Massimo Giachetti

Thesis

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) is an equities exchange-traded fund. As per its literature, the fund:

seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Pacer NASDAQ-100® Trendpilot Index.

The Index represents a trend following one, with Nasdaq at the forefront:

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to implement a systematic trend-following strategy that directs the Index’s exposure to either 100% NASDAQ-100 Index, or 50% NASDAQ-100 and 50% 3- Month US Treasury bills, or 100% 3-Month US Treasury bills.

Using technical analysis, the Index is either 100% long the Nasdaq, 50% long or 0% long, with the rest sitting in cash.

In this article, we are going to have a closer look at PTNQ, its construction and analytics, as well as our thoughts on how PTNQ should be used.

What exactly is a trend following ETF

Trend following ETFs blend a passive approach in replicating an index with active technical analysis. The idea behind this construct is that technical and momentum signals can be utilized to provide risk-on / risk-off switches, thus resulting in better overall long term results. The key phrase here is 'long term results'. We are going to have a closer look at exactly how PTNQ is set-up to work next.

As an example of trend following, market participants use moving averages as a tool, and the intersection of moving averages can create powerful signals. An example of such a signal is the 'death cross':

The "death cross" is a market chart pattern reflecting recent price weakness. It refers to the drop of a short-term moving average—meaning the average of recent closing prices for a stock, stock index, commodity, or cryptocurrency over a set period of time—below a longer-term moving average. The most closely watched stock-market moving averages are the 50-day and the 200-day. The death cross appears on a chart when a stock’s short-term moving average, usually the 50-day, crosses below its long-term moving average, usually the 200-day.

Many market participants use a 'death cross' as a strong sell signal. The opposite of a death cross is a 'golden cross', when short-term averages go above longer term ones.

What does PTNQ do?

PTNQ employs a similar strategy to the one described above:

Risk Trigger I (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund uses the Nasdaq-100 Total Return Index crossing its 200-day simple moving average as the momentum signal in order to go long 100% of the Nasdaq. In a bull market, when the index rallies above its average, back testing has shown that going 100% long tends to produce robust long term results.

Similarly, it moves to 50% cash when the index goes below its 200-day average:

Risk Trigger II (Fund Fact Sheet)

The black line in the above graph is the index value, while the dotted red line is the 200-day moving average.

A full move into cash is a bit trickier, and it involves the 200-day average itself starting to move down:

Risk Trigger III (Fund Fact Sheet)

As you can see from the above graph, the index is already long below the 200 average, but the fund goes 100% cash when the curvature of the 200-day average switches down itself.

When does PTNQ work best? In a traditional bear market only.

PTNQ works best in a 'traditional' bear market. A traditional bear involves a slow deterioration in economic indicators, which lead to lower PMIs, GDP and eventually force the Fed to cut rates. In such a scenario, the loss in value in the Nasdaq occurs gradually, thus allowing the momentum signals built in the fund to kick in and move the exposure to cash.

We have seen this best in 2022:

Data by YCharts

While the Nasdaq lost -35% that year, PTNQ was down only -18% due to the built-in momentum trigger. While the fund was still down for the year, the difference in performance is enormous.

PTQN does not work in instances where there is a black swan event that moves the market vertically. We are referencing here the Covid pandemic or events such as 9/11. A violent, vertical move in the Nasdaq fails to bring the index down through its moving average fast enough for PTNQ to switch to cash:

Data by YCharts

We can see that the initial move down in the QQQs was 100% mirrored by PTNQ, since the moving averages did not have time to adjust. Conversely, the explosive up move in the Nasdaq in the second half of the year was not fully mirrored by PTNQ. The same mechanics that occur on the downside also happen on the upside. Significant vertical moves in QQQ (up or down) are not dealt with correctly by PTNQ, given its construct. In a traditional bull or bear, the ETF, however, delivers:

Data by YCharts

We saw in an example above how the ETF delivered in 2022, and now we can see its graph for 2018 as well, another traditional bear move. PTNQ ended the year at +6.28%, having stopped out into cash in October 2018, while the Nasdaq was down almost -4%, with an even larger drawdown.

What is the best utilization for this ETF

While PTNQ is not perfect for everybody, we think passive investors who want to have an allocation to the Nasdaq would be well-served by this fund. A 401k is a passive allocation, for example. On a long term time-frame, the Nasdaq has robust total returns; however, the index does experience painful drawdowns. PTNQ tends to eliminate the deepest drawdowns in 'traditional' bear markets.

Thus, investors who own QQQ in their retirement accounts are well-served to switch from QQQ to PTNQ to moderate the drawdowns. While the fund does lag in violent up-cycles, it also dampens those -35% total returns seen in 2022 for the Nasdaq. More conservative investors who are loath of large drawdowns are therefore better served by PTNQ.

Similarly, active investors who acknowledge they can't time the market but would like to cut risk, are well-served to do the switch. If one is uncomfortable with valuations and overall levels in the index, they can still hold a position, albeit a more conservative one via PTNQ. This way an investor does not have to read Bloomberg every day to figure out if a recession is coming, and they need to sell their tech holdings.

Conclusion

PTNQ is an equities ETF. The fund is a trend following one, containing risk-on / risk-off triggers that follow a 100% / 50% / 0% Nasdaq allocation. The ETF works best in a cyclical bull or bear, while black swan events such as Covid make it experience the same drawdown as the Nasdaq. The ETF is a good tool to have for passive investors who are loath large drawdowns. PTNQ will switch to cash automatically during a traditional bear market, thus giving a more conservative build to a passive portfolio.