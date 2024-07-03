jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis Overview

I'll make a bold statement: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) appears to be clearly overvalued, or at the very best, fairly valued. Therefore, I find it odd that SA's quant system and Wall Street analysts rate SKX as a "STRONG BUY" and that SA analysts rate it as a "BUY". While Skechers has shown strong financial performance, this success seems to be more than accounted for in its current stock price, suggesting minimal potential for further price appreciation from its current level. Despite impressive sales growth and a strong market position, my discounted cash flow (DCF) and comparable company analysis (comps) suggest significant overvaluation even under the most optimistic assumptions. Like many other stocks currently priced significantly above their intrinsic values, I believe this stock's price is merely being propelled by optimism towards the market at large, implying a risk of decline to its intrinsic value once market sentiments cool. While many analysts appear optimistic about SKX, I will be the contrarian and present an argument against it. For value investors seeking undervalued stocks like me, I believe a rating of "SELL" would be the most appropriate at the current price level.

Seeking Alpha's ratings summary for SKX. (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview & Competitive Analysis

Skechers is a global footwear company headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California that designs, develops, and markets a wide variety of lifestyle and athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its retail stores and online platforms, as well as through wholesale channels. The company operates a vast network of over 5,200 retail stores globally, reaching customers in approximately 180 countries. Skechers heavily focuses on comfort technologies, integrating features such as Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins and Skechers Arch Fit. Skechers also invests significantly in marketing and sponsorship activities. The brand's visibility is bolstered by high-profile endorsements and advertising campaigns, including Super Bowl commercials. Collaborations with celebrities and athletes such as Harry Kane and elite golf players further enhance its brand recognition.

In the landscape of the global footwear industry, Skechers faces intense competition from players such as Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour. Nike leads the pack with a market share of roughly 12.70%, followed by Adidas with a market share of around 5.67%. With a market share of roughly 1.97%, Skechers ranks third in the global footwear industry. Compared to its competitors, Skechers is sometimes perceived as a "value" or "mid-tier" brand.

Financials

Although Skechers has demonstrated impressive financial performance, I believe the company's valuation metrics indicate it is overvalued. The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio currently stands at 19.00, which is higher than the industry average. Its enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio is 11.09, which, while not extremely high, is still above many of its peers and too elevated for a value investor like me. Furthermore, the price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 2.65, which exceeds what value investors typically seek. Nevertheless, although perhaps not as strong as its current price would suggest, I acknowledge that Skechers' financials are still strong. The company boasts strong operational ratios, including a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57, indicating solid short-term financial health. Skechers also shows strong profitability with a return on equity (ROE) of 16.28%, return on assets (ROA) of 7.38%, and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 18.52%. Over the trailing 12 months, Skechers reported revenue of $8.25 billion, net income of $591.98 million, earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80, EBITDA of $1.05 billion, and approximately $648.8 million in free cash flow (FCF). Despite these strengths, potential investors should be cautious because the P/E and P/B ratios are too high. Furthermore, the EPS of $3.80 was well below the consensus estimate of $4.18.

Valuation

Even under the most optimistic assumptions, my DCF analysis clearly indicates that Skechers is overvalued. The company's free cash flows are highly volatile, but Skechers actually recorded its highest-ever FCF of $907.44 million in 2023. However, its FCF was negative in 2022, 2021, and Q1 2024. The following table shows Skechers' annual FCFs since 2009:

Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) (in USD millions) 2023 $907.44 2022 -$120.67 2021 -$97.52 2020 $21.54 2019 $195.99 2018 $425.52 2017 $23.15 2016 $242.15 2015 $114.07 2014 $106.98 2013 $57.88 2012 -$55.90 2011 $59.78 2010 -$129.65 2009 $79.77 Click to enlarge

Source: Macrotrends

I forecasted Skechers' free cash flow for the next five years using its historical FCF data and linear regression. My model assumes a market risk premium of 6.273%, slightly higher than typical but apt for a cautious investor like me, and a perpetual growth rate of 3%. The model indicated an intrinsic value per share of $27.64, indicating a $44.53 downside (-65.70%) from the current share price.

Author's Calculations

Furthermore, my worst-case and best-case scenario DCF models (± 95% confidence interval) project a downside of $93.63 (-129.73%) and an upside of +$1.75 (+2.43%), respectively. Yes, even in the extraordinarily unlikely, absolute best-case scenario, where Skechers' free cash flow for each of the next five years consistently shatters its previous record, SKX would still only be just about fairly valued.

Author's Calculations Author's Calculations

As far as I can tell, my WACC estimate of 10.65% is reasonable, since almost every other estimate I found online places SKX's WACC somewhere between 8.5% and 12%. Nevertheless, even when using the absolute lowest WACC estimate for SKX I could find, Alpha Spread's 7.78%, SKX would still be overvalued in the forecasted case scenario by $25.12 (-34.80%).

My comps analysis for SKX is less dire but still suggests a potential downside. Using the median EV/EBITDA ratio of SKX and its peers, the implied share price for SKX would be $70.24, indicating a 2.67% downside. With the average EV/EBITDA ratio, the implied share price drops to $67.76, indicating a 6.11% downside. Using the median P/E ratio of SKX and its peers, the implied share price would be $59.16, indicating an 18.03% downside. And finally, using the average P/E ratio results in an implied share price of $127.64, suggesting a 76.86% upside. However, this figure is heavily skewed by BIRK's exceptionally high P/E ratio. When excluding BIRK's P/E ratio of 141.331 from the calculation, the implied share price for SKX falls significantly to $45.78, representing a 37% downside.

Author's Calculations

(Sources: Refinitiv, Yahoo Finance)

Mispricing

In summary, given my DCF and comps analysis, along with the company's higher-than-ideal P/E, P/B, and EV/EBITDA ratios, I believe that SKX is overvalued. Like many other stocks currently priced significantly above their intrinsic values, I believe that the main reason for this overvaluation is that Skechers' current stock price is driven by optimistic market sentiments rather than accurately reflecting its intrinsic worth. The broader market's upward trend has naturally boosted SKX's stock, but I see a significant risk that SKX's price is at its peak and may eventually decline to reflect its true intrinsic value once market sentiments cool. Given that there are so many other stocks out there that are clearly and unambiguously undervalued by virtually all metrics, I don't believe that investing in SKX would be prudent at the moment.

Risks

Investing in Skechers carries several potential risks that investors should consider. Recently, the company issued a softer-than-expected outlook for 2024, with forecasted earnings per share (EPS) between $3.65 and $3.85, significantly below the consensus estimate of $4.18. Additionally, Skechers anticipates full-year revenue between $8.6 and $8.8 billion, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Although these figures are still strong, the fact that Skechers has consistently fallen short of expectations does not bode well for the stock. As I mentioned before, the company's P/E ratio, EV/EBITDA ratio, P/B ratio, DCF intrinsic value, and comps intrinsic value all indicate overvaluation. Moreover, Skechers faces intense competition from industry giants like Nike and Adidas, which could impact its market share and profitability. The company is also planning substantial capital expenditures, with estimates ranging from $350 to $400 million for the year, which could strain financial resources if not managed effectively​. Additionally, macroeconomic factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer spending habits pose further risks that could negatively affect Skechers' financial performance and stock valuation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite Skechers' strong financial performance and significant market presence, the company's current valuation metrics indicate that it is overvalued, making it a less attractive investment at this time. I believe there are better stocks out there that are clearly undervalued stocks by virtually all metrics.