XLF: Stress Tests Passed, But That's Not The Only Test

Late last month, the US Federal Reserve released the results of their annual “stress tests” of 31 banks and related financial companies that trade in the public markets. Depending on how one looks at the results, two possible conclusions can be drawn:

1. Despite the challenges of a rising rate environment, lag effects from those 11 Fed rate hikes during 2022 and 2023 now starting to impact consumers, and a range of other hurdles in this post-pandemic economy, the biggest lenders are doing just fine. Next to Magnificent 7 stocks, they are perceived as the stock market’s most invincible group.

2. Alternatively, we can look at these figures and the process itself, and consider it akin to what fellow Seeking Alpha analyst Lance Roberts calls “millennial soccer.” Everyone wins, and gets a trophy, regardless of how talented they actually are.

I am thrilled to let others have that debate. I just want to find places to make money and not lose big along the way. That’s really about all I do. Pretty boring, eh? It works for me, and I’ve evolved that process and its inherent biases for over 30 years, and I’m glad to be able to relate some of that here, particularly in timely reactions to economic and other macro events like the Fed bank stress tests.

XLF: banks, insurance, credit cards, and that Buffett guy

My focus here is on the largest financial sector vehicle, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), which was one of 10 created in the 1990s to track the stocks in each sector of the S&P 500 index.

Seeking Alpha

XLF holds 71 stocks, all of the financial companies in the S&P 500. It holds a range of financial firms, from banks of varying sizes to credit card stocks, insurance and capital markets businesses. It used to house all S&P 500 components in the real estate (REIT) sector, but now only contains mortgage REITS, which are essentially portfolios of mortgage securities, not hard asset real estate companies like shopping malls and office buildings. S&P spun off that main part of the REIT sector some time ago, creating the 11th sector of the S&P 500.

As is the case with nearly all of the S&P “Spider (SPDR)” ETFs, XLF is focused at the top. It has an average market capitalization per stock of more than $300 billion, implying that it either holds a bunch of mega cap stocks, or that figure is skewed toward a small number of giant stocks. With XLF, it is the latter.

The seven largest stocks currently comprise nearly half of this ETF’s assets. Three of those are the largest banks, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC). The largest holding is arguably not a financial stock at all, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), which is more accurately described as a well-crafted basket of stocks by the Oracle of Omaha and his next-generation group of leaders.

At nearly $38 billion in assets, it towers over the other ETFs in its peer group in terms of size. But as to valuation, it is not particularly cheap or expensive based on traditional valuation measures. XLF trades at just over 16x trailing earnings and 2x book value, but yields only 1.6%, a small premium to the S&P 500 yield. So it is neither cheap nor expensive to me.

Part of that conclusion is based on how difficult it is to think of this ETF as a “niche” since the financial sector as S&P defines it is quite diverse. Here’s one way to view that. These stocks are all top 10 holdings in XLF, but their P/E ratios are all over the map, as I've highlighted here.

YCharts

A check of the Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades for XLF's top-7 holdings (which account for 48% of the total weight) also paints a picture of a sector that is top-heavy, but that those heavy holdings in size are also being weighed down by extreme valuations. Berkshire is the only one of the seven to grade at a C, and the other six are lower. Yes, there is earnings and revenue growth here, as indicated by the solid growth and profitability grades for most on this list. But since these grades are relative to the stocks in the financial sector and we know that regional banks are a potential powder keg after 2023's "saved by the Fed and JP Morgan" moment, this is not a confident fundamental picture to me.

Seeking Alpha

Part of my lack of strong interest in XLF at this stage of the market cycle is based on what I see in the charts, both for the ETF and many of those underlying components. Like many stock-pickers, the 40-stock portfolio I created for my family and have written about here a few times, I use ETFs like this one to fish for ideas. The only two financial stocks I own currently are T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Prudential Financial (PRU), which represent only 0.4% and 0.7% of XLF, respectively.

That tells me that the bargains in this sector likely lie beneath the surface. This is the case with most S&P 500 sectors. That is, the price momentum may be in the giants, but the value is in the relatively smaller names. That doesn't mean small cap stocks, but the smaller large caps, such as the two I mentioned. And my positions in those two are modest, so my bottom line on the financial sector, particularly the banks, is that the stress tests are a positive data point, but do not overcome the valuation and technical issues I see.

About those Fed stress tests

What the Fed test aims to do is to determine if each company is able to stay intact and strong if a severe recession were to occur. In other words, could they still operate as usual and still be able to lend to businesses and consumers without dramatically changing lending standards or making other adjustments in state of emergency type of rules changes.

Because without fluid lending activity, a recession can get worse. And the converse is true: a recession can stress banks, causing stress on banks and other financial institutions. Key to this is maintaining capital requirements .

The stress test conditions tested were these:

* Unemployment rises to 10%

* Commercial real estate values plummet by 40%

* Housing prices fall by 36%

Naturally such conditions would put a dent into banks, but the Fed believes it would not put them in danger of continuing to operate. Banks have been lifting their capital levels for nearly 15 years since the Global Financial Crisis, so they had better be in solid shape by now.

What's in your .. . bank balance sheet?

My bigger concern here is not with the big banks per se. It is the fragile state of regional and community banking, as we saw last year and in past markets that are heading toward recession, as I think this economy is (as for when, who knows?). We have seen over and over since 2007 that when the banking industry gets over-leveraged and mismanaged, the Fed, Treasury and well-heeled banks come to the rescue. But that is not always assured. It is one of those things in investing that works until it doesn't. Like bonds for 40 years until 2022, or internet stocks for a decade until 2000. And it is worth noting that the testing group's aggregate capital declined in this latest annual survey by about 3%, worse than 2023's figure.

In the case of banks, it's mostly about other people's problems. Consumer credit cards that are maxed out with no hope of being paid off any time soon, and bonds from companies that have seen ratings cut. So the risk for bank stocks, and thus for XLF by association, is more about their customers' woes than their internal stability.

Price chart analysis

This weekly chart and my markings on it sum up XLF at this stage of the market cycle, as technical analysis often does. The top portion of the chart (price) showed that there was a strong breakout last year, right where it should have occurred, when the 20-day moving average turned higher and the 18-month squeeze of lower and lower volatility (the sideways triangle) finally resolved itself higher. That price explosion has now stalled, and while the lower portion of the chart (momentum) is flattish, that's enough for me to hold XLF if I owned it (I do not), but to be poised to let go of it should that momentum break to the south.

TC2000 (Rob Isbitts, SungardenInvestment.com)

To me, the potential for a banking system collapse when the proverbial bell tolls for the US economy is high. And even though the biggest banks will likely be fine, their long-term stock price upside is it a high risk of being suppressed by what's happening around them.

Add to that the simple fact that these stocks are not Magnificent 7 names. That may sound silly, but I'm just stating the obvious about today's market, and the one we've seen for a few years now. XLF is trading about where it did at the start of 2022. So, while I'm willing to "rent" (trade) sectors and stocks whose long-term outlook is not so great, I don't find enough here to get excited. Not "stressed" like a bank stress test either, just not excited. Thus, a hold rating on XLF.