Adaptimmune: How The Story Is Shaping Up For The Latter Half Of 2024

Topline Summary and Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is a cell therapy-focused biotech working on the late stages of development for their first treatment in cancers, specifically in the space of sarcoma management. I have covered them a few times in 2024 with significant optimism, and now I want to provide an update on how the thesis is shaping up as they proceed through the second half of 2024. In particular, we should discuss their oral presentation at ASCO in more detail. Read on to learn why I continue to be optimistic at these price points.

Pipeline Updates

Afami-cel

The most important shot on goal being developed by ADAP remains the MAGE-A4-directed engineered cell therapy called afami-cel. This entity I've covered in each of my previous articles. In particular, their Nature article demonstrated activity for this approach in different solid tumors, with notable activity being observed in soft tissue sarcomas.

The big development here is the ongoing review of the Biologics Licensing Application for approval in soft tissue sarcoma. The action date is still set for August 4, and we have not received more clinical or regulatory updates at this time.

Lete-cel

ADAP's NY-ESO1-targeted engineered T-cell therapy was the subject of an oral presentation at ASCO this year, which has now been published on the company's website. This presentation focused on the use of lete-cel in synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma, 2 forms of soft tissue sarcoma.

The key takeaways from the presentation included that the study met its primary endpoint of response rate, which was 40% in this population. Granted, the study included only 45 patients overall, so take the percentage with a grain of salt. However, this evidence of activity warrants further study in a well-powered clinical trial.

There was significant risk of toxicity to patients undergoing lymphodepletion in preparation to receive the cells. Reduced blood cell counts were noted in 63 of 73 patients who received treatment, and 2 died from complications related to lymphodepletion. There was also a high rate of cytokine release syndrome, which is pretty common with cell therapies and can be a significant issue to manage.

ADAP has described this study as "pivotal," implying that they may pursue approval of lete-cel in these sarcomas.

Uza-cel

ADAP is working on another MAGE-A4-focused cell therapy, enrolling patients in a phase 2 trial focused on platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. A phase 1 trial in patients with bladder or head/neck cancers remains ongoing, as well.

The big news for uza-cel is the announced collaboration between ADAP and Galapagos in a deal worth upwards of just under $500 million in initial funding and milestone payments.

Financial Overview

As of their most recent earnings report, ADAP held $140.7 million in cash and equivalents, with another $3.0 million in marketable securities. They recognized $5.7 million in revenue from collaborations while incurring $55 million in operational expenses. After accounting for interest income and interest expense, the net loss for the quarter was $48.5 million.

Given this cash burn rate, the implied operational runway for ADAP is around 3 quarters. This does not take into account the deal signed with Galapagos, however, which brought in $100 million in upfront funding to develop uza-cel.

They also entered into a Loan and Security agreement with Hercules Capital for up to $125 million, providing further potential resources as needed. This extends the runway another several quarters, consistent with management guidance that cash should last into late 2025.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Deepening pipeline of cell therapies

ADAP has continued expanding its roots outside of being a "one-trick pony" in the cell therapy space. The afami-cel story is shaping up well, and the lete-cel program is showing good signs of life. Now, uza-cel is bringing up the rear with a big collaboration agreement in tow. This will help them accelerate progress and continue with as many irons in the fire as possible.

Risk - Approval remains no guarantee

ADAP's data look decent to support the hypothesis that afami-cel is active in soft tissue sarcoma. However, there are many issues that can come up to delay or derail the project altogether. Those looking to buy in prior to the PDUFA catalyst need to respect the risk that a negative decision could come at any moment.

Former risk - Cash questions have been addressed through the FDA decision and a potential drug launch

The cash runway was a major concern of mine in my last article, but for the short-to-near term, the company has addressed the issue with the Galapagos collaboration. This sets them up to be in a position to raise funds from a position of strength, assuming good news is coming.

Ongoing risk - Very high cash burn has not been definitively addressed to date

It is still worth considering, though, that ADAP has an aggressive cash burn, so they're really counting on this drug approval and a product launch to help offset ongoing costs. There's not much else to say about this, except that if the FDA news is not good (either a rejection or a delay), then ADAP will need to find some other way to buy more time, which would likely be painful for shareholders.

Bottom-Line Summary

ADAP has continued a sideways pattern into the summer, despite a looming FDA decision, ongoing success in the clinic, and a new collaboration agreement that helps to extend their cash runway substantially. At a market cap of under $250 million, the market is not currently valuing ADAP as a contender, in my opinion. This could all change with a positive FDA decision that is now at most a month away, which makes me hold on to my "Strong Buy" sentiment. I would caution anyone, though, that this is by no means a guarantee, and the downside risk is massive for the company if the FDA does not allow afami-cel to be approved.