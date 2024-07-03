LRT Capital Management June 2024 Investor Update

Jul. 03, 2024 11:05 AM ET
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
14.75K Followers

Summary

  • LRT Capital is a fundamental investment hedge fund. Our sole aim in crafting our investment program is to maximize long-term investment returns.
  • For the month of June, the strategy was up +0.87%, bringing overall results to +12.43% for the year.
  • We continue to be cautious on the overall market as evidenced by our current low market beta.

Finance and savings concept. Financial 3d symbols pink colored with gold color in accents on the three-level podium

sankai/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Friends & Partners,

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy

Month

YTD

12 Months

24 Months

36 Months

Inception

LRT Global Opportunities

+0.87%

+12.43%

-2.88%

+8.66%

-2.51%

+19.25%
Results as of 6/30/2024. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.

LRT Global Opportunities is a systematic long/ short strategy that seeks to generate positive returns while controlling downside risks and maintaining a low net exposure to the equity markets.

For the month of June, the strategy was up +0.87%, bringing overall results to +12.43% for the year. All results are net of fees. Beta-adjusted net exposure was 14.17% at month end. The attribution of June's return was 0.58% from market beta, and 0.29% from our alpha generation.1 Our longs detracted from performance but were offset by our shorts. Top gainers on the long side included Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Toro Co. (TTC) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) partially offset by losses on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), Ball Corporation (BALL), and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK).

See the appendix for additional disclosures.

We continue to be cautious on the overall market as evidenced by our current low market beta.

I take seriously the responsibility and the trust that you have given me as a steward of a part of your savings.

As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me. I appreciate all your ongoing support.

Lukasz Tomicki, Portfolio Manager LRT Capital

Footnotes

1Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Appendix

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
14.75K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News