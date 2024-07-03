Market Breadth Has Become Beyond Problematic

Jul. 03, 2024 1:02 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXIWM, NVDA, RSP, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, QQQ, INDU, RTY
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There are myriad reasons for investors to be concerned about equities, with the indices trading at all-time highs and the S&P 500 trading at near 22 times forward earnings.
  • These include the deterioration in the commercial real estate market, continued inflation, and a massive and growing federal debt load.
  • One of the biggest worries investors should have is lousy and worsening levels of market breadth.
  • Similar trends have happened just before major bear markets like those in 1974 and 2020.
  • How bad is the current market breadth?  We provide some factoids and worrying graphs in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman against bear on arrow downward trend line with citys

BsWei

Once a boom is well started, it cannot be arrested. It can only be collapsed." - John Kenneth Galbraith.

There are many reasons I have become beyond cautious about the overall market. Currently, I have approximately 50% of my portfolio holdings in

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
49.65K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News