Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) manufactures and sells batteries and portable lighting products through the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, and Varta brands. In addition, the company has a portfolio of automotive fragrance and appearance product brands, including A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., and many others.

The stock’s history on the stock market hasn’t been very electric – the stock has lost 16% of its value after the company was spun off in June of 2015, and the current dividend yield of 4.06% doesn’t make the total return acceptable over the period. The most notable downward turn happened from 2018 forward, after Energizer announced extensive acquisitions from Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB), that haven’t turned out well for shareholders.

The Spectrum Acquisitions That Changed Energizer

Energizer had transformational acquisitions from Spectrum, announced in FY2018 and completed in FY2019. Initially, the acquisition of Spectrum’s battery business, including the Varta and Rayovac brands, was announced in January of 2018, for a consideration of $2.0 billion in cash, representing a 7.5 EBITDA multiple with the battery brands' 2017 EBITDA of $169 million, expected synergies of $80-100 million, and a tax benefit from the acquisition. Due to the European Commission’s resistance, Energizer had to sell the Varta consumer battery business' European operations for $401 million for the acquisition to go through, making the total consideration smaller, but also affecting synergies negatively, making the estimated EBITDA multiple between 9 and 9.5.

Afterwards, in November 2018, Energizer and Spectrum announced an added transaction of Spectrum’s Global Auto Care business, where Energizer bought the automotive fragrance and appearance brands for $1.25 billion in cash and equity combined, at an estimated EBITDA multiple of 10.5 with the acquired brands' EBITDA of $117 million and expected synergies of $15 million. With Energizer’s portfolio of battery brands, the add-on of car fragrances and other similar products is an odd acquisition.

Eventually, both the Battery and Auto Parts acquisitions closed in January 2019, increasing Energizer’s long-term debt by well over $2 billion to $3.42 billion by the end of FY2019 to finance the deal.

The Acquisitions Continue to Deteriorate Shareholder Value

After a few years have passed since the acquisition and the synergies being implemented, a look back at the acquisitions and the financial performance reveals why the stock has performed poorly.

The Auto Care acquisition attributed around $79.3 million to Energizer’s segment income in FY2020, whereas after Q2/FY2024, the segment’s income stands at around $82.4 million after synergies have been implemented – considering the high inflation from FY2019 forward, the earnings growth has been minimal, and even negative when excluding the synergies that were communicated.

The Battery Category’s sales have remained nominally stable in the same period, and total operating income has increased by just 4.8% from FY2024 into current trailing income of $454.1 million, despite high communicated synergies and high inflation in the period.

Considering the excessive debt that Energizer had to draw to finance the acquisitions, the acquisitions have deteriorated shareholder value – long-term debt of $3.18 billion still stands on the balance sheet, pressuring earnings and leveraging shareholders' position with trailing interest expenses of $163.2 million. After the acquisitions, Energizer has also been in constant restructuring, with a total of $399.6 million spent from FY2019 forward. For FY2024, restructuring costs of $75-85 million are expected, as told in the Q2 press release.

Where Are Earnings Headed?

After the acquisitions have now been integrated into Energizer, sales have begun to perform poorly, with several quarters of very slow growth in a high-inflation environment, and with five of the last six quarters having negative growth. Latest in Q2, revenue growth was -3.0% – sales are still pointing downwards as Energizer struggles to attract sales volumes.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The company’s gross and operating margins have still performed quite stably, aided by constant restructuring – in November 2022, Energizer announced the Momentum restructuring plan, targeting a profit recovery with $80-100 million in annualized savings, starting to have an impact from FY2023 forward. In FY2023, the gross margin increased by 1.7 percentage points, and has continued to have positive momentum in FY2024. Due to the constant sales volume decreases, though, the positive impact to operating income has been mostly mitigated.

Macroeconomic pressure seems to have pushed battery sales volumes down slightly globally, as the sales growth in the market has been minimal. Volumes have started to pick back up recently, driven by lower pricing. Global battery volumes have performed better in value change than Energizer’s revenues though – Energizer's sales weakness can’t be completely related to poor industry trends, making the future revenue outlook weak in real terms. It seems that Energizer’s well-recognized brands can’t hold their ground in global competition against generic alternatives.

ENR Q2/FY24 Investor Presentation

For FY2024, Energizer guides for adjusted EBITDA of $600-620 million, compared to $597.3 million in FY2023. The income is aided by the ongoing Momentum plan cost decreases. I believe that after the industry’s sales slightly recover, and the Momentum plan has been fully implemented, Energizer’s earnings growth outlook is incredibly weak, as sales will likely still underperform.

Energizer’s Valuation Is Still Unattractive

Energizer currently trades at a forward adjusted EV/EBITDA of 8.4, slightly below the all-time average of 9.8, and below the EBITDA multiple from the prior acquisitions.

Historical Forward EV/EBITDA (TIKR)

Yet, considering the performance, the valuation is unattractive, in my opinion. To estimate a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model. In the model, I estimate poor growth of -2.5% in FY2024, a 1% recovery in FY2025 aided by the industry, but slight declines afterwards into a sustained stable revenue level – Energizer’s recent performance doesn’t show signs of better growth.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate slight leverage in FY2024 and FY2025 from the Momentum plan, but declines afterwards to 15.0%, as weak real sales growth pushes margins slightly back. Energizer should have relatively low capex and working capital increases, making the cash flow conversion fairly good.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Energizer’s fair value estimate at $23.30, 21% below the stock price at the time of writing. The stock has lost around half of its value from the highs, prior to the acquisitions from Spectrum, but yet, the stock continues to have downside, as earnings look to perform poorly – the acquisitions seem likely to deteriorate further shareholder value, unless an organic sales turnaround is achieved.

A weighted average cost of capital of 6.76% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, Energizer had $38.7 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 4.85%, with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. The continued high debt leaves my long-term debt-to-equity estimate high at 80%, despite the company’s plans to deleverage the balance sheet.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.41% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Energizer’s beta at 1.00. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity stands at 9.26% and the WACC at 6.76%.

While I believe that the business is mostly defensive, the highly leveraged balance sheet and currently relatively low-interest rates could push the WACC higher in the future.

Takeaway

Looking back, Energizer’s FY2019 acquisitions from Spectrum have deteriorated a large amount of shareholder value, and are likely to continue doing so, as debt from the acquisition’s financing remains high and as organic sales are performing poorly. The company likely has poor earnings growth ahead, after a slight industry recovery and Momentum plan implementation, and with the current valuation, the stock is still unattractive. As such, I initiate Energizer at Sell. With an organic turnaround, the highly leveraged stock could become attractive at the current price – but such a scenario is, in my opinion, increasingly unlikely.