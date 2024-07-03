Ratchat

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is a larger holding of IAC Inc. (IAC) outside their Dotdash Meredith, and therefore the companies hold joint earnings calls. In Angi's results, we see that they are still under heavy restructuring. Revenues are falling as more businesses become cut. We were not expecting a restructuring in our last coverage. However, significant growth in profits is being achieved thanks to the restructuring. Angi is not an especially good deal, though, with the gap smaller between itself and other platform businesses in terms of valuation.

Latest Earnings

Let's begin with the Angi breakdown of revenues.

Segment (10-Q)

Consumer connection revenue, the company's bread and butter directory business, is performing poorly in terms of revenue due to significant restructuring. This is the process of getting rid of "empty calorie" businesses that had no scope for any profits. Some of these revenue lines have been in the business for years.

One specific action we'd highlighted was to shutter an acquisition that was done 11 years ago called Craft Jack. That had its own small pro network that ran alongside the Angi network. We thought it'd been a nice add-on, but as Joey and Jeff and Rusty dug in there, we realized it was not profitable and essentially was a drag on the business. Christopher Halpin, CFO of IAC.

This alone would be a few percent of the pros and turnover that the business would have the capacity to generate. The downsizing of the business means cash is being generated. They are not pivoting, so no incremental investment will really be needed according to management, and the business is becoming significantly more profitable because of these cuts. They do reiterate that they are looking to improve the core of their service, but it shouldn't be too expensive.

Well, second part first, we definitely don't think we need to invest more incrementally in the business at Angi to get revenue stabilize them back to growth. Christopher Halpin.

Operating Income (10-Q)

Another business that has been cut is the roofing business, sold at the end of 2023, even though hurricane weather creates periodic tailwinds for the business. Again, it didn't fit into plans and was a loss-making business at -$1 million last quarter based on the discontinued business line.

In addition to cutting revenue lines, other cost restructuring has made a positive effect on results. Gross profits still declined with the cutting of businesses, but general and administrative expenses fell quite significantly. Sales and marketing expenses fell the most from within the fixed cost structure. This does indicate that they aren't pushing as hard now with digital marketing to improve the visibility of Angi online, probably in the parts of the business that were ailing in terms of structural profitability and would have required significant operating leverage driven by marketing to become profitable.

IS (10-Q)

In terms of how the business might trend from here, we might take a look at the international revenues, where the condensation of the business started. Five years ago, Angi took a hard look at this business and made a similar, albeit smaller scale restructuring of this business. Margins are significantly higher on the international business currently, at between 15-20% operating margins. 7-8% is where the current ads and leads business is. International is also growing in terms of revenue by now. Maybe there's scope for the current margin to double at the end of the restructuring.

Bottom Line

Angi Inc. isn't an exceptional deal in terms of valuation, although it may be trading about fair value. Here, we crudely took forward EV/Revenue multiples of Angi and compared them to a chosen platform business, Udemy, Inc. (UDMY), just to get an idea of how they compare. Udemy was at 1.08x, while Angi was at 0.85x. There is a discount, but it's because UDMY is currently more solid and not undergoing a turnaround. We prefer going to the overall Angi parent, IAC, for a more solid value thesis.