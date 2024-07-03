mixmotive

Shari Redstone & Co. is back at the negotiation table again with David Ellison's Skydance Media ("Skydance") in determining the future of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), (NASDAQ:PARAA). Skydance, the private production studio owned by Ellison, has been courting Paramount for more than six months for a potential merger of the two companies. Both have worked together in the past on iconic titles, including "Top Gun: Maverick". Both companies have currently entered into a tentative deal, whereby Skydance will merge with Paramount through the buyout of its parent holding company, National Amusement ("NAI"), which is currently controlled by Redstone.

The latest development comes after Redstone walked away from Skydance's previous proposal to merge with Paramount through a package worth about $4.5 billion at the eleventh hour last month. The package had included a consideration for Redstone's stake in Paramount, alongside a buyback of up to 50% of Class B non-voting shares at $15 apiece, and an additional capital injection to bring down the company's debt exposure. The special independent committee, which consists of participants in Paramount's board without Redstone, in charge of evaluating potential bids was close to reaching a tentative merger deal at the time with Skydance. But Redstone decided it was in both the family and shareholders' best interest to pursue a sale of her family-owned holding company, NAI, instead. NAI owns about 10% of Paramount to represent the media and entertainment giant's largest shareholder, yet controls 77% of the company's voting rights.

Redstone had previously indicated that Skydance represents the most eligible suitor for Paramount amongst other potential bidders. With Skydance sweetening the offer further in the latest deal - primarily in addressing Redstone's preference for the sale of her stake in NAI instead of Paramount alone - a final agreement is likely in the works.

This comes at a time of urgency for Paramount, as it remains pressed on finding a solution to bolstering its debt-ladened balance sheet. The company has been inherently exposed to secular declines in the legacy linear TV and corresponding advertising business, severing a revenue stream that had long been the lucrative driver of the traditional media and entertainment industry. And Paramount's bleeding losses incurred during its transition to direct-to-consumer ("D2C") streaming through Paramount+ have only weighed further on its cash flows and debt burden.

Based on Paramount's recent formation of the special committee for evaluating potential bidders, and ongoing negotiations held between the company and prospective buyers, a sale of the company is likely inevitable. Based on Skydance's latest proposal, it is also likely that a deal will likely need to be reached soon before Paramount's valuation deteriorates further as its cash flow prospects dwindle and debt obligations come due. While details remain limited on Skydance's latest offer, we believe the accompanying 45-day "go shop" period likely spells the final fate for Paramount, with an impending deal that can provide resilience for the stock's recent gains.

Skydance's Newest Offer

In the latest update, Skydance and Redstone's NAI, which controls voting rights for Paramount, have reached a preliminary deal. Although details to the public are limited, it has been reported that Skydance has submitted a higher offer than its previous one, including $1.75 billion for Redstone's share of NAI, $100 million for NAI, and $100 million for indemnification. under the tentative agreement. This effectively addresses Redstone's preference to sell her family's entire stake in NAI, rather than just the holding company's controlling interest in Paramount. A completed deal could arrive as soon as this weekend.

The tentative agreement comes with a 45-day "go shop" period for Paramount, whereby the company can leverage the offer from Skydance for a potentially better deal. This compares to the previously months-long negotiations and due diligence performed by Paramount on Skydance's initial offers, as well as other proposals that have included Apollo Global Management's interest in just acquiring the Paramount Studio piece.

We believe Skydance's sweetened offer, the fact that both companies have reached a tentative agreement just weeks after the previous deal soured, and the shortened 45-day "go shop" period corroborates that the final outcome for Paramount's future is near. Skydance's improved offer in the latest tentative agreement with NAI likely represents a base case as well, as Paramount remains of interest to other bidders. These include the Sony Group Corporation (SONY/OTCPK:SNEJF)-Apollo duo, which has recently offered $26 billion for an all-cash buyout of Paramount Global shares and debt paydown. Despite the higher priced offer than Skydance's deal, pursuing the Sony-Apollo offer would likely expose Redstone & Co. to extended adverse regulatory implications, and diminish value for both Paramount and its shareholders. Other bidders for Paramount have included an investment group led by renowned Hollywood film producer Steven Paul, which has offered a 10% premium to Skydance's previous offer; and a consortium led by media proprietary Edgar Bronfman Jr. alongside Bain Capital, which has offered $2+ billion for NAI, alongside a $1.5 billion capital injection into Paramount to help alleviate the company's leveraged balance sheet.

Paramount's Top Considerations

We believe the alleviation of Paramount's debt-ladened balance sheet, alongside an ongoing cash burn, remain top considerations for management and Redstone when determining the company's fate. The 45-day "go shop" period following Skydance's most recent offer also corroborates not only both parties' seriousness in potentially going through with the latest deal, but also the urgency for Paramount in securing alleviation to its balance sheet. Despite its iconic and industry-leading content library, a capital injection would be critical at this time, nonetheless. Without additional support to its accelerating cash burn, it would be difficult for Paramount to support ongoing growth investments critical to ensuring its survival and preserving its competitive advantage within the rapidly evolving media and entertainment business.

Specifically, the company reported $2.4 billion in cash and about $4 billion in total liquidity during the March quarter, which includes an undrawn revolving credit facility of $3.5 billion and another undrawn credit facility of $50 million under its Miramax subsidiary. Although the company's current debt obligations remain nominal at about $1 million, with the amount due over the next five years totaling about $2 billion, it remains pressed for cash. This includes bolstering cash requirements for meeting certain financial covenants on existing borrowings critical to its liquidity profile. Specifically, Paramount faces the need to consistently reduce its leverage ratio from a maximum of 5.75x currently to 5.5x by the December quarter, with additional 0.25x quarterly reduction increments starting the March 2025 quarter until 4.5x by the March 2026 quarter through maturity. The leverage ratio is computed as Paramount's consolidated indebtedness (i.e., $14.6 billion as of March 31, 2024), net of restricted cash of about $1.5 billion) compared to its consolidated EBITDA for the last 12 months (i.e., $2.8 billion OIBDA LTM). This leaves Paramount's current leverage ratio near 4.5x, which provides a near-term margin of safety in meeting financial covenants on existing borrowings.

Yet with a fluctuating cash burn run rate and growth profile due to volatile exposure to film and streaming losses, a TV media business that is in an accelerating secular decline, and limited pursuits of further non-core asset sales, Paramount is rapidly running out of options for bolstering its balance sheet and faces an increasingly uncertain future. Admittedly, the D2C business has shown substantial improvements to profitability, with diminishing losses during the March quarter compared to results in 2023, thanks to improved subscription volumes and ARPU expansion. Yet with intensifying competition, and uncertainties to the legacy TV business that has been a core supporter of streaming and film investments, ballooning execution risks remain when coupled with a debt-ladened balance sheet.

In addition to cash requirements for meeting certain financial covenants on existing borrowings critical to its liquidity profile, the company also requires liquidity to fund ongoing growth investments - particularly the development of its transition to streaming - critical to preserving its competitive advantage in the business. Paramount also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per Class A and Class B share, which totals about $35 million per quarter, alongside about $14 million per quarter for preferred shares. As a result, fresh capital injection through consolidation with Skydance or another media and entertainment partner would be critical to drive new synergies and unlock pent-up value to Paramount's content library.

Alternative Options for Paramount

In addition to a potential sale, Paramount is also evaluating other options that include the pursuit of a joint venture for its streaming business with peer operators in the broader media and entertainment industry. A recent development includes reports of talks between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) in potentially merging Paramount+ with Max. As discussed in our previous WBD coverage, Max already encompasses an industry-leading compilation of both scripted and non-scripted content, alongside iconic IPs, following the Warner Media and Discovery merger in 2022. A combination with Paramount+ would further reinforce both streaming platforms' appeal against competitors, such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) profile (i.e., Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu). This would be critical to extending both platforms' share of TV screen time and consumer reach, which underpins the capture of core advertising dollars that make sense of streaming economics.

The potential combination of Paramount+ with Max or another streaming partner would also address the industry's increasing expectations for consolidation. The ever-increasing number of streaming platforms available on the market in recent years has been met with the fate of fixed consumers' purchasing power and engagement time. The average American household currently subscribes to an average of three streaming platforms. Yet Paramount+ accounts for a nominal 1% share of total TV screen time amongst Americans, falling behind industry leader Netflix's 9% by wide margins. This accordingly highlights how the pursuit of a streaming JV for Paramount may be an alternative option in alleviating stress on its balance sheet while furthering its access to growth despite the transition away from linear TV.

Nielsen

Yet a combination of Paramount+ with Max - its best option considering market share ranks following the Disney consortium of streaming platforms - is not without its barriers. WBD had just finished rounds of regulatory scrutiny on the amalgamation of Discovery with Warner Media's HBO Max not too long ago, which leaves wariness for a similar fate should it continue further with a Paramount+ combination. Pursuing a streaming JV could also complicate Redstone's intentions for a share of Paramount as a whole under the transfer of its stake in NAI. Recall that Redstone has long yearned to preserve Paramount as a whole, which is corroborated by her distaste for recent piecemeal buyout offers received - primarily from Paramount Pictures. While punting Paramount+ to a JV deal might alleviate some of Paramount's current exposure to recurring losses and growth uncertainties, a breakup of the streaming platform from its parent may also increase eventual content licensing costs and diminish its appeal to potential streaming partners.

For now, the company has reverted to a content windowing and licensing strategy to improve the monetization of existing IPs, which has been immediately fruitful considering diminishing losses in recent quarters. By circulating new productions and legacy franchises through the theatres and each of its owned and operated channels in addition to Paramount+, alongside title licensing to competitors, Paramount is able to better monetize on productions that have not been performing as well with subscribers in streaming alone.

This is consistent with Disney+'s pivot from buying back licensed content to support its own streaming business during the D2C product's initial launch, back to licensing and windowing to preserve cash flows amid intensifying competition and tightening financial conditions in the economy. A similar strategy was adopted by WBD shortly after its merger under CEO David Zaslav's aggressive cost-cutting and value-realization spree. We believe the continued utilization of this strategy would be crucial to improving Paramount's fundamental performance until it finds a suitable investor and/or buyer that could optimize value creation from its content library and assets.

Final Thoughts

Looking ahead, Paramount's exposure to dwindling cash flows and limited alleviation of its debt burden is only increasing. This is consistent with ongoing growth investments critical to preserving its leadership in the industry's inevitable transition to streaming, while simultaneously accommodating consumers' evolving screen-based content consumption behaviour and accelerating secular declines in linear TV. The setup leaves Paramount little time to find a solution to resolving the increasing burden on its balance sheet.

Considering Redstone has resumed talks on a deal with Skydance, which is hinged on a 45-day "go shop" period instead of an extended negotiation phase like the last time around, the final decision on Paramount's fate is likely near. We believe the company continues to prefer a sale instead of continuing operations as is, given the economic considerations discussed in the foregoing analysis.

Although Skydance's "sweetened offer" is still potentially far from the value that Paramount's industry-leading content library is capable of generating in the long run, it represents a critical lifeline to ensuring the company's continuation given existing roadblocks. As a result, we believe Skydance's latest offer sets a base case for Paramount as it potentially shops for better options for both Redstone and shareholders, with a deal likely to be sealed within 45 days. This is expected to provide resilience for the stock's performance at current levels to as much as about $12.50 apiece for Class B shares considering Skydance's offer of $15 apiece for 50% of relevant shareholders.

