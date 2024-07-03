akinbostanci

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) was founded back in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California. This bank has a market cap of only $700 million, which is why it is likely unknown to many. However, going deeper into its financial statements, I noticed that it has some very interesting traits, and I think it deserves more attention.

In general, having a very high price per share, it is not a highly traded stock, so it has low volatility. At the same time, its financial strength and attention to credit risk are its main strengths.

Loan portfolio and investment portfolio

The price per share of any bank depends mainly on TBV per share, so if the latter does not increase in the long run, you will probably not get a decent capital gain. One of the aspects that surprised me most about FMCB is that its TBV per share has been steadily increasing and has not stopped even in the last two years.

Chart based on SA data

Such a result is not at all obvious; in fact, it is quite rare. Among the many small- to mid-capitalization banks I analyzed, FMCB is one of the few that experienced an increase in TBV per share after the rapid rise in the Fed Funds Rate; most experienced a collapse in equity as a result of unrealized losses in AFS securities.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP FORM 10-Q (Quarterly Report) Filed 05/09/24 for the Period Ending 03/31/24

There are mainly two reasons why this has not been the case with FMCB:

The first is that AFS securities amount to $250.31 million (amortized cost), a very low figure considering that total assets are $5.71 billion.

The second is that the yield on these securities is not too different from those currently on the market; in fact, the unrealized losses are only 7.50% compared to the amortized cost.

In other words, low exposure and decent timing prevented AOCI from burdening equity too much, and consequently TBV per share. But there is more.

Demand for credit is rather sluggish, and since the loan to deposit ratio is only 74.20%, management is increasing its exposure to these securities. Compared to the previous quarter, MBS and CMO increased by $55 million and $5.14 million, respectively. Personally, I expect that this trend can continue as cash is still quite high (13% of total assets) and there is room to increase this portfolio. After all, if rates were reduced, AOCI could even show a positive sign.

Based on these considerations, I believe management is doing a great job on AFS securities, but it is also important to mention the other side of the coin, namely HTM securities. Unlike the former, changes in the value of the latter do not have to be accounted for in equity, and this can hide some issues.

Earlier I praised the steady growth of TBV per share, but if we counted the losses of HTM securities as well, this bank would show the same signs of weakness as all the others.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP FORM 10-Q (Quarterly Report) Filed 05/09/24 for the Period Ending 03/31/24

This is the only aspect I do not like about FMCB; in fact, HTM securities take a back seat but are a tangible problem. In fact, this portfolio is worth almost three times that of AFS securities and has unrealized losses of just over $157 million, a huge figure considering that current equity is $565 million.

From a composition point of view, not much changes since this one also has mainly MBS and CMOs, among other things, with similar maturities in proportion.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP FORM 10-Q (Quarterly Report) Filed 05/09/24 for the Period Ending 03/31/24

The only real difference is the company's choice to put them in two different categories, most of them in the most beneficial category for TBV per share.

Let us now turn to the loan portfolio, up only 1.16% on a quarterly basis.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP FORM 10-Q (Quarterly Report) Filed 05/09/24 for the Period Ending 03/31/24

As mentioned above, there is not much the bank can do to get a higher growth rate. Demand for credit is sluggish for everyone and it is not easy to convince a customer to borrow at current market rates. Much will depend on the evolution of monetary policy and whether it proves to be more/less restrictive than expected.

Certainly, FMCB is not a bank that is used to lending money to just anyone; on the contrary, it carefully analyzes the financial condition of its potential clients. Suffice it to say that at the end of 2023 non-performing loans were 0% and only recently increased to 0.10%, which is still very low. Personally, at least for 2024, I do not expect FMCB to grow at a very different rate than it has been achieving, which is why buying MBS and CMOs will be key to fueling net interest income growth in my view.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP FORM 10-Q (Quarterly Report) Filed 05/09/24 for the Period Ending 03/31/24

Regarding the structure of the loan portfolio, there is a prevalence toward fixed rate (58%) and 5-15 years maturity (44%). In particular, fixed-rate loans with a maturity of more than 5 years account for 37% of total loans. With such statistics, one might expect that a sudden drop in rates would benefit FMCB, but this is not the case.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP FORM 10-Q (Quarterly Report) Filed 05/09/24 for the Period Ending 03/31/24

Assuming a rate shock (either rising or falling) in which management has no time to react, under no circumstances does FMCB's position seem to improve. In and of itself, this is not a negative factor, it simply means the bank is exposed to the scenario that the market is currently discounting, namely the higher-for-longer rate environment. As long as it remains so, the bank will continue to grow, and should management expect more cuts than expected, exposure to fixed-rate yields will probably become even more important.

Dividends and valuation

Few people seem to know about FMCB, yet it is a dividend king, since it has been issuing a growing dividend for 59 years in a row. Such a track record highlights the reliability of this bank and how it manages to weather even the most difficult economic times. If you are wondering how much longer the dividend will be increasing, probably for many decades in my opinion.

Chart based on SA data

The Payout Ratio has more than halved since 2013 and is now only 15%, so the dividend is largely sustainable.

The only downside is that the current dividend yield is only 1.80%, a bit low for a dividend investor looking for passive income. Furthermore, the yield on cost does not look very promising, given that the dividend growth rate has been lower than that of the sector median over multiple time frames.

Seeking Alpha

I honestly don't understand why management is so conservative with dividend growth, I think they can increase it faster given the very low Payout Ratio. The potential would be huge, because by raising it to 30% the dividend yield would reach about 3.50% and still there would be no problem in terms of sustainability.

Being a dividend king is an important strength, but if the dividend grows at a rate just above inflation, few dividend investors will really be impressed.

I think management probably cares more about TBV per share growth, and thus capital gains. Indeed, the buybacks made over the years support this assumption.

Chart based on SA data

From 2021 to the present, shares outstanding have decreased by 6.32%, not an insignificant figure for a bank.

Finally, let's take a look at valuation.

TIKR

The 10Y Average Price/TBV per share is 1.64x, today it is at an all-time low at 1.29x. In the last 10 years, this bank has never been this cheap, not even at the peak of the pandemic. Certainly, high interest rates are putting a strain on it, but I don't think future TBV per share growth is in question, especially once the Fed reduces rates and unrealized losses fade away.

This bank is very solid despite everything, and I see no reason why its TBV should not trade on its historical values. So, I consider FMCB to be undervalued. Multiplying the current TBV per share by the 10-year average multiple, the result is a fair value of $1,218 per share. Wanting to be more conservative, applying a 20% margin of safety, the fair value would be $974, still higher than the current price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.