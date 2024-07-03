RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

The outperformance of the "Mag 7" stocks compared to the broader market is a well-covered subject. Buying the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) or even the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) will give you a reasonably large exposure to the Mag 7, but why own so many underperforming stocks in the rest of the ETF? The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) fills an obvious gap in the market by providing exposure to only the Mag 7 stocks. Its performance has been impressive, but is it a good fund?

Introducing MAGS

MAGS began trading on April 11, 2023 as the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF under the ticker BIGT and then changed its name on November 9, 2023 to the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF and the ticker MAGS. It seems Roundhill saw a gap in the market, and as the chart below shows, they did pretty well.

MAGS now has AUM of $522M and good liquidity with an Average Daily Dollar Volume of $12.88M.

MAGS is an actively managed fund as it does not track an underlying index. This, however, doesn't involve a complex strategy and the fund aims to keep its holdings equally weighted in each quarterly rebalancing. That said, the breakdown of the latest holdings show they are not equally weighted and there is nearly a 4% difference between Tesla (TSLA) as the top holding and Nvidia (NVDA) as the bottom.

As the graphic explains, this isn't a portfolio simply based on buying shares in the Mag 7, and swaps are also utilized. This is explained further in the prospectus.

The Fund primarily gains exposure to the “Magnificent Seven” companies through its investment in swap agreements and/or forward contracts. However, the Fund will also invest directly in the equity securities issued by such companies. The Fund utilizes total return swaps in order to maintain compliance with RIC diversification tests. The Fund intends to qualify as a Regulated Investment Company for tax purposes.

A Surprise Dividend

The use of swaps means the portfolio is more complicated than the first graphic and there is free capital to invest in US Treasury Bills. In fact, 50.07% of the AUM is parked in Bills.

These Bills should provide around a 5.25% yield, but this is not yet reflected in the fund's dividend history because the dividend is paid annually at the end of the year and the fund was only launched in November '23. The current yield (TTM) is listed as only 0.32% by Seeking Alpha, but the 30-Day SEC Yield listed on the Fund Page is 2.43%. This is a "yield calculation that reflects the dividends and interest earned during the period after the deduction of the fund’s expenses. It is also referred to as the "standardized yield"."

2.43% sounds about right as only 50% of the AUM is in Bills yielding around 5.25% and when we take away the expense ratio of 0.29% we are left with a figure of just under 2.5%.

To conclude, there should be a dividend yield of around 2.43% paid at the end of the year. This doesn't come from the dividends of the Mag 7, which yield much less, but from the holdings in US T-Bills.

Performance

There are two considerations when investigating performance. Firstly, the performance compared to other similar funds:

As might be expected, MAGS significantly outperforms other funds with relatively large holdings in the Mag 7 stocks.

The second consideration is whether MAGS performs well against a simple equal weighted portfolio you could comprise yourself with Mag 7 stocks. This is harder to test than it sounds as the back-tested performance does not take quarterly re-balancing into consideration. A portfolio created with equally weighted Mag 7 stocks based on current prices has outperformed MAGS as the below graphic shows, but this is misleading.

To keep all 7 stocks equally weighted, we would have sold a lot of NVDA and bought TSLA as their contributions have been so different.

This subject highlights how simple it is to hold MAGS and let the fund sponsors calculate rebalancing amounts. We may pay 0.29% in expenses, but by the time we factor in fees and the spread on buying and selling stocks, plus the hassle of doing so, 0.29% doesn't seem too bad. In fact, I think too much is made of expense ratios in volatile funds. If I invest in a low volatility bond fund with a yield of 5%, then of course every fraction of a percent in expenses make a difference. But when the likes of MAGS returns 56% a year, it really makes little difference.

Risks

As we often hear, "past performance does not guarantee future results." Indeed, with stretched valuations, it will be very hard for MAGS to replicate the last year. NVDA, for example, has a PE ratio of 71 and a forward PE ratio of 45. Strong earnings are therefore priced in and multiple compression would require a consolidating/flat share price.

The rallies of late 2023 and early 2024 may not be repeated for some time.

There is also a risk of large declines and if earnings do not live up to expectations, there is a lot of "room" below.

Conclusions

MAGS provides exposure to the Mag 7 stocks which has led to impressive performance. While the ETF only holds 7 stocks, it is not worth the hassle and cost of trying to replicate the fund ourselves due to the quarterly rebalancing; the expense ratio of 0.29% is reasonable. Furthermore, MAGS has holdings in US Treasury Bills which should provide a dividend at the end of the year.