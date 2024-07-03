DexCom's ADA Conference Takeaways: Stelo, CGM Tailwinds Still Intact

Jul. 03, 2024 11:27 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM) StockABT
Summary

  • DexCom presented outlook on diabetes market at the ADA Conference, highlighting potential for growth with new products like Stelo and DexCom ONE.
  • DexCom's strategy differs from Abbott Labs, focusing on OTC CGM products like Stelo to expand target market and drive sales.
  • Despite slight downgrade in outlook for FY24, DexCom's stock positioned for robust sales ramp in second half of the year, with potential for +20% upside.

CGM - Continuous glucose monitoring: sensor installation on the upper arm. Sensor pod. transmitter and transmitter latch

Daria Nipot/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

At the recently concluded diabetes conference held by the ADA (American Diabetes Association) last week, many market players such as DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), Tandem Diabetes (TNDM), and DexCom’s

