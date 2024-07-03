Prior Acquisitions Still Haunt Energizer

Summary

  • Energizer manufactures batteries, portable lighting products, and car fragrances and accessories with a very notable brand portfolio in batteries.
  • The company's acquisitions from Spectrum, completed in early FY2019, still haunt the company with high debt, constant restructuring, and poorly performing sales.
  • Sales are likely to continue performing poorly, mitigating the positive earnings effects from the Momentum restructuring plan.
  • The valuation is still unattractive after significant share depreciation unless an impressive sales turnaround is achieved.

Low battery

MissTuni

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) manufactures and sells batteries and portable lighting products through the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, and Varta brands. In addition, the company has a portfolio of automotive fragrance and appearance product brands, including A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., and many others.

