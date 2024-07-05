Rare Stock Picks In June 2024 - From 27 Discerning Analysts

The S&P finished 1H24 on a high note and the "buy the dip" crowd was once again vindicated given the rebound from the lows at the end of May. As a result, are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of June 2024 Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) - Longtime analyst Marel highlights this unique nano-cap with the potential for massive growth through non-dilutive financing. - Novo Integrated Sciences: A Coil Spring Ready To Explode

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) - Longtime analyst Just the Facts Maam says the royalty revenue potential is largely unnoticed with two assets approaching FDA new drug application submissions, that if approved, could potentially generate $415 million in annual royalties. - ANI Pharmaceuticals Is Undervalued, As Royalty Potential Is Overlooked

Financials

Esquire Financial (ESQ) - Value investor Siva Kumar Raju Kolaru says ESQ is a cheaply valued stock and a lot of value is generated because of how fast the company is growing its loan portfolio and the bottom line. - Esquire Financial: Wider Sentiment Is Hurting Its Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) - Longtime analyst FV Capital highlights this specialty insurer with industry-leading combined ratios and returns on equity trading at an attractive valuation, and says it is well-positioned for continued market share growth in a fast-growing market. - Kinsale Capital: Underwriting Excellence In E&S

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Longtime analyst Leftshark, who has been covering the name for almost a decade, says it’s trading like a bank despite different fundamentals, and it’s fairly cheap on an absolute basis and very cheap on a relative basis. - Berkshire Hathaway: Estimate $450 Value Per Class B Share As Book Value Eclipses $600 Billion

Communications

Sea Limited (SE) - DTF Capital, a long-term investor looking for a high margin of safety, says Sea offers resilient growth at 25x FCF, dominant market share in Southeast Asia, and a strong balance sheet. - Buying Sea Limited And Trimming CrowdStrike

Netflix (NFLX) - Longtime analyst Bill Maurer says NFLX may announce another stock split soon, and that its pricing power, growing subscriber base, and strong cash flow support continued growth and potential for share price increases. - Netflix May Be Next For Splitsville

Consumer Staples

Dada Nexus (DADA) - Value investor Wiebe De Ruyck says the sell-off is a buying opportunity as it should enter an era of increasing margins and healthy growth while its position as a middleman in the digitalization of retailers makes it a scalable business with great potential. - Dada Nexus: An Overlooked Middleman In China's Digital Retail Revolution

British American Tobacco (BTI) - Young Investor Analytics, who focuses on stocks with stable dividend yields, says BTI trades at an attractive valuation on an absolute and relative basis due to concerns over the traditional cigarette business - however new generation products show strong growth potential and profitability may increase through cost efficiencies and new products. - British American Tobacco: Enjoy The Dividends But Don't Expect Much Growth

PepsiCo (PEP) - Longtime analyst Dividend Power says PEP is undervalued and a long-term buy for dividend growth portfolios - while the stock dropped due to near-term challenges, it has long-term competitive advantages in distribution, iconic brands, and scale. - PepsiCo: Undervalued, It Is Time To Add Shares

Consumer Discretionary

Yatra Online (YTRA) - Longtime analyst Darren McCammon says YTRA is a bargain relative to its main high-growth India competitor (MakeMytrip), it is taking market share in the fastest growing major travel market (India), and the potential solution to simplify its corporate structure may positively impact its U.S. shares. - Potential Yatra Stock Trigger Event

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) - Value and special situations investor Gems Capital says the overreaction to earnings, despite strong financial results and guidance for a record-breaking year, is a buying opportunity. - Build-A-Bear Workshop: Market's Overreaction To Q1 Results Offers An Attractive Opportunity

Everi Holdings (EVRI) - Special situations/GARP investor Spartan Capital says EVRI is undervalued due to uncertainty surrounding a proposed merger with IGT and recent softness in gaming fundamentals - however asymmetry exists whether the merger is approved or not, and EVRI’s strong FinTech business, recurring revenue, and management's strategic initiatives provide a margin of safety and growth opportunities. - Everi Holdings: Merger Uncertainty Creates Opportunity

SunCar Technology (SDA) - Value investor William Mack says that with the P/S of just ~1.9x, it seems the strong growth and scalable costs have only been modestly rewarded by the market, as comparable tech stocks tend to earn higher multiples, and there is plenty of room for multiple expansion as it is poised to thrive in the emerging China auto market. - SunCar Technology Group: Strong Partnerships, Good Business Model

Carter's (CRI) - Matthew Utesch, who focuses on dividend-paying stocks, says there is potential for upside (33% annualized gains over the next 2.5 years) from a re-rating higher and weakening competition. - Carter's: An Investment That Is Appealing To More Than Just Parents

Games Workshop (OTCPK:GMWKF) - Xanadu Research, a long-term investor focused on dividends, says GWS is undervalued given the strong and shareholder-friendly management, strong performance in 1H24 and a positive outlook. - Games Workshop: Hidden Gaming Gem With Massive Upside Potential

Industrials

Fiverr International (FVRR) - Buy-side equity analyst Enrique Boente says the current stock price offers an attractive opportunity with high optionality to be successful in a growing market with immense potential, and there are signs that expectations may have bottomed out. - Fiverr: Why The Core Story Still Holds Despite Recent Headwinds; Buy

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) - Value investor Nicholas Sherr estimates an intrinsic value of $14 per share as cash flows from Transtar's performance will enable FIP to finalize agreements on its remaining segments, unlocking accretive EBITDA by 4Q2024. - FTAI Infrastructure: American Hard Assets With Upside

Johnson Controls International (JCI) - Registered investment advisor Charles Manih highlights the promising outlook of the HVAC industry (with high growth driven by energy efficiency and data center cooling demand) and JCI’s unique position within it, while noting that it trades at a discount to peers. - Johnson Controls: Competitive Products And Undervalued Stock - Now Is The Time To Buy

Carrier Global (CARR) - Longtime analyst Dan Strack says its business transformation (with a more narrowed focus through acquisitions and divestments) and industry tailwinds position it for a potential catch-up trade and long-term growth. - Carrier's Business Transformation Adds Value

Materials

ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA) - GV Strategies, who focuses on special situations, says the potential for the discount to NAV to close, along with a bullish outlook for the gold sector, makes it an attractive investment option. - ASA: Gold Stocks Cheap Vs. Gold Price, Own At A Large Discount To NAV

TMC the metals company (TMC) - Value investor Julien Lefebvre says TMC is a deep-sea minerals exploration company that could become a viable player in battery metals over the next years, if regulation permits. - The Metals Company: A Speculative Buy Where Patience Could Benefit The Brave

Energy

Energy Transfer (ET) - Value investor SM Investor highlights the relative value opportunity in ET, which has a diversified asset portfolio, strong cash flow, and is returning that cash flow to shareholders through distributions. - Energy Transfer: Favorable Market Outlook Aligned With Strong Financials

Real Estate

Sila Realty Trust (SILA) - Longtime analyst Ivan Mutaftchiev notes that SILA trades below the minimum price from a Dutch auction tender offer. - Sila Realty Trust: Dutch Auction Tender Presents Attractive Arbitrage Opportunity

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) - Value investor Freedom Finance Investments notes that BNL trades at a discount to peers with a strong balance sheet and diversified portfolio. - Broadstone Net Lease: Higher For Longer Interest Rates Keeping The Stock Undervalued

Income Investing

Chimera Investment (CIM.PR.A) - Longtime analyst Aristofanis Papadatos says the preferred stock is a safe investment with potential for capital gains if interest rates decrease, making it attractive for income-oriented investors with a ~9% yield. - The Preferred Stock Of Chimera Investment Remains Highly Attractive For Income-Oriented Investors

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG) - Longtime analyst Steven Bavaria notes that UTG pays a dependable dividend of ~8% that has increased 12 times since the fund's inception 20 years ago. - Artificial Intelligence And Utilities, Whoda Thunk? Likely Beneficiary: UTG

Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha analysts, broad market calls, crypto ideas, leveraged ETFs, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the analyst.

Thanks for reading.

This account (Rare Stock Picks) will publish future iterations of this report in the upcoming months. If you missed our Rare Stock Picks from May, you can find it here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.