Nike Stock Implosion: A Case Study On Why Valuation Matters

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nike stock experienced a significant rise in value over four decades, leading to a challenging sell recommendation despite investor sentiment.
  • Despite initial resistance, subsequent sell calls on Nike stock proved prescient, as the stock corrected nearly -60% from its highs.
  • Current valuation analysis suggests that Nike stock remains overvalued, with a 10-year earnings CAGR estimate below 5%, warranting a "Hold" rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Cyclical Investor’s Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Air Jordan store exterior

Robert Way

Introduction

I view my job as a stock analyst as one whose primary responsibility is two-sided. One side is to share stock ideas with readers that have a high probability of producing great returns, while the other side is

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $40/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
23.37K Followers

Cory Cramer is an award-winning political scientist and a long-only cyclical investor capitalizing on market cycles. He has been investing since the 1990s and still invests his own money in the companies he writes about.

Cory leads the investing group The Cyclical Investor's Club where he shares his unique approach to estimating the fair value of stocks by capitalizing on downcycles for undervalued companies. He teaches 4 unique cyclical strategies, offers a master valuation spreadsheet, and is available to answer any questions via chat or direct message. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADDYY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKE
--
NKE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News