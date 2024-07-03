da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

FYLD strategy

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) is an actively managed ETF launched on 12/3/2013. It has 104 holdings, including 99 stocks and cash in various currencies, a 30-day SEC yield of 4.24% and a total expense ratio of 0.59%. Dividends are paid quarterly.

As described in the prospectus by Cambria, the fund invests in developed markets excluding the US. It focuses on companies that provide high “shareholder yield,” defined as the returns realized by an investor from a company’s cash payments for dividends, buybacks and debt paydowns. The fund’s portfolio is managed by Meb Faber, well-known author of white papers and books. Among them, Shareholder Yield, A Better Approach to Dividend Investing, details fundamental and historical data on the shareholder yield concept.

The fund follows a systematic, quantitative model, as described below.

Utilizing its own quantitative model, Cambria selects the top 20% of stocks in the initial universe of developed ex-US, publicly listed companies based on their shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. Cambria’s quantitative algorithm then factors in the remaining stocks’ debt paydowns and applies a number of value metrics to create a composite, including metrics such as, but not limited to, price-to-book (P/B) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-free cash-flow (P/FCF or P/CF) ratio, and enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA). Cambria then selects the top 100 stocks for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio that exhibit, in the aggregate, the best combination of shareholder yield characteristics and value metrics.

Therefore, FYLD also belongs to the value fund category. It tends to an equal-weight methodology, but position sizes may vary with market conditions and opportunities. Country weights are capped at 30% of asset value. The portfolio turnover rate was 34% in the most recent fiscal year. This article will use as a benchmark the ex-US developed market fund iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).

Shareholder yield: a proof of concept

I ran a simulation on Portfolio123 to evaluate the performance of a ranking system based on shareholder yield, represented by the following formula:

(Dividend paid TTM + Equity Purchased TTM - Equity Issued TTM + Total Debt 12 months ago - Total Debt)/Market Capitalization

The simulation is run by ranking stocks of the S&P 500 index in equal weight in 10 buckets from lower to higher shareholder yields. The next chart plots the excess return of the 10 buckets relative to the equal-weight S&P 500 index, starting in January 1999 with an annual rebalancing.

Shareholder yield ranking system performance in the S&P 500 since 1999 (Portfolio123)

This simulation shows an excess annualized return of 2.29% for the top decile (on the right). It is significant enough to validate on 25 years of historical data the concept of shareholder yield as a valuable investing factor in the U.S. The risk of generalizing the qualitative bias (not the numbers) to international markets is moderate. However, like for all factors, the statistical bias may vary with time. For the last 2 years, the excess return is negative (next chart).

Shareholder yield ranking system performance in the S&P 500, last 2 years (Portfolio123)

FYLD portfolio

FYLD currently has about 39% of asset value in large caps, 44% in mid-caps and 17% in small caps. The heaviest country in the portfolio is Japan by far (24.4%), followed by Canada (13.3%) and the U.K. (11.9%). Other countries are below 9%. Despite focusing on developed markets, FYLD holds some Chinese companies. The aggregate weight of China and Hong Kong is 7.7%, so direct exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is moderate. The next chart lists the top 10 countries in the portfolio, representing 90% of asset value, and compares their weights in FYLD and EFA (EFA excludes Canada and China).

FYLD geographical allocation (chart: author; data: Fidelity, iShares)

The heaviest sector is financials with 25.8% of assets. It is followed by energy (18.9%), industrials (14.7%) and materials (13.4%). Other sectors weigh less than 9% individually and 20% in aggregate. Compared to the benchmark, FYLD massively overweights energy, and to a lesser extent materials. It ignores healthcare.

FYLD sector breakdown (chart: author; data: Fidelity, iShares)

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table, represent 14.1% of asset value. The largest one weighs 1.71%, so risks related to individual companies are low.

Name Weight Ticker/ Exchange CUSIP Hoegh Autoliners ASA 1.71% HAUTO NO BMFDP24 Sompo Holdings Inc 1.57% 8630 JP B62G7K6 Tamron Co Ltd 1.46% 7740 JP 6871028 Secure Energy Services Inc 1.45% SES CN B55SGV6 Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc 1.45% 8750 JP B601QS4 BP PLC 1.34% BP/ LN 798059 Rio Tinto PLC 1.32% RIO LN 718875 Golden Ocean Group Ltd 1.32% GOGL NO BDCHQL2 Fortescue Ltd 1.25% FMG AU 6086253 AXA SA 1.23% CS FP 7088429 Click to enlarge

FYLD is much cheaper than EFA regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Moreover, it also has higher earnings growth and cash flow growth rates, which is quite unusual for a value-oriented fund.

FYLD EFA Price/Earnings 9.32 15.67 Price/Book 1.02 1.84 Price/Sales 0.74 1.48 Price/Cash Flow 5.51 10.06 Earnings Growth 27.57% 21.41% Sales Growth 7.61% 8.45% Cash Flow Growth 7.60% 4.86% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity website.

Performance

Since 1/1/2014 the Cambria fund is shortly ahead of EFA, but the difference in annualized return is hardly significant (24 bps). It shows a deeper maximum drawdown and higher volatility, resulting in the same Sharpe ratio as the benchmark (risk-adjusted performance).

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FYLD 66.72% 4.99% -44.55% 0.3 16.88% EFA 62.74% 4.75% -34.19% 0.3 15.04% Click to enlarge

The annual sum of distributions has increased from $1.15 per share in 2014 to $1.56 in 2023, a growth of 35.7% in 9 years. It is a bit above the cumulative inflation in the same time (about 31% based on CPI). However, distributions have been quite irregular, as reported on the next chart.

FYLD distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

Based on its yield, strategy and valuation ratios, FYLD belongs to both dividend and value styles. The next table compares characteristics of FYLD and five value, dividend and multifactor international ETFs:

SPDR® S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers™ ETF (PID)

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt (TLTD)

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM)

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL)

FYLD WDIV PID TLTD UIVM IVAL Inception 12/2/2013 5/29/2013 9/15/2005 9/25/2012 10/24/2017 12/16/2014 Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.40% 0.53% 0.39% 0.35% 0.39% AUM $279.17M $191.83M $838.42M $476.67M $224.20M $146.64M Avg Daily Volume $869.08K $595.82K $2.48M $1.40M $175.66K $434.84K Holdings 106 122 50 2522 212 57 Top 10 15.96% 17.74% 39.11% 8.41% 9.30% 20.34% Turnover 34.00% 71.00% 38.00% 22.00% 105.00% 74.00% Div Yield TTM 5.53% 4.96% 3.76% 3.53% 4.54% 6.28% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 4.64% 0.21% -0.39% 5.98% 13.49% 17.54% Click to enlarge

The next chart plots total returns, starting on 10/25/2017 to match all inception dates.

FYLD vs. competitors, since 10/25/2017 (Seeking Alpha)

Cambria’s fund is the best performer, shortly ahead of PID. It is also leading the pack over the last 12 months:

FYLD vs. competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF is an actively managed ETF with a rules-based strategy combining shareholder yield and value. It is well-diversified across holdings, but quite heavy in Japan and financials. Direct exposure to China is about 8%. It is superior to an international benchmark regarding valuation, growth and historical return. Moreover, it has outperformed a number of competitors, which makes it quite attractive. However, keep in mind it is more volatile than the benchmark.