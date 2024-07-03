Johnson & Johnson: A Lot Of Moving Parts, But Perhaps Finally Lurching In The Right Direction

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.71K Followers

Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson shares have underperformed for years, with multiple contributing causes including upcoming generic competition for Stelara, uncertainty around talc litigation, and questions about internal growth capabilities.
  • The pharmaceutical pipeline shows promise, and I like the "franchise/platform" approach in oncology, immunology, and neuroscience, but clinical and competitive risks are real.
  • I'm more skeptical of management's growth targets in MedTech, as I feel the company has often come up short versus rivals when it comes to disruptive innovation.
  • Long-term revenue growth around 5%, EBITDA margins moving toward 40%, and mid-to-high-20%s FCF margins can support a fair value in the $160-$180 range.
Surgical scissors in operating room

Portra/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The last couple of years have not been particularly good to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock. Although the pharmaceutical business has generally performed well, the loss of Stelara to generic competition is going to create significant headwinds

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.71K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JNJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ
--
JNJ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News