PTNQ: The Trend Following Nasdaq

Jul. 03, 2024 12:12 PM ETPacer Trendpilot™ 100 ETF (PTNQ)QQQ
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • PTNQ is an equities ETF tracking the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot Index with trend-following strategies using technical analysis.
  • The ETF works best in traditional bear markets, automatically switching to cash to reduce drawdowns, but struggles in vertical market moves.
  • Passive investors seeking Nasdaq exposure with reduced drawdowns and risk-averse investors may benefit from using PTNQ in their portfolios.
  • The ETF can be used as a tool to reduce risk by replacing a QQQ exposure when an investor feels uneasy with overall valuations.

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti

Thesis

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) is an equities exchange-traded fund. As per its literature, the fund:

seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Pacer NASDAQ-100® Trendpilot Index.

The Index

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.54K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PTNQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PTNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTNQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News