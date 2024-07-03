Honeywell: My Interest Is Perking Up, The Value Is Tempting

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.71K Followers

Summary

  • Honeywell International Inc. has had a challenging stretch of quarters, as Street expectations for the automation businesses (and underlying short-cycle end-market health) were too high, driving a relative derating.
  • Aviation, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and material sciences can all contribute to an above-average mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth rate.
  • Management has gotten more active in M&A, but importantly is using M&A to augment and improve existing businesses as opposed to entering new verticals.
  • Mid-single-digit revenue growth, strong margins and ROIC, and healthy double-digit FCF growth can support upside for the shares; Honeywell isn't extremely cheap, but it's undervalued relative to other quality industrials.

Honeywell building in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

These are challenging times for multi-industrials, as the Street is starting to accept that short-cycle industrial end-markets may not see the hoped-for recovery in the second half and process end-markets are starting to slow as well. Meanwhile, themes like aerospace seem

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.71K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HON
--
HON:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News