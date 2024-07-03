The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)
We sold CVS Health.
CVS used to be a very popular stock in the markets. The share price growth, along with investor optimism, peaked sometime in mid 2015. Thereafter, investor enthusiasm gradually began to wane and criticism of management's capital allocation surfaced.
The criticisms intensified especially in late 2017, when CVS announced its acquisition of the health insurer Aetna for USD 69 billion. This price was very excessive and the acquisition also saddled CVS with a large debt burden for many years to come. The stock price responded with further gradual, significant decline. The stock came onto our radar in 2020, when it was very cheap.
CVS's business looked solid to us and generated strong free cash flow. Our positive view of the company was reinforced when CEO Larry Merlo announced his departure in that year. He had been behind the acquisition of Aetna, and new CEO Karen Lynch, who had been Aetna's CEO up until that time, announced that her main goals would include reducing debt and returning excess cash to shareholders.
The poor acquisition of Aetna was not her doing and she had enjoyed a good reputation as Aetna's CEO. We succumbed to the belief that overpriced acquisitions were a thing of the past and that the new management would allocate CVS capital more efficiently. We were wrong.
For a while, it looked like management was on the right track and the share price was rising. But then management reverted to its original acquisition practices. CVS announced two more large acquisitions in 2022 and 2023. These were Signify Health and Oak Street Health.
The prices of both acquisitions made no sense to us at all. We realised that relying upon management to begin behaving rationally in terms of capital allocation was not enough, and particularly so in cases of companies where this has not been the case in the past. So, we began gradually to reduce our position in CVS and now the company is no longer in the portfolio.
Had we reacted faster, we could have made more money in this stock. In any case, we regard CVS to be our biggest buying mistake of recent years. In the hands of more capable management and with a rational allocation of capital, CVS stock could be at three times its price today. In this instance, we underestimated the negative impact of the human factor on the value of the company.
This is a very important lesson for the future.
