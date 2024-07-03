Peabody Energy: Some Positive Developments, But Not Too Compelled To Shift Our Stance

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • BTU's met coal division fared poorly in Q1, due to operational issues in a few of their mines, but Q2 is expected to see better volumes.
  • Adverse developments at Anglo-American's Grosvenor mine could impact the supply demand balance in the seaborne met coal market for the rest of this year.
  • Valuations for BTU have shifted, with now a premium forward EV/EBITDA multiple and shareholder yield progress potentially capped due to higher CAPEX commitments.
  • Peabody's Centurion Mine developments are progressing well, and it is expected to play a key role going forward.
  • The charts look neutral with a slightly bullish tilt.

Coke made from coal for steel production

Warut1/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock of Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU), a global producer of coal for the energy and steel industries, has experienced a volatile 2024 and hasn’t ended up making a great of progress through the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.65K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News