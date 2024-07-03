PFIX: Trump Policies Potentially Inflationary

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.04K Followers

Summary

  • With Trump's election odds rising, investors need to start considering the implications of his policies.
  • I believe Trump's policies are inflationary, which may lead to higher long-term interest rates in response.
  • Even if Democrats win, America's fiscal situation remains dire and the path of least resistance may be higher long-term interest rates.

Treasury

Douglas Rissing

Amidst all the hoopla of last week's disastrous debate performance by President Biden against former President Trump, I believe the markets have underappreciated the investment implications of a potential Trump victory.

My analysis suggests Trump's policies are

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.04K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFIX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PFIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News