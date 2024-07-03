tadamichi

In December of last year, I wrote an article on the VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) - BIZD: Less Risky Way To Play The BDC Segment - where the bottom line was to go long this ETF provided that investors are not willing to cherry pick specific names from the BDC segment.

The beauty of BIZD is that it allows investors to open an exposure towards the BDC space, while having some element of diversification in place, which is especially important for inherently risky asset classes.

Furthermore, the yield of BIZD back then revolved around 11%, which was attractive enough to not devote significant efforts in chasing specific BDCs that offer a bit higher yield with presumably higher risk.

Now, since the publication of my article BIZD has managed to register solid double digit total return performance, where really starting from February, 2024, the index has assumed a strong upwards trending momentum.

Ycharts

The key reason behind this kind of performance is the combination of the two following factors:

Strengthening of a higher for longer scenario. Relatively strong economy with no meaningful signs of credit distress.

These two factors have allowed BDCs (on average) to maintain high spread levels, while not incurring heavy non-accruals.

If we expand a bit on the first point, the current FOMC dot plot indicates a rather favorable outlook for BDCs in terms of keeping their yield levels solid.

FOMC; St. Louis Fed

Even though the trendline has a negative scope and the interest rates are set to drop (although given the recent lessons from the past, we should take this with a grain of salt), the overall level of SOFR is still expected to remain around 3%. Here, the interest rates at ~ 3% could be deemed supportive for the BDC businesses providing more favorable conditions (for positive spread capture) than prior to 2022 when the Fed started its rate hiking cycle.

Moreover, under a falling interest rate environment we should experience a heightened M&A and capital markets activity, which is inherently positive for BDCs providing a larger opportunity set to grow the underlying asset base (i.e., underwrite fresh investments).

The question is whether BIZD is still an attractive investment choice after the recent run-up in its price, and also in the context of prevailing conditions that we see now.

Thesis review

In my opinion, BIZD could still be deemed an enticing investment play for investors, who want to have an exposure to an abnormally high yield, while keeping the risk profile relatively balanced.

There are two components here, which justify such a conclusion.

The first one is quite simple. The underlying yield of BIZD remains high and has not materially declined even after the notable YTD performance. The main reason is that if we adjust the total return performance for the distributions collected starting from mid-December last year, we would arrive at a relatively flat price level dynamic. So, the entry point in BIZD has not become unfavorable relative to the time when I issued my article. On top of this, the underlying constituents of BIZD portfolio have managed to grow their distribution levels, which adds an additional tailwinds for the current BIZD yield level. So, at this particular moment the TTM dividend yield of BIZD stands at 10.8%, which should be very enticing for any yield-seeking investor out there.

The second component is the embedded defense that comes along with investing in BIZD. As elaborated earlier in the article, in my view, having that extra element of protection in inherently risky BDC investing is important to de-risk the positions. This is especially critical now when we see some emerging signs of labor market weakness, a slowing economy and also an uptick in BDC non-accruals from the Q1, 2024 data points.

One way to do so is by diversifying the exposures across sound and large-cap BDC vehicles. In the table below, we can see the composition of BIZD's Top 10 holdings that together account for ~ 72% of the total AuM. While this could be considered a high concentration level, we have to keep in mind that there are only about 30 publicly traded BDCs out there, where quite a few of them carry excessive risk profiles.

Seeking Alpha

For example, in the Top 10 list above we will not find any BDC that invests in the volatile CLO structure - with the only exception of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) - but this explains a minimal share of total NII generation. Similarly, we will not find a BDC that is heavily focused on VC lending besides Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), which, however, implements a very strict underwriting policy (see more details in my article here).

Plus, these Top 10 BDCs have one of the largest capitalization levels in conjunction with mostly below average leverage profiles that render the overall picture even safer.

Finally, back when I circulated the article on BIZD there was a meaningful concern around FS KKR Capital Corp's (FSK) financial prospects. The issue was that FSK was exhibiting elevated non-accrual levels, while quite consistently continuing to register deteriorating portfolio quality metrics.

Yet, as I described in a separate article on FSK - FS KKR: The Recovery Has Just Started And The Upside Is Still Huge - this BDC could be treated as an opportunity for BIZD holders to benefit form the upside rather than face the consequences of a further downside.

The bottom line

As many of my followers have probably noticed, I am not a huge fan of investing in ETFs, as it per definition comes along with investments that are suboptimal from the fundamental perspective.

Yet, in BIZD's case I see a strengthening rationale for going long here. The element of diversification is extremely beneficial, especially against the backdrop of a bias towards well-capitalized and defensive BDCs. In addition, the current macro environment calls for an extra safety, where BIZD comes into play nicely.

Furthermore, even though BIZD has delivered strong returns since my first article on this ETF in December, 2023, it has not lost its yield attractiveness. Instead, the underlying BIZD profile has strengthened as there is heavier focus on defensive BDCs including FSK, which appears on track to recover from the previous non-accruals.

As a result of this, I am bullish on the VanEck BDC Income ETF.