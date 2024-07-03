XES: A Tactical Hold With Bullish Potential In The Oil And Gas Services Sector

MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
564 Followers

Summary

  • XES offers exposure to oil and gas services sector with modified equal-weighted index approach and low expense ratio.
  • XES lags in dividend performance compared to peers, but offers strong liquidity and lower concentration risk for diversified exposure.
  • Oil and gas market dynamics show caution in production expansion, but opportunities for growth with easing financial conditions and increased global investment.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Fund Overview

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) offers investors a focused opportunity to gain exposure to the oil and gas services sector. Launched in 2006, XES is designed to track the S&P Oil & Gas

This article was written by

MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
564 Followers
Macro analysis of broad asset class, sector and country-specific funds to discover trends using a top-down approach.  For more content visit my website or follow me on Twitter (@MTSInsights).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XES ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News