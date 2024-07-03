Ingenious Buddy/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) provides organizations with low-code business process automation software.

I previously wrote about Appian in May 2023 with a Hold outlook due to slowing top-line revenue growth on greater cost management.

APPN still has a significant way to go just to reach operating breakeven and is growing revenue at half its previous rate of growth, so I remain Neutral (Hold) on the stock until management can reignite topline growth while making meaningful progress toward operating breakeven.

Appian's Market And Approach

Appian operates in the low-code software market for various business use cases.

Per a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for low code development platforms was an estimated $6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $35 billion by 2030.

If achieved, this growth would represent a very high Compound Annual Growth Rate of almost 23% from 2023 to 2030.

The primary reasons for this forecasted growth are increasing demand for operating efficiency by companies of all sizes and types and a desire to reduce complexity to enable employees to focus on higher-order tasks.

The integration of AI or machine learning technologies is also a priority for many software vendors.

The U.S. low-code development platform market's historical and projected future growth trajectory through 2030 is shown in the graphic here:

Major competitors and other industry players include:

Microsoft

Salesforce

Outsystems

Mendix

Oracle

Google

ServiceNow

Quickbase

Pegasystems.

Appian's revenue is broken down between Cloud Subscription Revenue, Other Subscription Revenue and Professional Services, as the pie chart for Q1 2024's results shows here:

Appian's sales model is a typical "land and expand" approach, where the firm seeks to gain an initial foothold at a client, perform well and expand efficiently within the client.

The company's Q1 2024 cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 120%, higher than in previous quarters, so that is a positive signal and indicates an improving outlook and better "land and expand" results.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has continued to grow at a moderate rate despite macro uncertainties; Operating income by quarter (LINE) has fallen because of slightly higher SG&A expenses.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has continued to trend higher, albeit unevenly; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have remained lower year-over-year due to leadership's continued focus on managing costs.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained substantially negative and worsened sequentially due to higher R&D and interest expenses and other non-operating expenses, such as $11.5 million in foreign exchange losses due to a stronger US dollar.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, APPN ended the quarter with $170 million in cash and equivalents and $255 million in total debt, of which $7.1 million was due in less than 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was ($73.7 million), and capital expenditures were $7.4 million. The company paid nearly $43 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

In the past year, APPN's stock price has declined by 35.6% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF's (IGV) rise of 27.5%, with the divergence starting in September 2023, as the chart shows here.

Below is a major financial and operating metrics table of handy figures I use in looking at Appian's performance and forward estimates.

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 3.9 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") NM Price/Sales ("TTM") 4.0 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 14.5% Net Income Margin -19.2% EBITDA Margin -13.7% Market Capitalization $2,220,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,380,000,000 Operating Cash Flow -$66,310,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.47 2024 FWD EPS Estimate -$0.80 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 14.4% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") -$1.01 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Sell - 2.09 Click to enlarge

Appian's Rule of 40 performance, which adds revenue growth rate and operating margin, has remained poor and has improved only slightly, showing reduced negative operating margin at the expense of slower topline revenue growth:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Revenue Growth % 26.7% 14.5% Operating Margin -29.4% -13.0% Total -2.7% 1.5% Click to enlarge

Why I'm Neutral On Appian

For some time now, Appian has managed to reduce its operating losses and produce a credible path to operating breakeven.

This has been a conscious decision by management to focus more strongly on cost management over revenue 'growth at all costs', likely due to the higher cost-of-capital environment that has punished high operating loss-making companies.

While the company has made meaningful progress in reducing its operating losses, revenue growth has been cut almost in half as a result, now expected to be around 14.4% for 2024, matching that of the trailing twelve-month period.

That's a reasonable growth rate for a middle-aged firm that is generating operating profit, but Appian hasn't been able to get close to GAAP operating breakeven, with its best performance in Q4 2023 of losing $10.5 million on an operating basis.

I track sentiment in the most recent conference between leadership and analysts as an interesting look into important aspects. This chart shows certain keywords:

I'm most interested in the frequency of negative keywords.

In the case of Appian, the company is still experiencing uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment and the impact of AI, although management isn't seeing 'big budgets around AI among [its] customers', at least yet.

So, the leadership views the nascent AI space as a potential threat to its low-code platform business.

As to valuation, the market is valuing APPN at an EV/Sales multiple of about 3.9x on an estimated Next Twelve Months revenue growth rate of 12.9% versus a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of approximately 18% (Source).

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application firms showed a forward EV/Revenue multiple median of about 5.2x on June 21, 2024, as the chart shows below:

Meritech Capital

So, by comparison, APPN is currently being valued by the market discounted to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index as of June 21, 2024.

This is likely due in part to its expected slower revenue growth rate in 2024.

Like so many technology software companies recently, the company has not been able to produce both substantial growth along with operating profits, so its valuation in public markets has suffered.

The Seeking Alpha chart below shows a 43% drop in the stock's EV/Sales multiple over the past year alone:

While I expect a reduction in cost-of-capital assumptions to provide some positive catalyst to the stock's valuation multiple, it may take an extended time period for that to occur.

Meanwhile, I remain Neutral (Hold) on APPN due to lackluster fundamentals, a pause in its path to operating breakeven, and a fair valuation at its current level of moderate revenue growth.