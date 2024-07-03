Natee127/iStock via Getty Images

The data in the article below is sourced from Lipper's Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace ("Fund Flows").

During LSEG Lipper's fund flows week that ended June 26, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the eighth week in 10, adding a net $14.3 billion.

This past week, money market funds (-$7.0 billion), tax-exempt bond funds (-$498 million), mixed-assets funds (-$297 million), and alternative investments funds (-$182 million) suffered outflows.

Equity funds (+$17.7 billion), taxable bond funds (+$4.7 billion), and commodities funds (+$284 million) posted net inflows.

Active (-$838 million) equity funds suffered outflows for the fourteenth straight week. Passive equity funds (+$16.4 billion) logged their first inflow in three weeks as they reported their largest weekly inflow of the year.

Both active (+$292 million) and passive (+$3.7 billion) fixed income funds saw inflows. Passively managed fixed income funds have recorded four consecutive weekly inflows.

In aggregate, spot bitcoin ETFs saw an outflow (-$550 million) over the week, which was only the third weekly outflow since launching in mid-January.

Index Performance

At the close of LSEG Lipper's fund flows week, U.S. broad-based equity indices reported mostly negative returns - Russell 2000 (-0.32%), Nasdaq (-0.32%), and S&P 500 (-0.17%). The DJIA (+0.72%) has seen three weekly gains in four.

Broad-based fixed income indices also mostly recognized losses - FTSE U.S. Broad Investment Grade Bond Total Return Index (-0.56%) and FTSE Municipal Tax-Exempt Investment Grade Bond Index (-0.15%) saw sub-zero returns. The FTSE High Yield Market Total Return Index (+0.06%) logged its third gain over the prior four weeks.

The S&P/TSX Composite (+1.34%) and Nikkei 225 (+1.11%) recorded plus-side returns, while other overseas broad-based indices struggled - the DAX Total Return (-0.15%), FTSE 100 (-0.61%), and Shanghai Composite (-1.64) all returned their second week of losses in three.

Rates/Yields

Both the two- (+0.62%) and 10-year (+2.40%) Treasury yield rose over the course of the week. Since the start of the year, both yields have risen (+11.55% and +11.64%, respectively).

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average (FRM) decreased for the seventh week in eight, with the weekly average currently at 6.86%. Both the United States Dollar Index (DXY, +0.76%) and VIX (+0.56%) increased over the course of the week.

For the next meeting, the CME FedWatch Tool has the likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving interest rates unchanged at 89.7%. This tool forecasted a 10.2% possibility of a 25-bps cut one month ago. The next meeting is scheduled for July 31, 2024.

Exchange-Traded Equity Funds

Exchange-traded equity funds recorded a $20.9 billion weekly inflow - its first in three weeks. The macro-group posted a 0.34% loss on the week, its first week in the red in four.

Large-cap ETFs (+$22.4 billion), multi-cap ETFs (+$634 million), and mid-cap ETFs (+$369 million) posted the largest inflows. Under large-cap ETFs, the S&P 500 Index Funds Lipper classification rebounded from a bad two-week stretch, adding $21.7 billion - the fourth-largest weekly inflow on record for S&P 500 Index ETFs. Two weeks ago, the ETFs within this classification took home the headline, seeing its largest outflow on record (-$17.4 billion).

Developed international markets ETFs (-$1.2 billion), sector equity ETFs (-$867 million), and emerging markets equity ETFs (-$306 million) witnessed the top weekly outflows under equity ETFs.

Over the past fund flows week, the two top equity ETF flow attractors were SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY, +$14.5 billion) and iShares S&P 500 Core ETF (IVV, +$6.8 billion).

Meanwhile, the two equity ETFs leading in weekly outflows were Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ, -$3.3 billion) and iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX, -$629 million).

Exchange-Traded Fixed Income Funds

Exchange-traded taxable fixed income funds observed a $5.7 billion weekly inflow - the macro group's seventh weekly inflow in eight weeks. Fixed income ETFs reported a loss of 0.37% on average, marking the second sub-zero return in three weeks.

Government & Treasury ETFs (+$2.4 billion), general domestic taxable fixed income ETFs (+$1.5 billion), and short/intermediate investment-grade ETFs (+$1.2 billion) were the top subgroups under taxable bond ETFs to observe inflows. Government & Treasury ETFs have posted 17 inflows over the last 20 weeks and have seen nine straight.

Emerging markets debt ETFs (-$44 million) and high yield ETFs (-$28 million) were the only taxable fixed income subgroups to record an outflow on the week. Emerging markets debt ETFs have posted four weekly outflows in five weeks.

Municipal bond ETFs reported a $261 million outflow over the week, marking the first outflow in four weeks. Municipal bond ETFs also realized their first gain (-0.24%) in as many weeks.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT, +$2.1 billion) and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD, +$877 million) attracted the largest amounts of weekly net new money under fixed income ETFs.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY, -$351 million) and iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP, -$343 million) suffered the largest weekly outflows.

Conventional Equity Funds

Conventional equity funds (ex-ETFs) witnessed weekly outflows (-$5.4 billion) for the one-hundred-and-twenty-fourth straight week. Conventional equity funds posted a weekly return of negative 0.23%.

Large-cap funds (-$1.6 billion), mid-cap funds (-$933 million), and developed international markets funds (-$739 million) were the top conventional equity fund subgroups to realize weekly outflows. Large-cap conventional mutual funds logged their twenty-eighth outflow over the past 30 weeks, led by the Large-Cap Growth classification (-$1.4 billion).

No subgroup under conventional equity mutual funds reported an inflow over the trailing week.

Conventional Fixed Income Funds

Conventional taxable-fixed income funds realized an outflow of $1.3 billion - marking the eighth outflow over the past 10 weeks. The macro-group realized a loss of 0.31% on average - their fourth week in the red over the past six.

Short/intermediate investment-grade funds (-$830 million), high yield funds (-$203 million), and short/intermediate government & Treasury funds (-$156 million) led taxable fixed income subgroups in net outflows. Short/intermediate investment-grade funds suffered their eighth outflow in 10 weeks, led by the Core Plus Bond Funds classification (-$584 million).

Alternative bond funds (+$68 million) was the only taxable fixed income subgroup to observe inflows over the week, as they observed their ninth weekly intake in 10.

Municipal bond conventional funds (ex-ETFs) returned a negative 0.27% over the fund flows week, giving the subgroup its first weekly loss in four. Tax-exempt fixed income mutual funds experienced a $236 million outflow, marking the sixth outflow in seven weeks.

*Lipper weekly fund flows period is from the prior Thursday through Wednesday.

