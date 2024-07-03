CSW Industrials' Strategic Growth And Robust Margins Drive Bullish Outlook

CandyRetriever /iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shows great potential for growth in the future as it has a higher gross margin and makes strategically advantageous acquisitions through which it improves its position in the market and its offerings. The company's strong financial performance combined with growth initiatives are the reasons for the company’s compelling investment opportunities, despite the challenges related to integration and supply chain management.

Introduction

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial company that is structured in three main departments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. They produce numerous things, including HVAC and refrigeration products, coatings, sealants, and adhesives, as well as products for building safety and construction. The company is mainly hands-on in trying the newest, most incredible products and services to its customers, achieving the highest financial performance and expansion, and yet still taking its customers into consideration.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended 2023-03-31 2023-06-30 2023-09-30 2023-12-31 2024-03-31 Revenue 195.69 203.36 203.65 174.97 210.86 Revenue Growth (YoY) 12.92% 1.71% 6.52% 2.26% 7.75% Cost of Revenue 110.34 111.19 112.69 100.99 117.22 Gross Profit 85.34 92.17 90.96 73.98 93.64 Selling, General & Admin 45.58 46.96 48.97 46.4 49.3 Operating Expenses 45.58 46.96 48.97 46.4 49.3 Operating Income 39.76 45.21 41.99 27.58 44.34 Other Expense / Income -0.51 0.13 -1.8 8.51 -0.04 Net Income 27.06 30.61 30.06 9.22 31.76 Gross Margin 43.61% 45.32% 44.66% 42.28% 44.41% Operating Margin 20.32% 22.23% 20.62% 15.76% 21.03% Profit Margin 13.83% 15.05% 14.76% 5.27% 15.06% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (Retrieved on 07-02-2024). Financials in millions USD.

CSW Industrials registered a constant growth in sales every quarter and this was consolidated by a big increase to 210.86 million dollars in Q1 2024, and thus the company successfully added 7.75% to the net profit margin for Q1 in 2024 compared to the same 2023 quarter. The aforementioned growth dynamic was supported by the increase in the volumes and the implementation of strategic pricing as part of the building process, while the company's growth through acquisitions included the addition of Dust Free. However, the cost of revenue has been kept at a stable level; hence the result is the maintenance of the gross profit margin at 42.28% in Q4 2023 and its slight improvement to 44.41% in Q1 2024 due to effective cost management and strategic pricing.

Q1 2024 income from operations rose sharply, spiking from $27.58 million to as high as $44.34 million. The reason for this was, a drive in the gross profit and a checked operating cost, the latter of which only declined to $49.3 million in Q1 2024. Signaling these swings, net income shot up to $31.76 million in Q1 2024, a considerable increment from the $9.22 million achieved in Q4 2023. These differences in income are due on the one side, to the very high costs of operation and those that are non-recurring in Q4 2023; and on the other side, to the tremendous operational improvements in Q1 2024, margin expansion, and not to forget the positive impact of the Dust Free acquisition that, in all, results in the profit margin to recover at 15.06% in Q1 2024 from a dip to 5.27% in Q4 2023. The best way to show their impressive growth and stability in contending with the operational troubles is that the changes are a persistent direction for CSW Industrials evidenced in a one-year high and a low position at the end of 2023 and 2024 respectively, which solidifies their effectiveness​ (InvestorPlace)​​ (Seeking Alpha)​.

Opportunities

CSW Industrials is likely to serve advanced indoor air quality treatments. They want to boost the service with the acquisition of Dust Free, which has patented products for both residential and commercial HVAC applications. By doing so, they will cater to customers' needs and increase their profit. Besides the integration of some smart high margin products to their stock, this manufacturer is in a position to realize a sales hike and add profit margins in the case of the premium pricing and high demand for these smart solutions (InvestorPlace)​​ (Seeking Alpha)​.

Apart from this, CSW Industrials is also moving forward through evolving its Specialized Reliability Solutions division by presenting fresh contamination control and industrial maintenance things. This new growth is related to the segments such as power, general industry, and mining which need advanced solutions for maintenance and operational effectiveness. As a result, the company is capable of finding and addressing these unmet requirements that will, in return, make them capture a bigger slice of the market and raise the revenues they are getting from these sectors regularly, which automatically will enhance the company's profitability more (InvestorPlace)​​ (Seeking Alpha)​.

Challenges

CSW Industrials continues to confront various existing and probable difficulties that may hinder its operations and make it less profitable. Constellation Brands faces many problems that must be overcome to maintain production and exonerate more money, perhaps the most significant one is the flexible and swift inclusion and functioning of new purchases, the trend that is observed at the moment partnerships like Dust Free, LP. Although these acquisitions should improve its products and the expansion of the market trade, there is a big chance that they may not perform as expected or will take more time to consolidate, thus affecting the short-term funding will still always be a reality. The proper fusion is a determinant for the success of targeted synergies and thus increased profits as a result of these buyouts​ (CSW Industrials Inc.)​​.

One more obstacle is the management of costs due to volatile raw material prices and supply chain interruptions. As companies like CSW Industrials are highly dependent on the changes in the cost of raw materials and freight, a high change will produce their margins. Consequently, the company may not be able to transfer these costs to customers by raising the price. As a side note, the continuing supply chain problems that are affecting the whole world can lead to delays and the operation of the company can become more costly, which can also be an obstacle for the company to serve the product likings of the customers (CSW Industrials Inc.).

Valuation

Gross Margin PS ratio TTM PE Ratio TTM Growth revenue Growth EPS Revenue growth forward (analysts estimate) Earnings growth forward (analysts estimate) CSW Industrials 44.24% 5.16 40.42 4.61% 5.16% 5.37% 14.21% Sector 31.07% 4.88 22.83 4.99% 9.05% 6.25% 9.17% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Data retrieved on 07-02-2024.

The financial performance of CSW Industrials is really good because they have a gross margin of 44.24%, which is significantly higher than the sector median of 31.07%. That means a stronger ability of the company's management to reduce production costs and at the same time hold pricing power. CSW Industrials have a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5.16 which is slightly higher than the sector median of 4.88, reflecting the market premium probably because of the better profit level. On the other hand, is price-to-earnings (P/E) that is far too high at 40.42 against the sector median of 22.83 thus suggesting that the stock might be overvalued in terms of earnings. Based on the topics discussed, a decent growth rate for CSW Industrials can be 7% per year, which would cover both the integration of new acquisitions and the successful supply chain cost management. This is just a tad bit higher than the analyst projection of 5.37% about revenue growth. If the company attains that growth, a P/E ratio that is fairer would be about 30 and a P/S ratio would drop to nearly 4.7, still not as low as sectors, but margins in the company would be magnified and reflected in these ratios.

Conclusion

I am bullish. I think that the CSW Industrials is a great choice to invest in. Its very high gross margin and the acquisitions that were made strategically, place it on the path of long-term growth and higher profitability. The company’s market position that is far outpacing the competition and bigger margins are the two foundations that will steer the company in the right direction. By using valuation metrics that are adjusted to real growth expectations; however, they still point to a favorable outlook and show CSW Industrials as an attractive investment.