martin-dm

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) invests across large and mid-cap companies with a dividend growth profile. The quantitative strategy also targets companies that could benefit from rising interest rates, as the fund name implies.

The good news is that FDRR has delivered a solid return, up 11% in 2024 alongside the broader market rally. On the other hand, the data we're looking at suggests the fund has historically underperformed alternative "dividend growth" ETFs.

Even amid the climb in interest rates over the last several years, the fund has failed to differentiate itself as a compelling option for investors. The concern now is over how the strategy will perform in an environment where interest rates potentially fall. Here's why we're avoiding FDRR.

Data by YCharts

What is the FDRR ETF?

FDRR is intended to track the "Fidelity Dividend Index for Rising Rates", a rules-based index that begins with the top 1,000 U.S. companies by market capitalization as its eligible investment universe.

Keep in mind, the strategy also has the flexibility to consider the largest developed market international equities, which currently represent less than 7% of the total fund.

According to the methodology, stocks are ranked according to four key metrics covering their dividend yield as the most important factor, followed by the payout ratio, dividend growth over the past year, as well as its price correlation to weekly changes in the United States 10-Year Bond Yield (US10Y). In this case, the connection to rising rates only has a 10% weighting in the factor-scoring system.

source: Fidelity

Up to 125 stocks are considered, with the index featured being sector-neutral, meaning that the represented sectors follow the same relative weightings as the benchmark Russell 1000 Index. From there, the underlying stocks are weighted by their market capitalization, with an annual rebalancing.

The current portfolio includes 114 holdings with several high-profile mega-cap market leaders such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ), Apple Inc. ( AAPL ), and NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) as the largest positions.

source: Fidelity

FDRR Performance

The attraction of FDRR is the well-recognized potential of a dividend growth strategy, where companies able to distribute cash to shareholders and regularly increase their payouts often indicate some measure of financial strength. It's an easy way to screen for high-quality stocks with a growth component that can be expected to translate into positive long-term returns.

Naturally, investors have many choices in this category with FDRR representing Fidelity's answer to other widely held and popular ETFs like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), or the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (DGRW).

Fidelity's "rising rates" component is otherwise unique in the category, but for all intents and purposes, doesn't appear to make a material difference in terms of security selection or exposure tilt. We find an overall among holdings in FDRR with VIG, DGRO, and DGRW without too many surprises.

Each dividend growth or dividend appreciation ETF claims a varying methodology. For example, DGRO only considers companies with at least 5 years of consecutive dividend growth, while DGRW weighs each company's earnings growth forecasts. FDRR is more concentrated with a smaller number of stocks in total.

Seeking Alpha

It's not an issue of claiming one ETF is "better" or worse than another, but what we do have is the performance record where it's clear FDRR has been a laggard since its fund inception date in 2016. FDRR has cumulatively returned 142% over the period, which trails this peer group while also lagging its Russell 1000 benchmark.

This is in the context of the last several years have been otherwise difficult for traditional dividend stocks against rising rates. Our criticism is that despite Fidelity including a component to the strategy to deal with higher bond yields, and including that feature prominently in the fund name, investors haven't benefited.

We can also bring up that FDRR's expense ratio of 0.15% is marginally higher than VIG at 0.06% or DGRO at 0.08%. Not necessarily a deal break in other circumstances, but difficult to justify FDRR without an edge of excess returns even to more vanilla ETFs.

Data by YCharts

What's Next For FDRR?

If we go back to early 2022, the setup of rising rates and climbing inflation were major market themes that may have made FDRR appealing. The problem now is that there is a real possibility that interest rates decline as inflation normalizes and the Fed moves to roll back its restrictive policy stance.

By this measure, a weakness of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates is that it has typecast itself as a vehicle that may not be appropriate for different market scenarios. Even with a bullish view on equities including the exposure to mega-cap tech leaders as dividend names, it is fair to question how the fund's strategy will deal with stocks that have a negative correlation to declining Treasury yields.

Overall, we believe FDRR can continue generating positive long-term returns, but also expect it to continue underperforming its benchmark and alternative dividend ETFs that may be better built to navigate shifting market cycles.

The main risk to consider would be a deterioration of the global macro environment and a broader stock market selloff. Here FDRR would be exposed to a new round of volatility, with the growth and earnings profile of the underlying companies facing a reassessment.

Final Thoughts

With over 3,000 ETFs in the market, there is a strategy for nearly every investing style, factor, or market theme. While it's possible FDRR can lead higher and evolve into a category reference point, we simply haven't seen enough yet and suggest investors avoid this fund in favor of better alternatives.