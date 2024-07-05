Rare Stock Picks In June 2024 - From 27 Discerning Analysts

Summary

  • Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today, we're highlighting June 2024 investment picks you may have missed.
  • As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • The following new investment ideas were made by analysts who have NO OTHER Buy/Strong Buy recommendations in the past 3 months, making them rare selections.

The S&P finished 1H24 on a high note and the "buy the dip" crowd was once again vindicated given the rebound from the lows at the end of May. As a result, are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of June 2024 Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) - Longtime analyst Marel highlights this unique nano-cap with the potential for massive growth through non-dilutive financing. - Novo Integrated Sciences: A Coil Spring Ready To Explode

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) - Longtime analyst Just the Facts Maam says the royalty revenue potential is largely unnoticed with two assets approaching FDA new drug application submissions, that if approved, could potentially generate $415 million in annual royalties. - ANI Pharmaceuticals Is Undervalued, As Royalty Potential Is Overlooked

Financials

Esquire Financial (ESQ) - Value investor Siva Kumar Raju Kolaru says ESQ is a cheaply valued stock and a lot of value is generated because of how fast the company is growing its loan portfolio and the bottom line. - Esquire Financial: Wider Sentiment Is Hurting Its Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) - Longtime analyst FV Capital highlights this specialty insurer with industry-leading combined ratios and returns on equity trading at an attractive valuation, and says it is well-positioned for continued market share growth in a fast-growing market. - Kinsale Capital: Underwriting Excellence In E&S

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Longtime analyst Leftshark, who has been covering the name for almost a decade, says it’s trading like a bank despite different fundamentals, and it’s fairly cheap on an absolute basis and very cheap on a relative basis. -

