Dave Inc.'s Background Story

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is a fintech company that was started in 2016 by Jason Wilk. The company launched the Dave App in 2017. The company raised venture money in 2018-2021. The company went public in late 2021 through a merger with a SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, that valued Dave at $4bn. Despite having a healthy ~10-20% profit margin for most of its life as a private company, after going public, Dave ramped up marketing and customer acquisition spending, which drove large losses in 2022 and 2023, masking the strong unit economics of the business. Management started pulling its profitability levers in 2023, and the results are beginning to show up now. There is a significant upside to earnings estimates as the company continues to drive profitable growth. In particular, management is testing a new subscription pricing of $4/user/month for all customers who use Dave’s core cash advance product. By my estimates, this change alone has the potential to drive the company’s EPS to over $10/share in 2025 or 2026 versus consensus EPS of $2.10 in 2025. In my base case, without any change in subscription pricing, I estimate Dave will earn $3.11 of EPS, which is still 50% above the street. I estimate the stock is worth over $100/share in the next 12-18 months as the market realizes Dave’s earnings power and business value.

How the business works

Dave’s core product is a cash advance of $25 to $500, which is used by US consumers to help avoid overdraft fees and make ends meet. The business serves underserved consumers who often turn to costly check cashing or payday loans. There are three methods that consumers can use to borrow from Dave: first, instant on Dave card which is a 3% fee, plus Dave earns interchange on the transactions which averages about 2%. Secondly, direct to bank account with Visa direct, which is a 5% fee. Lastly, through ACH transfer to a bank account, which is free. Dave does not charge interest on its cash advances – only the initial transfer fee for faster speed, similar to Venmo and CashApp’s revenue model of charging for fast delivery. Dave has 2.2m monthly active members that each average three transactions per quarter for a total of 6.6m transactions per quarter. The average origination size is $159 and the average revenue per transaction is $9, a 5.7% take rate. In addition, Dave earns money on tips and subscriptions. The cash advances are automatically repaid from the consumer’s bank account as soon as their paycheck hits the account. Dave’s credit losses are about 1.3% of originations because of the way they extend the extra cash products. Dave starts with a $25 advance. If that amount is repaid a few times, they will gradually increase it over time, up to a max of $500. The average duration is only 14 days, so the velocity of the advances is very high, allowing Dave to adjust its credit model in real-time.

Dave competes with companies like Chime, MoneyLion, and Brigit. Chime is expected to IPO in 2025 which will drive a further understanding of the cash advance business and an additional comparable company. Chime last raised capital in 2021 at a $25bn valuation.

Dave is an early adopter of artificial intelligence, using it both in its credit models to determine which consumers get cash advance offers and for how much and also in its call centers, resolving 90% of tickets without touching an agent. These results allow Dave to offer better customer service and a lower price point than competitors.

The path to $10+ EPS

Up until the last few months, Dave had no sell side analysts coverage and few investors understood Dave’s business model and potential. Consensus estimates haven’t caught up to the level of profitability that Dave is on track to deliver. I estimate in my base case, Dave will earn $3.11 of EPS. And has the potential to earn over $10 of EPS in 2025 or 2026 with the change in subscription pricing they are testing and likely to roll out later this year.

As discussed on the last earnings call, Dave implemented a new billing system and is testing new subscription pricing. I estimate that Dave could implement $3-$5/month pricing for all of its monthly users. At that price point, it is still a meaningful discount to competitors such as Brigit which charge over $10/month in subscription fees.

I estimate incremental 50% EBITDA margin on core business growth, which is lower than the 150% incremental margin DAVE has driven over the last five quarters. The flow through of incremental revenue has been over 100% because Dave has reduced the level of spending on marketing and opex.

In addition, I estimate that Dave will generate $4/month on its 2.2m monthly active users, driving an incremental $106m of revenue at 90% margin. This drives 2025 EBITDA potential to $161m, versus the street at $51m (the street is not modeling subscription pricing change).

From there, removing capex and capitalized software development cost, economic cost of dilution, and interest expense results in $137m of adjusted net income. Divided by 13.5m diluted share count, gets $10.15/share of adjusted EPS (economic earnings). The company will not pay taxes for many years, given the large balance of NOLs. Note that stock-based compensation in the GAAP financials is based on stock awards that were granted at the time of the IPO at $320/share. I calculate economic dilution by looking at the market cap x percentage annual dilution from here, which works out $400m x 2.5% = $10m/yr.

Company guidance and my estimates

Valuation

In my base case, I estimate that Dave is worth $3.11 x 16x P/E = $50/share. However, if Dave executes on the subscription pricing change, I estimate that Dave is worth well over $100/share based on the $10.15 of EPS and at least a 10x P/E. Dave currently trades at 14.2x, 2025 P/E. Applying the same earnings multiple to my estimate of 2025 EPS arrives at a value of $144/share.

At $100, Dave would be valued at about $1.4bn which is meaningfully higher than its current valuation, but still significantly below the $4bn valuation that venture capitalists invested into the company in 2021 and the IPO valuation at the same $4bn, despite Dave significantly growing revenue and inflecting the business to software-like margins over 30%.

Looking at value through a different lens, consumer credit companies spend hundreds of dollars per user to acquire new users. Dave has 10.8m lifetime signups and 2.2m monthly active users. At $150 per lifetime customer signup, Dave is worth $1.6bn, or $120/share. A strategic acquirer like Capital One or Citi might be interested in acquiring Dave and using Dave’s data on actual repayment history to make credit card offers to highly engaged consumers. Credit card products are much more lucrative than cash advance. Over time, if Dave is not acquired, the company may launch its own credit card or credit builder product.

Risks