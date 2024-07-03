The Fate Of The U.S. Dollar

Sergei Chuyko/iStock via Getty Images

I just wrote about the value of the U.S. dollar.

It was posted around 1:00 pm on the east coast, last Thursday.

The presidential debate took place last Thursday, beginning at 9:00 pm.

So, today I read in the Financial Times, "Fate of dollar rest on result of U.S. election," written by Barry Eichengreen, professor of economics and political science at the University of California.

The future value of the U.S. dollar has become just that much more uncertain.

The future could involve "more of the same."

Or, the future could revolve around a much weaker value for the U.S. dollar.

For example, "rumors are rife that influential Trump advisers are plotting for a weaker dollar."

The gap of uncertainty concerning the future value of the U.S. dollar has seemingly risen substantially over the past few days.

Now, I am not going to get into the politics of the coming election and what might be the outcome of the vote.

What I do want to suggest is that you pay more attention to the value of the U.S. dollar in the near future, to get an idea of where "the market" is going as a result of investors' responses to how the election is progressing.

As I have been writing, the Federal Reserve, given that a presidential election will take place in November, has been working to keep things quiet in the financial markets so that it does not create some kind of performance that will influence the election or, at least, create a political stir that can be used one way or another to influence the outcome of the election.

Chairman Powell is being very quiet and very evasive when it comes to talking about what the Fed is going to do with its policy rate of interest.

Continuing to behave in this way, I believe, would keep the value of the U.S. dollar about where it is...or, would allow it to become even stronger in the foreign exchange market.

If market participants believe that Mr. Biden has a good chance of getting re-elected, they can expect that this kind of policy would be followed through the fall months.

The alternative path depends upon Mr. Trump's chances of winning the fall election.

If the rumors of Mr. Trump's policies are accepted by market participants, then traders will expect, with a higher probability, that the value of the U.S. dollar will fall the more it appears that Mr. Trump might win the presidential election.

Rumors have it that Mr. Powell will be replaced as the Federal Reserve chairman and that fiscal policies will join monetary policies in shooting for a weaker value to the dollar.

If the direction of the election seems to be moving in this direction because of the past week's events, then the value of the U.S. dollar should begin to rise in advance of the fall election date.

Where I had been expecting the dollar price of one euro might go below where it is right now, around $1.07 per euro, to $1.05 or lower, my expectations might change.

In the alternative scenario where Mr. Trump seeks a weaker U.S. dollar, I could see the dollar price of one euro going to around $1.20.

The movement in the value of the U.S. dollar between now and the election in November could, therefore, take a pretty good swing.

This is what I believe that market participants should be aware of.

The rough picture, so far, is that the value of the dollar fell modestly to Friday's close, but the dollar rose on Monday, but only modestly. On Tuesday and Wednesday, little change took place.

Not much is being conveyed at the present time. Market participants are trying to figure out what is happening on the President's side and what the Democrats are going to do.

However, I believe that over the next four months, we may be in for some market swings as the feeling about the presidential election unwinds.

Therefore, I believe that investors should keep a close watch on what happens to the value of the dollar over this time.

That's all for now!