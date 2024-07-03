enot-poloskun

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is building a global cellular broadband network using infrastructure in space. The opportunity is enormous, and the economics could be compelling for AST, but this opportunity comes with significant risk. The market for space-based communication is still nascent, a problem that is compounded by rapid technological innovation. The size of the opportunity and AST’s market capitalization means that there could be significant upside though. While validation of the technology and recent commercial agreements are positives, AST’s stock appears to be riding a wave of speculation at the moment. AST still needs to successfully build and launch its constellation and demonstrate that its satellites can provide an adequate quality service to customers. AST is probably still at least several years away from generating meaningful revenue and the company has large funding requirements, meaning volatility is likely to remain high.

Market

While there are over 5 billion mobile phones in use globally, coverage gaps persist, and population density generally means it is not always economical to address these gaps with traditional telecommunications infrastructure. Mobile wireless networks only cover around 30% of earth’s land area, resulting in more than one billion potential subscribers having no mobile wireless coverage at all. There are also billions of people without access to cellular broadband.

Declining satellite launch costs and improving satellite capabilities have created an opportunity for this issue to be addressed using space-based communications. AST plans on offering direct-to-device communication for unmodified smartphones using a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites. Communication satellites in low Earth orbit offer both lower latency and power requirements.

Figure 1: Approach to Space-Based Communication (source: AST SpaceMobile)

The market for mobile wireless services is worth an estimated $1.1 trillion. Satellite capabilities and the competitive positioning of incumbents limit how much of this opportunity a company like AST can realistically capitalize on though. Over the next eight years, AST SpaceMobile believes that there will be a cumulative $67 billion opportunity in the satellite direct-to-device communications market. In comparison, Lynk believes that its service will offer MNOs a 40% revenue increase, with $150 billion coming from providing universal connectivity for existing customers and $250 billion from connecting new customers.

While AST SpaceMobile is probably the frontrunner in the direct-to-phone market, and certainly has the most ambition, there are a number of competitors. SpaceX has been working on a Direct-to-Cell satellite service with T-Mobile since 2022. The first six satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities were launched in January 2024 and SpaceX has since successfully demonstrated its service with unmodified smartphones. SpaceX's satellites are far smaller than AST's planned satellites and hence the company is planning on offering a more limited service.

Lynk is pursuing the same opportunity and also plans on using a larger constellation of smaller satellites, limiting the services that it can provide. The company has not partnered with any wireless carriers so far though and may struggle with access to capital. Lynk has successfully sent text messages and voice calls from standard mobile phones using its satellites though.

There are also legacy players like Iridium (IRDM). The company already has 400,000 users of purpose-built voice devices on its network and expects this number to continue growing. Iridium has also recently started to pursue a direct-to-device service for premium smartphones that would allow Narrowband-Internet of Things and 2-way messaging and SOS capabilities. Eventually, the service would be expanded to other devices, like watches, tablets, laptops and vehicles. Iridium holds its own licenses to use spectrum, enabling it to directly offer services to users, rather than partnering with telecommunications companies. Iridium’s L-band spectrum is globally coordinated by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), simplifying a global roll out. L-band also offers resiliency, which is ideal for emergency/SOS services.

AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is in the process of building out a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that will provide direct-to-mobile 5G connectivity using unmodified phones. AST’s satellites have a large surface area of phased-array antennas which work together to direct wireless communication beams into cells of coverage. While this will be an attractive in-fill option, AST will not have the capacity or latency to provide a primary network.

AST plans on launching a total of 168 satellites in coming years. The first 20 will provide equatorial coverage, with the next 90 providing substantial global coverage. The final 58 will have MIMO antenna capabilities to increase capacity and enable faster speeds. While it is still early days for AST, the company has already launched a test satellite and demonstrated its 5G cellular broadband capabilities, with 14 Mbps download speeds to ordinary smartphones.

AST is now in the process of building out its satellite constellation, starting with five Block-1 satellites. The Block-1 satellites are 50% smaller than originally planned in order to speed up development. AST will be launching five satellites this summer and then will be moving forward in blocks of four with the bigger configuration. The first five satellites will enable AST to offer nationwide non-continuous service in the US, with over 5,600 individual cells using premium broadband spectrum.

AST has all of the necessary parts and is in the process of integrating them into its satellites. The company remains on track for a July or August delivery of its satellites to the Cape Canaveral launch pad. Launch time is beyond AST’s control but is expected to be soon after satellite delivery. In terms of manufacturing capacity, AST has two locations in Texas with a combined 185,000 square foot footprint and capacity to produce up to two satellites per month, with the potential to expand to six satellites per month using automation. This suggests that just the satellite manufacturing will be a multi-year process.

AST is in the process of switching from FPGAs to ASICs to improve processing bandwidth per satellite. A custom low-power architecture is being developed to enable up to a 10x improvement in processing, totaling 10,000 MHz, on each satellite. As a result, the custom ASIC has been planned to support up to 120 Mbps peak data rates. AST is in the tape-out phase with TSMC for its custom ASIC, which is a three-to-four-month process.

In terms of important milestones, AST still needs spectrum approval from the FCC and the ITU. AST is currently working with the FCC to secure market access approval in the US and these discussions are reportedly advancing as expected.

AST’s service will be available to mobile network operators on a wholesale basis, which will help the company to rapidly scale and avoid the need for expensive customer acquisition. AST has signed agreements and understandings with around 50 mobile network operators with over two billion existing subscribers. While AST's initial focus is on consumers, the government opportunity also makes sense given the company's capabilities.

Figure 2: AST SpaceMobile Potential Coverage (source: AST SpaceMobile)

AST is pursuing a revenue share (50/50 split) business model which allows users to sign up with a simple text message. Carriers will promote the service to their existing subscribers, and manage billing, customer service, and network integration, amongst other things. While AST needs the spectrum and users provided by carriers, limiting its leverage in negotiations, it can drive incremental revenue and help to reduce churn.

Figure 3: Go-to-Market Strategy (source: AST SpaceMobile)

Verizon is committing $100 million to AST to provide its customers with direct-to-cellular service when needed, including $65 million ​of​ commercial prepayments, and $35 million of convertible notes. AST also recently signed an agreement with AT&T that runs through 2030.

Financial Analysis

AST is still pre-revenue and incurring significant expenses to develop its technology and build out its infrastructure, making cash burn and access to financing critical to the company's success. The company did recently announce a new contract award with the US government through a prime contractor though. Revenue from contract is expected to start this year.

AST initially planned on scaling its constellation in 2022 and 2023, allowing the company to achieve profitability and positive free cash flow. Timelines continue to push out though, which could be damaging if the company is forced to raise capital under unfavorable conditions.

Expenses in coming years will be dominated by capital investments to build and deploy its satellite network. R&D expenses are also relatively high, although are moderating as AST completes projects. R&D expenses primarily consist of payments to third-party vendors for development activities based on the completion of milestones. Development initiatives include Block-1 and Block-2 satellite designs and ASIC chip designs. Adjusted cash operating expenses are expected to average around $30 million USD per quarter in 2024. This figure does not include the $15 million expense million related to the tape out and initial production of ASICs though.

Capital expenditures totaled approximately $27 million in the first quarter, consisting of launch payments, materials for satellites, and expenses related to the facility in Midland. Capital expenses are expected to total $25-$40 million in the next two quarters. AST has already incurred approximately 95% of the expected costs for the five Block-1 satellites. The company is still projecting total spend of approximately $150 million for these satellites.

AST expects to start generating revenues after deploying the Block-1 satellites, although Block-2 satellites will be needed before revenue really begins to ramp. The company anticipates requiring something like $550-$650 million to develop, build, and launch all 20 of its Block-2 satellites. In phase 2 and 3, AST plans on constructing and launching an additional 90 BlueBird satellites, which will require an estimated $1.7 billion of external capital. Options include vendor financing, government support, term debt, and public or private equity.

Iridium's constellation consists of around 66 satellites with nine backups and has a book value of over $3 billion. While satellite costs have likely declined meaningfully since this constellation was built out, it suggests that AST's cost estimates are on the low side.

AST had $212 million USD cash at the end of the first quarter. The company also has a senior credit facility with a gross amount of $51.5 million available. The company is working with advisors to develop a financing package from quasi-government sources, underpinned by long-term agreements.

If AST can successfully launch a constellation and commercialize its service, it could be a highly attractive business. Iridium has certainly demonstrated an ability to generate strong profit margins and cash flows. While upfront costs are high, operating costs will be relatively low once AST's constellation is operational. This will depend to a large extent on how competition evolves in coming years though.

Figure 4: Iridium Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Iridium)

Conclusion

AST currently has a market capitalization of close to $3 billion, along with $174 million total debt and $210 million cash. This may seem rich for a company lacking revenue and facing multi-billion dollar investment requirements, but it needs to be weighed against the size of the opportunity and AST's differentiated technology.

I can see a viable path for AST SpaceMobile to generate something like $10 billion revenue annually. If this were to occur, AST's market capitalization would be many times its current value. There is considerable uncertainty though, due to both technical and economic reasons. Of particular concern in the near-term is both the time and cost required to build and launch satellites. While I believe that AST has enormous upside potential, the hype surrounding the stock after the announcement of recent deals could make this a risky entry point.