital led to the cash flow rise. Free cash flow also increased by 76% in Q1 2024. Its FY2024 capex guidance remained unchanged at $45 million-$55 million.

As of March 31, 2024, WHD's liquidity (cash balance plus available credit facility) was $411 million. So, robust liquidity ensures little financial risks. In Q1, 2024, its quarterly dividend amounted to $0.12 per share.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

WHD's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is expected to remain unchanged versus the current EV/EBITDA. In comparison, the multiple is expected to contract for its peers. This usually results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple for WHD. However, its EV/EBITDA multiple (~9x) is higher than its peers' (CHX, THNPY, and NOV) average. So, the stock is relatively overvalued.

WHD's average EV/EBITDA multiple for the past five years was 13.2x. If the trades at that multiple, the stock price can rise by 29% from the current level. However, the industry dynamics have deteriorated over the past few years, so I do not think the past multiple is indicative of the future. If it trades at the peers' average (6.8x), the stock price can decrease by 31%. Since my last publication in March, where I suggested a "Hold," the stock has increased by approximately 10%.

As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 8%- 12% adjusted EBITDA growth in the next four quarters. Feeding these values into the EV calculation and applying the current sell-side EV/EBITDA multiple of 9x, I think the stock should trade between $49.4 and $51.2, implying a 2% downside.

Wall Street Rating

Seeking Alpha

Four sell-side analysts rated WHD a "buy" (including "strong buy"), according to Seeking Alpha. Five analysts rated it a "hold," while one rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $54.2, suggesting a 4% upside at the current price.

What's The Take On WHD?

Seeking Alpha

WHD is increasingly looking for opportunities in the Middle East, especially in unconventional offshore gas production. It is set to offer the latest generation wellhead products. Better seasonal activity, sales to midstream customers, and higher revenues from international sales. The company utilizes its low-cost supply chain in pressure control to source select components. It also seeks opportunities in hydrogen transmission testing.

However, increased input costs will dent the margin of the Spoolabe Technology segment. This dented the company's operating margin in the Pressure Control segment in Q1. So the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. With input cost reductions, stronger cash flows, and robust liquidity, Investors might want to "hold" the stock for now.