Luis Alvarez

Investment summary

My recommendation for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) is a buy rating. KVYO solution enables small and medium businesses to better engage with consumers without the need to invest heavily in IT infrastructure and a full-fledged marketing team. Evidence of success can be seen in KVYO financials and its traction in the upmarket. I believe the strong value proposition that KVYO offers should continue to drive 29% growth moving forward, and if the macro situation turns for the better, growth could accelerate by much more than I modeled.

Business Overview

KVYO is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to capture and store valuable first-party customer data, which is then used to send customers personalized marketing messages through the channel (such as email, SMS, etc.) that are most likely to drive engagement. The data generated from these marketing messages gets fed back into KVYO, creating a feedback loop that improves the outcome of future engagements. As of 1Q24, KVYO is being used by more than 140 thousand customers.

Industry trend favours the need for KVYO solutions

Digitalization is a trend that impacts all departments, and in particular, I believe it heavily impacts how marketing departments should operate. Long gone were the days where they could solely rely on traditional methods (like distributing flyers, TV ads, radio marketing, etc.) to engage with consumers. This has, in part, been catalyzed by a move to omnichannel engagement. Consumers today want an omnichannel experience, and brands must find a way to cater to this preference. Also, first-party data is more important than ever before, and third-party data is becoming less valuable as data privacy regulations get stricter.

As readers can imagine, providing brands with the ability to better engage (and convert to sales) consumers is a massive value proposition, as it directly impacts a brand's ability to grow. As such, I believe brands are willing to pay for this service if it can improve their return-on-marketing spend. The runway for growth is extremely long ahead, with management estimating the TAM to be around $68 billion on a global basis (KVYO's current market share is less than 1%).

KVYO differentiated approach helps it to win in the SMB space

KVYO's differentiated approach stems from the way it integrates the data layer with the application layer and sells it in a "box" format. Because of this approach, KVYO is able to better target small and medium businesses (SMBs). To put it in perspective, large enterprises have greater resources to devote to marketing strategy, and they typically have a dedicated data solution to manage their database and then another marketing application solution to conduct whatever insights they want. To facilitate this, it requires expert software engineers to manage them.

This calls for the proper level of experience because, as you can expect, it is a highly intricate and advanced operation. The average small or medium-sized business does not have a dedicated marketing team and is not very tech-savvy. This means they can't usually apply the same techniques employed by huge corporations. But KVYO changes everything for them. Similar to buying a newly renovated house with all the appliances inside instead of just a plot of land, when SMBs purchase KVYO, they are getting a marketing database and an application that are already integrated. This significantly reduces the time for SMB to start applying the data acquired and helps to save cost as there is no need to hire teams of engineers.

Importantly, with KVYO, SMBs are able to offer an omnichannel experience that consumers are looking for. Instead of employing separate point products for each channel, KVYO simplifies cross-channel marketing campaign coordination for users. The elimination of data silos and the subsequent ability for marketers to create channel-agnostic campaigns result in cost savings and process simplification. This is because the software can automatically determine which channels are most likely to drive interaction and actions from customers. On top of that, KVYO can process massive amounts of first-party data in real-time. For SMBs, they don't really have the means to conduct real-time analytics, so this is a big value proposition as they no longer need to rely on outdated data (I still get targeted with student offers when I am already in the work force, and this gets annoying sometimes).

Growth outlook

I think KVYO operating performance is proof that the KVYO solution works. Despite the weak macro conditions that are hurting consumer spending and indirectly impacting SMBs, KVYO continues to report very strong growth (~48% revenue growth in FY23 and 34.5% in 1Q24) and is winning share in the space. HubSpot (HUBS) is a close peer of KVYO that competes in the same space (SMB), and the growth delta between the two has been apparent over the past few quarters (KVYO growing >30% vs. HUB growing >20%).

Notably, KVYO saw robust growth in its more than $50k annual recurring revenue [ARR] customer cohort. This cohort grew an astonishing 69% in 1Q24 to 2,157, now representing 1.5% of total customers. Moreover, this cohort of customers contributes ~31% of KVYO total ARR, an increase from 23% of total ARR in 1Q23. Aside from the obvious growth impact that this has, the point that deserves highlighting is that KVYO is slowing winning deals in the up-market space (medium-sized customers in this case), which gives a certain level of validation that the KVYO solution does not only work for small customers. I am positive that KVYO can continue to see traction in its upmarket motion as management has allocated more resources to marketing. Sales and Marketing [S&M] as a percent of revenue has increased by 300bps from 29% in 1Q23 to 32% in 1Q24, and management has called out their intention to invest in sales capacity behind the mid-market, international, and customer growth teams.

KVYO's international growth potential should not be overlooked either. In the 1Q24 earnings call, management spoke to momentum for driving the international expansion opportunity, which I believe will become a key growth driver moving forward. While international revenue represents around 30% of total revenue today, EMEA revenue notably grew by 43%, which is well ahead of KVYO on a consolidated basis. My sense is that brands across the world want the same thing (how to better engage customers), and SMBs face the same issue (lack of IT expertise and resources to invest in marketing); hence, if KVYO can work in the US, it should be able to work in other countries.

Valuation

I model KVYO using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe KVYO is worth $43, which was the share price it traded at last September. My growth assumption is that KVYO will maintain a 29% growth rate for the next 3 years (using FY24 guidance as the benchmark). While I modeled 29%, I should point out that this estimate is not pricing in any major macro recovery. Before the current rate hike situation, KVYO grew at a staggering rate of 63%. Also, HUBS sustained growth above 30% for multiple years before it dipped below 30%.

As for the revenue multiple, KVYO is currently trading at a close to 50% discount to where HUBS is trading today (5.6x vs. 10.4x), and I don’t see a major reason why such a big discount exists. Historically, while KVYO grew faster because of its loss-making profile (HUBS was profitable), I see the reason for the discount. However, as of 1Q24, KVYO has managed to achieve 14% adj EBIT margin, which is almost in line with HUBS adj EBIT margin of 15% in 1Q24, and notably, KVYO is growing much faster (as noted above). If KVYO can show that growth is not going to decelerate further, I expect multiples to at least rerate back to their historical average of 7x.

Risk

Although revenue growth has been strong, objectively, KVYO's pace of adding net new customers has been slowing (declined by 50% in 1Q24). While a part of this could be due to macro pressure, extended periods of slowdown could mean that the KVYO strategy to expand upmarket and internationally is not working as well as I expected. This could put a lid on the growth potential of KVYO over the long run.

Conclusion

My view for KVYO is a buy rating. KVYO has a strong value proposition for SMBs as it enables them to engage customers effectively through real-time data analytics and first-party data without the need for sophisticated IT expertise. While a slowdown in net new customer additions is a concern, I believe the growth runway for KVYO's remains very healthy, as it has only penetrated less than 1% of the global TAM.