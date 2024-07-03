T. Rowe Price: AUM Stagnation Likely To Continue, With Heightened Outflow Risks

RiverNorthPhotography

The asset management financial services industry had a very strong performance coming out of 2020 as many people saw their savings levels increase. As QE and stimulus efforts caused an influx of market activity, many new participants joined, looking to ride the wave in asset prices. However, since interest rates and inflation rose, asset market returns, particularly in bonds, have been lackluster, leading to lower growth and profitability for asset managers.

One notable example is T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), which focuses on active management strategies. Over half of its AUM is equity-focused, just under half is retail, and most of its customers are in the US. TROW had stellar gains in 2020 as many people and institutions deployed excess savings into retirement funds. The stock doubled in value as investors expected growth to continue. However, as inflation and then interest rates began to slow activity, TROW reversed all of its gains. Although its sales have remained high, the company's profit margins have taken a hit.

Many are bullish on TROW today because its valuation is lower. Its forward "P/E" is 12.8X, and its dividend yield is 4.3%. Indeed, the stock is not overvalued as it was before. However, investors may want to consider its key risk factors. These include the potential decline to its AUM associated with stock market risks, and its AUM will likely stagnate given lower savings levels. Further, I believe T. Rowe Price faces material long-term risks related to changes in the asset management sector as self-management and passive funds become more accessible and competition among asset managers grows.

T. Rowe Price's Income Growth is Limited

Many analysts do not view T. Rowe's future profit potential positively. The current consensus gives it an EPS target of $12 by 2033, with very little expected change to its annual sales. After accounting for likely inflation, that points to prolonged stagnation for the company. However, I'd argue that permanent stagnation is rare in asset management, as those with wealth (retail or institutional) will generally flock to those with the best performance and fees.

We must also consider the macroeconomic situation, which impacts all asset managers. Asset managers' most crucial metric is their assets under management, or AUM. AUM flows are driven by overall liquidity among companies and, primarily, individuals. TROW's large influx of sales in 2020 was driven mainly by a spike in pandemic savings. Interestingly, we can see an inverse correlation between individual investor cash allocation levels and TROW's annual sales growth. See below:

Data by YCharts

When individual investors increase their cash allocations, they're likely to move money away from asset managers and vice versa. After interest rates began to rise, many individual investors shifted away from stocks toward cash but are not turning back to stocks and away from money, potentially under the view that interest rates will decline. They may also not take risk-averse measures because higher rates have not caused a stock market crash, and many stocks have continued to rise despite economic stagnation.

Accordingly, we're seeing a sharp decline in cash allocations and a rise in T. Rowe's annual sales. Cash allocations usually bottom out at ~13%, and savings levels are deficient today, so it is generally unlikely that T. Rowe will see economic-driven improvements to its AUM. I'm willing to go against the consensus and state that interest rates may not matter. Higher rates have failed to stop the stock market, so there is little reason to believe that lower rates will provide a benefit.

Of course, as detailed regarding the bond market, I think it is increasingly likely that the US economy will see sharper-than-expected rate cuts and disinflation. This is not because the supply side inflationary factors are ending (though they have eased) but because economic demand is slipping. Unemployment is also rising (particularly if we consider labor participation). Economic consumption demand has primarily been credit card and debt-driven since 2022. Now that we're seeing revolving credit slip, it seems likely that the US economy is headed into a traditional recession, with layoffs and lower household spending.

So, interest rates may fall, but if that coincides with economic turbulence for companies, then T. Rowe's AUM should decline from higher outflows and likely lower equity prices. Of course, my view is speculative, but I would not say rate cuts benefit T. Rowe Price, as higher rates have not dramatically harmed it, and I expect lower rates will likely be associated with a recession.

Its higher revenue from 2020 onward has also failed to translate to greatly improved profitability, as its margins have slipped. See below:

Data by YCharts

The declines in its margins are mainly attributable to Investment and NCI Amortization and Impairments, as well as supplemental savings plan liabilities. The company's adjusted operating margins have remained decent at 39% but are quite volatile and not as high as they were. I typically avoid adjusted margin figures, as adjusted metrics can still be crucial for long-term income.

The "Fee Wars" Will Not End Anytime Soon

The past decade, particularly the past five years, has seen dramatic declines in investing fees, including trading commissions, advisory, and active management fund fees. Since T. Rowe is more focused on active management, its fees are often higher. For example, its 2055 target date fund has a 65 bps expense ratio, typical for active funds but far above the <10 bps fees in Vanguard and BlackRock's 2055 funds. Notably, there are minimal performance differences between virtually all the 2055 mutual funds:

Data by YCharts

I think the value of active management for long-term retirement funds is questionable. Over the past two decades, there seems to be very little diversity among fund allocations and focuses, particularly regarding retirement funds. Nearly all will look to match each other's asset allocations so they do not underperform their competitors. So, there is little focus on outperformance and more on avoiding underperformance, which can lead to negative AUM flows, leading to little diversity among most funds.

Then, we can imagine AUMs will slowly trickle toward those managers offering the lowest fees. The rise of the technological-scale giants Vanguard and BlackRock greatly benefits them over more traditional companies like T. Rowe. As AI continues to dominate asset management and trading, I expect fees to continue declining. Companies like Vanguard, with the most significant technological edge, allowing for lower fees, will continue to benefit, while those like T. Rowe should face outflows or stagnation.

That is not to say T. Rowe does not have an edge in some areas. For example, its capital appreciation fund (TRAIX) has garnered immense AUM inflows and boasts very solid risk-adjusted returns. Still, if we look at the market broadly, it seems the low-fee passive fund managers have a distinct edge, and I expect that edge will continue to grow.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am bearish on TROW, mainly because I have a negative outlook for equity markets and the economy. With a "P/E" of 12.8X and a yield of 4.3%, the company is not so overvalued that it's a short opportunity. It is not undervalued, considering it is doubtful to achieve decent growth over the coming years, even without declining market conditions.

TROW's valuation is comparable to its industry and slightly lower than its recent historical range. Given their peers' differing company sizes and structures, there are limited direct comparisons among publicly traded stocks. T. Rowe is more focused on the traditional investment advisory and asset management markets, whereas its peers may concentrate on different markets. Some, such as Vanguard, are not publicly traded (technically being customer-owned). Still, TROW's forward "P/E" is higher than Franklin (BEN) and State Street (STT) but below BlackRock's, which has had very strong growth. However, its forward "EV/EBITDA" is lower. Its price compared to two-year ahead expected EPS is also notably lower than a year ago. See below:

Data by YCharts

I believe, TROW is fairly valued compared to its industry but is not undervalued, given macroeconomic and competitive circumstances.

Based on my perception of recent macroeconomic data, equities will likely decline over the coming year as consumer strength slips amid higher unemployment. While that should bring rate cuts, I expect the negative impact on corporate profits will be more considerable. If equity prices decline, TROW may see both lower AUMs and potentially permanent outflows as investors reallocate toward lower fee funds or into cash.

In my view, T. Rowe's most significant risk is a permanent shift away from its funds following a significant market decline. On top of that, I expect that continued pressure on fees from its competitors should considerably limit its income potential over the coming years. Technological innovations like AI may offset the latter, allowing the company to lay off redundant workers. Of course, layoffs may benefit its income, particularly if they do not coincide with a market downturn or more fee competition. Again, I am bearish on TROW, but only slightly, as its valuation today is reasonable if we assume continued long-term strength in the equity market and limited competitive pressures.