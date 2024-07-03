Ton Photograph

BRK stock: Buy rating iterated

The last time I wrote on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), my focus was to address a question from my readers (see the screenshot below). The gist of the question and my answer are quoted below:

As BRK's prices pushed near record levels, should we start selling as the P/B ratio now stands far above the so-called Buffett price? My answer is no. The key considerations in my answer are two-fold. First, the commonly reported P/B ratio is biased. And second, BRK is not an insurance company anymore (not only at least) and the P/B ratio no longer accurately captures its valuation.

Seeking Alpha

My last article thus concentrated on the valuation of the stock, especially the limitations of the so-called Buffett price. Since my last writing, the company has reported quarterly earnings. Therefore, in this article, I want to provide an updated assessment of the stock from a different angle more targeted toward its fundamental operations (especially the insurance income) and also the impact of share repurchases.

My conclusion is still a Buy rating. Besides its strong earnings potential, I think shareholders will also benefit tremendously from what I call the triple-compounding effect - the combined effect of EPS growth, share repurchases, and the share repurchase of its stock holdings.

BRK stock: Compounding via EPS growth

The consensus EPS estimates have an uninspiring projection of its earnings growth in the next few years as shown in the chart below. Analysts expect its EPS to grow at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 4% in the next three fiscal years. This translates to an EPS of $19.63 in FY 2024 and an increase to $20.07 in FY 2025 and $21.18 in FY 2026.

Seeking Alpha

I think the projection is a bit too conservative. For example, according to its more recent quarterly report, earnings from operations (i.e., excluding capital gains and losses from the investment portfolio), dialed in at $5.20 B, which was a hefty 40% increase from the year-earlier tally. Insurance results were particularly strong, with underwriting income of $2.6 billion, compared to just over $900 million in 2023's comparable period. It should be noted that last year's results were hampered by an above-average level of catastrophes.

Looking ahead, I expect the momentum to continue. This year's solid improvement reflects management's stringent underwriting standards in my view, which will continue to help results as industry-wide catastrophe levels revert to more normalized levels. Furthermore, investment income increased nearly 32%, largely thanks to higher bond reinvestment rates, which is another factor I expect to continue in the next 1~2 years.

But even assuming an uninspiring 4% earnings growth, shareholders can still expect a respectable total return due to other compounding forces at work, as detailed next.

BRK stock: Compounding via buybacks

The next compounding force at work is its share buybacks. BRK has been a consistent and large buyer of its shares in recent years. More specifically, the chart below shows its share buybacks in dollar amount (top panel) and its net common buyback yield (bottom panel) in the past five years.

BRK's share buybacks before 2020 were quite mild. Buybacks then increased substantially in 2021 and 2022, peaking at almost $8 billion quarterly. The buyback activities then dropped in 2023 but have been very sizable. In the last quarter, the company spent over $2.5B on buybacks and the five-year average is about $3.9B, translating into an average net common buyback yield of 2.3%. As a side note, many investors were put off by BRK's lack of dividends. But a 2.3% buyback yield is higher than the cash dividend yield provided by many dividend stocks and is also better in my view once tax consequences are factored in.

Next, I will explore the combined impacts of earning growth and buybacks.

Seeking Alpha

BRK stock: The power of double compounding

The table below illustrates the combined impacts of EPS growth and share buybacks on shareholder returns. In this projection, I made the following assumptions:

I assumed BRK's operating income to grow at a CAGR of 4%, taken from the consensus EPS estimate mentioned above (and again a conservative assumption in my view). I then assumed BRK to allocate the same fraction of its future operating income on share repurchases. The fraction used in the table was 51% based on the amount it spent on buybacks and its operating income in recent quarters. The most important assumption in my view is the price at which future repurchases were made. I modeled these prices as its BV plus 8x of its operating income following the method detailed in my earlier analysis.

Under these assumptions, its operating income will grow by about 22% in five years (4% compounded for five years). But the earnings per share would grow by more than 30% because the buybacks would shrink the share base by about 7%. Together with the growth in its equity portfolio, the total shareholder return is projected to be over 43%. And along the way, BRK would reach a $1 trillion market capitalization.

Author

BRK stock: Other risks and final thoughts

But there's still a third compounding force at work for BRK - the growth and share repurchase of the stocks held in its equity portfolio. As of this writing, about 40% of BRK's current market cap ($877B) is in its equity portfolio (which has a market value of over $331B (see the next chart below). Many of these holdings are projected to grow their earnings at double-digit rates and many of them are also aggressively buying back their shares.

DataRoma

Take the poster boy, Apple Inc. (AAPL), as an example. It has been shrinking its share base rapidly in recent years (see the next chart below) and it recently announced a program to buy back $110 billion of stock. Buffett already pointed out the potency of this third compounding force in his 2021 shareholder letter (quoted below with emphases added by me) so I won't further add on anymore.

Apple - our runner-up Giant as measured by its year-end market value - is a different sort of holding. Here, our ownership is a mere 5.55%, up from 5.39% a year earlier. That increase sounds like small potatoes. But consider that each 0.1% of Apple's 2021 earnings amounted to $100 million. We spent no Berkshire funds to gain our accretion. Apple's repurchases did the job. It's important to understand that only dividends from Apple are counted in the GAAP earnings Berkshire reports - and last year, Apple paid us $785 million of those. Yet our "share" of Apple's earnings amounted to a staggering $5.6 billion. Much of what the company retained was used to repurchase Apple shares, an act we applaud.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of downside risks, BRK and its insurance peers face some common risks. Catastrophic events (like natural disasters) are ultimately unpredictable and can cause significant financial losses. These events are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change, making it difficult for insurers to accurately price risk. As a recent example, last year was tough for insurers due to severe weather-related events and there's no telling if/when such severe weather would reoccur. Beyond these common risks, BRK faces some unique challenges too. The first one is the much-talked-about transition risk. With Warren Buffett's eventual departure, it's uncertain if future leadership can maintain BRK's historical performance. BRK's conglomerate structure further compounds the transition risk. The conglomerate structure, while providing diversification and downturn protection, introduces tremendous complexity. Managing such a vast array of businesses can be challenging, especially during a transitional period.

All told, my verdict is that in the long term, the triple-compounding effect will be the dominant fundamental force. To recap, shareholders will benefit from EPS growth fueled by BRK's strong underlying businesses, consistent share buybacks, and its massive and well-managed equity portfolio. All three factors contribute to the compounding. Since compounding works in a multiplicative manner (rather than an additive manner), the net result is far more powerful than each factor alone. It's a live example of 1+1+1 far greater than 3.