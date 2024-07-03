Scotts Miracle-Gro: Subdued Spending And Channel Inventories Reduce Upside Potential

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.94K Followers

Summary

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro shares have been volatile due to their debt load, retailer inventory destocking, and weak cannabis supply business.
  • Management lowered EBITDA guidance due to weaker consumer sales growth, but maintained cash flow targets given working capital improvement.
  • The company aims to reduce debt, improve profitability through cost-cutting, and inventory rationalization, but faces challenges in consumer activity and marketing effectiveness.
  • Shares are likely to be dead money with limited capital returns beyond the existing dividend.
Miracle Gro

memoriesarecaptured

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) have been a rollercoaster over the past year, trading between the mid-$40’s and mid-$70’s, even as they are essentially flat from a year ago. Much of this volatility has been driven by its large debt load and

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.94K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News