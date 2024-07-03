Buy 2 July Dow Dogs And Watch 6

K_Thalhofer/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While most of this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, two of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are ready to buy. July finds Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), and Dow Inc (DOW) living up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding single share price.

In late February, Dow Jones replaced the low-priced high-yield dividend payer Walgreens (WBA), with Amazon (AMZN), a high-priced non-dividend payer.

There are, however, six more in July showing prices within 53% or less of meeting the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding the single share prices: Cisco Systems (CSCO), Coca-Cola Co (KO); 3M Co (MMM); Chevron (CVX); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); International Business Machines (IBM).

With renewed downside market pressure of 72.1%, it would be possible for all ten to become elite fair-priced dogs, with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices.

[See a summary of top ten fair-priced March Dow Dogs in Actionable Conclusion 21 near the middle of this article.]

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expect 16.86% To 30.1% Net Gains From Top-Ten Dow Dogs By July 2025

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs (tinted gray in the chart below) were among the top ten price gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this June 2024 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 30% accurate.

Estimated dividend-returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2024-25 data points for the projections below. (Note: one-year target-prices estimated by lone analysts were not applied.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 2025 were:

Intel Corp (INTC) was projected to net $301.00, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 39 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% over the market as a whole.

Nike Inc (NKE) was projected to net $283.02, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 33 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% greater than the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) was projected to net $251.09 based on the median of target prices estimated by 29 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% greater than the market as a whole.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) was projected to net $229.23, based on the median of target price estimates from 31 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $206.74, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $198.64, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Dow Inc was projected to net $194.94, based on the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% greater than the market as a whole.

Boeing Co (BA) was projected to net $188.29, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% greater than the market as a whole.

Visa, Inc (V) was projected to net $171.75 based on the median of target price estimates from 34 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% under the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc was projected to net $168.64, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 59% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.93% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The July 2024 Dow 30 By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top July Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 2.68% To 6.37% Per YCharts

Top ten Dow dogs as of 7/1/24 represented nine of eleven Morningstar sectors.

A lone communication services dog placed first, Verizon [1], to lead the pack. Then, in second place was the lone basic materials dog, Dow Inc [2]. Another loner from the energy sector was third, Chevron [3].

Then, two technology sector dogs took the fourth and sixth positions: International Business Machines (IBM) [4], followed by its compatriot techno firm, Cisco Systems [6].

Two healthcare stocks placed fifth and eighth, Johnson & Johnson [5], and Amgen Inc (AMGN) [8]. Sandwiched between the Health pair, in seventh place, was the lone consumer defensive stalwart, Coca-Cola Co [7].

There followed the lone industrials sector member in ninth place, 3M Co [9], and, finally, the lone consumer cyclical member placed tenth, The Home Depot Inc (HD) [10] to complete the July Dogs of the Dow by yield.

Dividend Vs. Price Results

A graph above shows the relative strengths of the top ten July Dow dogs by dividend and price as of market close 7/1/2024.

This month, eight of the top-ten Dow dogs show a less than ideal status because the prices of those eight exceed the projected annual dividends from $1k invested in each.

A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested are greater than their single share price. As mentioned above, that condition was reached by just two of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow. Only Verizon Communications, and Dow Inc, lived up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices.

However, six more, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola Co, 3M Co, Chevron, Johnson & Johnson, and International Business Machines, showed prices within 53% of meeting that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Three of Twenty-Eight Dow Dividend Dogs Are Overbought

A negative gap between dividend yield and free cash flow yield defines an overbought (or oversold) stock. That is, their dividend payout exceeds their cash on hand to pay dividends. The July failing three are The Goldman Sachs Group, Intel, and JPMorgan Chase.

Two cut their dividends in the 2020 Ides of March depression times, Boeing, and The Walt Disney Co. One more snuck onto the Dow index without a dividend. However, in March Salesforce (CRM) (the sneaker) declared its first-ever quarterly payout and Disney in January rejoined the dividend paying ranks. However, five (three short on cash) and two non-dividend payers —Amazon and Boeing - cast a pall on the Dow by being stockholder repulsive.

Remember, this dogcatcher yield-based stock-picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own those stocks. If you do hold those stocks, then you must look for opportune pullbacks in price to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield. Plenty of pull-back opportunities appear to be ahead. Dread the Fed.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust the share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As the top illustration shows, two are already ideally priced. Besides Verizon Communications, and Dow Inc, already in the ideal zone, eight more low-priced stocks are within $249 of getting there.

The alternative, of course, could be that these companies raise their dividends. That may be too much to ask in these highly disrupted, inflationary, recessionary, yet cash-rich, and volatile times. Mr. Market is far more effective at moving prices up or down to appropriate amounts, just watch and buy when the targeted stock price moves to a sweet spot.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Broker 1-Yr. Targets Showed 15.27% To 29.48% Top Ten Dow Index Upsides To July 2025; (32) No Downsiders Appeared

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price-target estimates provided a "market-sentiment" gauge of upside-potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median-price target-estimates provided another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 4.42% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced of 10 Dow Dogs As Of July 1, 2025

Ten-top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted-above, top-ten Dow dogs, selected 7/1/24 by yield, represented nine of eleven sectors. (Real Estate is not reported by the Dow, and Utilities has its own Dow Index.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (34) To Deliver 13.74% Vs. (35) 13.16% Net Gains by All Ten Come July 1, 2025

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by-yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.42% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all-ten. The seventh lowest-priced top ten yielding stock, Chevron, showed top analyst-estimated gains of 20.67%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for July were: Verizon Communications Inc; Cisco Systems; Dow Inc; Coca-Cola Co; 3M Co, with prices ranging from $41.24 to $102.19.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs as of July 1 were: Johnson & Johnson; Chevron Corp; International Business Machines Corp; Amgen Inc; The Home Depot Inc, whose prices ranged from $146.16 to $344.24.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.) In 2020 analyst projections were quite contrarian.

The first half of 2021 most dividend stock price actions exceeded all analyst expectations. The last half of 2021 was still gangbusters. The 2022 September-December slump freed-up five or more Dow dogs, sending them into the ideal zone where returns from $1k invested equal (or exceed) their single-share price. 2023 continued the slide. A Santa Claus rally staved off the eventual 2024 depression. 3M might have joined the “ideal” four or five, but for its decision to cut its dividend in half.

As the dithering Fed-fueled slide gains momentum through 2024, except for a few tech stocks, look for at least half of the ten Dow Dogs to become Fair-priced… slowly, but surely.

Afterword

Lest there be any doubt about the recommendations in this article, this month there are two Dow Index stocks showing dividends (from $1k invested) exceeding single share price: Verizon Communications, and Dow Inc. On the downside, three overbought Dow Index members are Intel Corp, The Goldman Sachs Group, and JPMorgan Chase.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.