In June, I covered Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) after the company secured the Part 135 Air Carrier & Operator Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration. I explained that the certification milestone was not one with financial implications, but was one of the multiple certificates that Archer Aviation needs to set up the business the way it wants and extract value from the business.

Just one month later and Archer Aviation has cleared additional milestones, including a milestone that helped the company increase its liquidity. In this report, I will be discussing the milestones and also discuss how the achievements are helping Archer Aviation. Moreover, I will be discussing whether the 8.8% jump in share prices is in any way or form justified.

Archer Aviation Signs Infrastructure Agreement

On the 17th of June, Archer Aviation and Signature Aviation signed a Memorandum of Understanding that would allow Archer Aviation to launch air taxi services from Signature Aviation terminals. Signature Aviation has the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, and as part of the agreement, Signature Aviation and Archer Aviation would install rapid charging systems at Signature Aviation terminals. The agreement does not include any financial transactions, but it's yet another agreement that would allow Archer Aviation to conduct air taxi services with its Midnight eVTOL.

Archer Aviation Completes Midnight Transition Flight

The biggest milestone that Archer Aviation achieved was that its Midnight eVTOL achieved transition flight. It's the second model of Archer to achieve this milestone. The first Archer model that achieved this transition flight milestone was the Maker. Putting it simple, transition flight is when an airplane takes off vertically and then accelerates forward and then decelerates and lands vertically. The term “transition flight” describes the transition from lift generated by thrust to lift generated by the wings.

What holds for eVTOL manufacturers is that every milestone is an important one, but not all milestones unlock payments. The transition flight milestone unlocked funding in the amount of $55 million from Stellantis under the funding agreement between both parties. In response to the news on the additional funding, Archer Aviation stock surged almost 9%.

The big question is whether that surge is justified. Under the funding agreement, Archer Aviation issues stock against the funding provided by Stellantis. On a per share basis, the $55 million injection adds $0.17 to the book value per share. The dilution would be around 5%. So, we can make the following overview of the book value per share

The investment from Stellantis actually boosted the book value per share, even after keeping dilution in mind. We’re actually looking at an 8.8% increase in the book value per share, and that is exactly the surge we saw in the share price. The company does trade at almost 3x book value per share, but it's also not a company I expect to trade in line with the book value. So, the share price development was exactly what should be expected based on the Stellantis investment.

Conclusion: I Maintain My Buy Rating

I'm maintaining my buy rating for Archer Aviation. What I think is interesting to note is that Stellantis continues to make investments in Archer Aviation via its funding agreement as well as open market purchases. It shows that Stellantis continues to be convinced of Archer Aviation and that Archer Aviation is also meeting milestones. Just over the last month, we have already seen some important milestones and agreements, and that acceleration in milestones and agreements being reached shows that Archer Aviation has a lot of momentum in its commercialization path. The risk that obviously remains is that for further funding, shareholders will most likely be diluted. However, we can also see each milestone being reached and being reached timely as a derisk toward Archer Aviation’s capital requirements.