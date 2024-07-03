Vltava Fund - CVS Health Corp.: Why We Sold CVS

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.49K Followers

Summary

  • CVS Health's share price growth, along with investor optimism, peaked sometime in mid 2015.
  • Thereafter, investor enthusiasm gradually began to wane and criticism of management's capital allocation surfaced.
  • We succumbed to the belief that overpriced acquisitions were a thing of the past.
  • We underestimated the negative impact of the human factor on the value of the company, and this is a very important lesson for the future.

CVS Health Caremark Corporate Office in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

We sold CVS Health.

CVS used to be a very popular stock in the markets. The share price growth, along with investor optimism, peaked sometime in mid 2015. Thereafter, investor enthusiasm gradually

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.49K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About CVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
CVS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News