Investment thesis

At the recently concluded diabetes conference held by the ADA (American Diabetes Association) last week, many market players such as DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), Tandem Diabetes (TNDM), and DexCom’s direct competitor, Abbott Labs (ABT), presented their outlook on the diabetes market, their vision for what their individual strategies would be to help diabetes patients, and the next line of products that would be made available to patients.

On a high level, I believe DexCom still maintains tremendous potential based on DexCom's presentation of the diabetes care market. Their strategy to roll out products and services to address diabetes care differed from Abbott’s approach, which I will unpack below, but DexCom’s approach with their OTC (over-the-counter) CGM monitor, Stelo, slated for launch in August, should help the company forge that path ahead in addition to the lift that the expanded rollout of DexCom One should give them.

For the year, DexCom is down ~10%, underperforming the broader markets. However, I believe the current performance positions DexCom’s stock to benefit from a robust sales ramp that I expect in the back half of the year.

Although I have slightly downgraded my outlook on DexCom with the earnings and revenue outlook for FY24, I still maintain my Buy rating.

ADACon takeaways: Stelo, DexCom One ready for prime time

In my previous coverage on DexCom, I mentioned that the company planned “to launch this product in the summer and is intended for any patient who is +18 years old and not using insulin, thus expanding the size of its target market.”

In a recent slate of conferences where DexCom participated, management revealed further details about how the target market gets extended and how that points to the inflection in its growth story ahead. These strategies further point to the inflection-led growth that DexCom is also moving into, and I have attached a screenshot from an earlier presentation below to summarize that growth trajectory.

For example, DexCom’s management announced that they will be looking to launch Stelo, its first OTC CGM product, in August this year, meant for any Type 2 diabetes patient over 18 years of age who is not taking insulin. Its direct peer, Abbott Labs, is launching its own OTC CGM sensor, Libre Rio, to compete directly with DexCom’s Stelo while also launching another sensor, Lingo, meant for people who do not have diabetes. In a previous call, DexCom’s management said that “Stelo pricing is going to be competitive,” pointing to the $80 range where Abbott’s Libre is priced on a cash-pay basis, according to some analysts.

DexCom’s management also revealed that they expect an additional $40 million in sales from Stelo this year, slightly less than the $43 million I had previously anticipated, as mentioned in my previous coverage. But I believe DexCom’s one-product approach would be wise for the company, as it would allow the company to study the new market they are entering versus the aggressive approach that Abbott is taking to enter the new non-insulin market. This would allow DexCom to maintain their operating leverage while giving itself the visibility to build more runway based on Stelo’s performance, allowing them to cycle through “numerous iterations” in the first 24 months of Stelo’s launch.

The company plans to launch Stelo through a DTC (direct-to-customer) separate e-commerce site, giving the company better visibility in product retention and utilization versus the typical distributor-led sales DexCom leans on. The company will also be moving away from its distribution network in international markets such as Japan and adopting a DTC model to push DexCom ONE. This will allow the company to offer ONE at a lower price point while also getting access to better margins when retailing ONE. DexCom has already launched ONE+ in eight European markets and is acquiring shares in the Type 2 Basal and Type 2 Non-insulin markets in these countries, as I had noted in my previous coverage.

Management also upgraded their revenue outlook for the year by raising the bottom end of their revenue guidance range. They now see revenue in the range of $4.2-$4.35 billion versus $4.15-$4.35 billion that they initially projected for, as seen in Exhibit D below.

Valuation points to further upside in 2024

While the guidance range seemed positive on the face of it, their guidance came in under the midpoint guidance range of $4.33 billion I had initially expected. The company reaffirmed its 2024 guidance in recent presentations, as noted below.

I believe the company may be under-promising here since this is a relatively new market for the company, but I have lowered my sales outlook for the company slightly, now expecting 18.8% CAGR top line growth through FY26, 20 bp lower than what I was initially expecting based on the new sales forecasts available from the company. On the earnings front, the company’s operating income will be expected to grow ~25% CAGR through FY26, on an adjusted basis.

The company continues to manage its share dilution rates quite well, and a lower beta will imply a slightly lower discount rate of 8.2%, assumptions here.

Since DexCom’s earnings will be outgrowing the 8% annual earnings growth rates posted by the S&P 500, I believe a forward earnings multiple of ~46x would be justified in DexCom’s case. This implies at least a +20% upside for DexCom.

Risks & other factors to consider

As DexCom enters the new Type 2 non-insulin and prediabetes markets, it may reveal unanticipated preferences in DexCom’s target market, which DexCom’s management may not have forecasted for, which could cause headwinds for the company. One of the biggest barriers that could remain for newer customers to buy OTC CGM products like Stelo on a cash basis is the higher cost of the product. Without insurance, these devices could get quite expensive. DexCom is aware of this, and hence, the purpose of selling directly to customers is to study their usage and perceptions. DexCom is also working on reimbursed coverage for Stelo. This is another huge opportunity for DexCom, which has grown rapidly in the last few years.

Additionally, the proliferation of and further development of weight-loss drugs continues to weigh on DexCom from time-to-time. Last week, Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) released positive Phase 2 trial data for their own weight-loss drug, which weighed on DexCom and other CGM manufacturer companies. DexCom has maintained that the inclusion of their latest slate of OTC CGM products would help prediabetes patients, as shown in Exhibit G below.

Takeaway

I believe DexCom has enough growth catalysts in Stelo and DexCom ONE to position the company in a posture of strength and be ready to benefit from a positive H2 FY24. The launch of Stelo next month will mark a new chapter in DexCom’s next phase of growth as the company moves further upstream in launching a new slate of products geared towards new markets such as prediabetes and non-insulin diabetes patients.

I am confident in management’s efforts to navigate the company ahead and will continue to recommend a Buy on DexCom.