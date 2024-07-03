Barnes & Noble Education Is Growing, But Not Fast Enough

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
610 Followers

Summary

  • Barnes & Noble Education reported Q4 and full year earnings, showing a per-share loss for both periods.
  • Revenue from BNC First Day increased 37% year over year to $474 million, a significant part of total revenue.
  • The company faces risks such as heavy losses, competition in book-selling, seasonality, and potential dilution of shares.

A View Of A Desk With Stacks Of Books On The Right And Left Side

FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

College bookstore giant Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) has released its Q4 and full year earnings this week. The release shows a revenue miss and, as is common these days, a gaudy per-share loss both for

This article was written by

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
610 Followers
Jason Ditz is the Senior Editor for Antiwar.com. He has 20 years of experience in foreign policy research and his work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BNED Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BNED

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNED
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News