The Fate Of The U.S. Dollar

Jul. 03, 2024 9:55 AM ETDXY, USD:EUR, EUR:USD
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.4K Followers

Summary

  • A great deal more uncertainty surrounds the future of the U.S. presidency than existed last Thursday afternoon.
  • As a consequence, a great deal more uncertainty surrounds the future of the U.S. dollar now, than existed last Thursday afternoon.
  • Investors need to keep their eye on the value of the U.S. dollar to follow how investors are reacting to the evolving state of the upcoming presidential election.

Question mark and bill dollar on scale board. What currency will be the world currency.

Sergei Chuyko/iStock via Getty Images

I just wrote about the value of the U.S. dollar.

It was posted around 1:00 pm on the east coast, last Thursday.

The presidential debate took place last Thursday, beginning at 9:00 pm.

So, today

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.4K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXY--
US Dollar Index
USD:EUR--
US Dollar / Euro
EUR:USD--
Euro / US Dollar
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News