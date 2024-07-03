Market Breadth Has Become Beyond Problematic

BsWei

Once a boom is well started, it cannot be arrested. It can only be collapsed." - John Kenneth Galbraith.

There are many reasons I have become beyond cautious about the overall market. Currently, I have approximately 50% of my portfolio holdings in short-term treasuries, currently yielding just north of 5.3%. This is an extremely high level of allocation in risk-free assets for me historically. Of course, it helps that savers are getting rewarded for the first time after nearly 15 years of near ZIRP suppression since the Great Financial Crisis.

The other half of my portfolio is mainly within covered call positions around the small percentage of stocks I am finding that still has reasonable values. I highlighted some of my major concerns around the market last week. Today, I would like to dive into a more in-depth look around the current market's horrid breadth. This is something that has happened in the past and something that preceded the huge declines in market value in 1974 (Collapse of the Nifty Fifty stocks), 2020 (The Internet Bust) and that occurred just before other bear markets as well.

Seeking Alpha

Market breadth has been bad for some time but has gotten progressively and sharply worse here in 2024. Investors may recall that two thirds of the S&P 500's (SP500) approximate 20% gains in 2023 came from the "Magnificent Seven." At the midpoint of 2024, the S&P 500 was up just less than 15% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) returned some 17%. One third of those overall markets was chalked to just one company. AI juggernaut Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) which rose 150% in the first six months of the year and became a $3 trillion market cap concern. This is more than $1 trillion more than all the energy components in the S&P 500 combined, including Exxon Mobil (XOM) for comparison purposes.

Stock Chart

Meanwhile, the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) posted just less than one third the gains in the first two quarters of 2024 as did the S&P 500. The small-cap Russell 2000 was up just a bit over one percent in the first half of this year. In fact, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is trading no higher than where the small-cap benchmark closed at the end of 2020, three and a half years ago.

S&P Dow Jones/Chalie Biello

As illustrated by the chart above, the largest three holdings within the S&P 500 comprise a greater portion of the index's overall market capitalization than at any time in memory. And it is not really that close at this point. Need more market breadth factoids?

Bank of America Global Research

Less than a quarter (24%) of the S&P 500 components outperformed the index in the first six months of 2024. That is the third-lowest percentage over a six-month duration recorded. One of the worst six-month periods went through February 2020 (21%) just before the Covid lockdowns at the start of that bear market. On the first day of trading in the third quarter on Monday, only 93 or 18.5% of components of the S&P 500 outperformed the index, hardly a good omen as we kick off a new quarter.

Ned Davis Research courtesy of Doug Kass's Daily Diary

If nothing changes for the rest of the year, we are on pace to see the most bifurcated market in at least my lifetime. The current state of market breadth alone would make me hesitant about putting new money to work in equities, with the major indices reaching all-time highs and with the S&P 500 trading at nearly 22 times forward earnings.

CBO/Capital Economics

When adding to the deterioration in the Commercial Real Estate sector, the real inflation/jobs picture, the massive rise in federal debt and deficit spending, one has to believe in the five most dangerous words for investors historically, with the market capitalization to GDP ratio at all-time highs. And those are "Things are different this time." I have found, over four decades of investing, that this is a lousy wager, and a bet I remain unwilling to make.