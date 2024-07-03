Gold Mid-Year Outlook 2024

Jul. 03, 2024 10:25 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJP, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS
World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
426 Followers

Summary

  • Gold has performed remarkably well in 2024, rising by 12% y-t-d and outpacing most major asset classes.
  • A sizable drop in central bank demand or widespread profit-taking from Asian investors could curtail gold's performance.
  • Global investors continue to benefit from gold’s role in robust asset allocation strategies.

Golden bars with growing graph

bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

A market in search of a catalyst

Gold has performed remarkably well in 2024, rising by 12% y-t-d and outpacing most major asset classes. Gold has thus far benefitted from continued central bank buying, Asian investment flows, resilient consumer demand, and

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
426 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJP--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News