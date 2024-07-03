U.S. Weekly Fund Flows Insight Report: Equity ETFs Attract $20.9 Billion, Largest Weekly Intake Of 2024

Jul. 03, 2024 9:20 AM ETDXY, SPY, IVV, QQQ, SOXX, TLT, LQD, SPHY, TIP
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
414 Followers

Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended June 26, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets for the eighth week in 10, adding a net $14.3 billion.
  • Both active and passive fixed income funds saw inflows. Passively managed fixed income funds have recorded four consecutive weekly inflows.
  • Municipal bond conventional funds returned a negative 0.27% over the fund flows week, giving the subgroup its first weekly loss in four.

Businessman consult analyzing company financial cash flow result. Concept for teamwork business corporate meeting and economy fund.

Natee127/iStock via Getty Images

The data in the article below is sourced from Lipper's Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace ("Fund Flows").

During LSEG Lipper's fund flows week that ended June 26, 2024, investors were overall net

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
414 Followers
Jack Fischer joined the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. Jack is now the Head of Lipper Research for U.S. and Canada. He is responsible for fund market analysis and research. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXY--
US Dollar Index
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SOXX--
iShares Semiconductor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News