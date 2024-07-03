SCHD: The Ultimate 'Sleep Well At Night' ETF

KristinaGreke

For years, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has been the most popular dividend ETF on the market.

I covered this popular ETF back in April 2024, and I thought it would be a great time to update the holding. As I said back then, "we will continue to stick with the ETF as a core position".

Not only has the ETF provided investors with a diversified group of holdings, which we will look at closer below, but the ETF has also provided solid total returns over the years.

However, in the past few years, we have seen a strong move in the markets, primarily led by mega cap technology companies as well as the communication services sector.

Here are some returns for some of the largest stocks within those sectors since the start of 2023:

Nvidia Inc ( NVDA ) +738%

Meta Platforms (META) +323%

Alphabet (GOOGL) +110%

Microsoft (MSFT) +92%

As I mentioned, SCHD is a very diversified ETF, however, they do lack much exposure to both the technology and communication services sectors, which speaks highly to the underperformance the ETF has seen the past few years.

Here is a look at the performance over the past 10 years as compared to the S&P 500 (SPY).

yCharts

As you can see in the chart above, SCHD traded very closely in-line with the S&P 500 for much of the past decade but falling behind drastically in the past few years.

Here is a look at the performance between the S&P 500 and SCHD since the start of 2023.

yCharts

You can clearly see the underperformance of SCHD since the start of 2023 with the S&P 500 up 45% and SCHD up only 8%, badly underperforming. However, markets are not generally as top heavy as they have been the past 18 months.

Here is a closer look at the sector breakdown for the ETF.

Seeking Alpha

Technology and Communication Services are near the bottom, in terms of exposure for the ETF, accounting for only 8.8% and 4.6% exposure, respectively.

When markets are broader, and multiple sectors are doing well is when SCHD does well, not when it's one-sided and one-sided to sectors like technology and communication services.

The strategy behind SCHD is to look at companies that pay consistent dividends, are higher quality stocks, and have higher yields.

The stock selection process is an algorithm, no human selection process is involved.

Once the screening process is done, the selection process then takes the 100 top stocks to determine its portfolio, which goes through this reconstitution process once per year. In addition, the portfolio is rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Here is a look at the top 10 holdings as it stands right now:

Seeking Alpha

A Dividend Juggernaut

The unique thing about SCHD, outside of its solid performance over a long period of time, has been its dividend.

SCHD has often paid a higher dividend than many “high-yield” dividend ETFs and they have accumulated faster dividend growth than “dividend growth” focused ETFs, making for a strong combination.

Recently, SCHD announced its largest quarterly dividend distribution in the history of the ETF, which was $0.82 per share. This dividend was paid out at the start of July.

The $0.82 per share dividend was a 35% increase over the ETFs most recently paid dividend, and higher by 11% over the ETFs most recent record high back in 2023.

Over the trailing 12 months, investors have earned an annual dividend of $2.83, which currently equates to a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Over the past five years, the ETF has had a dividend growth rate of roughly 13%. SCHD has paid an increased dividend for 12 consecutive years and counting.

Seeking Alpha

What To Make of SCHD Now

Slowing dividend growth has been some of the concerns surrounding SCHD along with the ETFs lack of technology and communication services exposure. However, there are some things to consider.

First, the new-look portfolio, since the reconstitution in March, is still filled with a slew of high-quality dividend paying companies, led by the likes of Home Depot (HD), and AbbVie (ABBV).

The lack of technology exposure, although not great the past 18 months, provides key diversification to offset any tech heavy ETF holdings like the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) or even the S&P 500 (SPY) now.

If we see technology and communication services take a breather for whatever reason, and investors rotate to other sectors, SCHD will keep your portfolio upright. This ETF is a great compliment.

Secondly, as we just saw with the new record high dividend payout is the fact that this ETF still pays out a sizable dividend yield.

There were concerns around growth after the ETF dropped top positions Broadcom (AVGO) and Merck (MRK) during the reconstitution in March, two companies that grow their dividend at a strong clip, and they were replaced at the top by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

BMY has not had fast dividend growth and the stock has been performing terribly, so much so that it fell from the top holding in SCHD.

The fact of the matter is that the selection process has not changed, and we have seen the performance over the long period, so questioning the ETF now is not something I am willing to do.

However, technology continues to be a place investors want to be, so investors looking at SCHD are going to need to be patient and know that they are purchasing “insurance” in a way, if the leading sectors falter.

Seeking Alpha Data

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Notably, the last 6 articles on SCHD have been Buys (and one Strong Buy).

Seeking Alpha

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.