Amidst all the hoopla of last week's disastrous debate performance by President Biden against former President Trump, I believe the markets have underappreciated the investment implications of a potential Trump victory.

My analysis suggests Trump's policies are highly inflationary and investors should protect themselves against higher long-term interest rates as a result of these policies. The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) remains one of my preferred investment hedges against higher long term interest rates.

Brief Fund Overview

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF ("PFIX") was designed by Harley Bassman to help investors protect against rising interest rates through a portfolio of over-the-counter ("OTC") interest rate swaptions (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - PFIX portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

Historically, the OTC derivatives held in the PFIX ETF were only available to institutional investors. Simplify was the first, and to my knowledge, only asset manager to be offering this alternative asset class to retail investors as a way to speculate on the path of long term interest rates or as a hedging tool. The PFIX ETF charges a 0.50% management fee and has $154 million in assets.

The PFIX ETF is "functionally similar to owning a position in long-dated put options on 20-year US Treasury bonds". The PFIX ETF earns a carry from its portfolio of treasury bills used as collateral (currently giving the fund a SEC 30-day yield of 3.8%), but loses value over time as its swaptions decay. Overall, the PFIX ETF gains value if long-term interest rates rise.

Investors who want to learn more about the mechanics of the fund should consult my initiation article.

Trump Presidency Odds Rise After Debate

First, speaking about the debate between President Biden and former President Trump on June 27th, despite pushback from President Biden's re-election campaign, it is pretty clear who won the night. According to betting markets PredictIt, President Biden's odds of winning the November election plummeted after the debate, while former President Trump's odds rose (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - 2024 Presidential election odds (PredictIt)

In fact, as I am writing this article on July 3rd, rumors are circulating that President Biden may drop out of the race and key Congressional Democrats appear to be rallying behind Vice President Harris, with Vice President Harris surpassing President Biden's odds in real-time (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Vice President election odds surge on July 3rd (PredictIt)

Trump Policies Are Inflationary

With the above backdrop of former President Trump likely returning to the White House in November, I believe it is time to examine his policies and consider their implications for financial markets.

Readers should note that I am not here to debate the pros and cons of his various policies. Instead, I am simply offering my framework of how I think former President Trump's stated policy goals may affect the U.S. economy and financial markets.

In my opinion, there are three key Trump policies that may impact interest rates and bond markets. First, former President Trump is campaigning on a platform of being tough on illegal immigration, as more than half of Americans feel securing the border is a key issue (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Key issues for 2024 election (Pew Research)

The former president has also said he will direct law enforcement and the National Guard to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

While having a secure border is important, investors need to understand that in the process of securing the border, former President Trump may inadvertently raise the barriers to legal immigration. According to many economists, one of the key drivers of strength for the post-pandemic U.S. economy has been a surge in immigration that has kept inflation relatively tame. Reversing America's stance on immigration may worsen the inflation problem, especially in low-skilled service sector jobs.

A second key Trump policy may be the extension of tax breaks that are due to expire in 2025. According to the Congressional Budget Office ("CBO"), extending the Trump tax cuts for another 10 years - as Republicans have proposed - would add $4.6 trillion to the U.S. deficit in addition to higher interest expenses (Figure 5). Extending the tax cuts may act as a stimulant for the economy and lead to higher inflation.

Figure 5 - Extending Trump tax breaks will add $4.6 trillion to deficit (CBO)

Finally, former President Trump has famously called himself the Tariff Man, in a nod to the protectionist trade policies he enacted while in office. For 2024, the former president is now proposing an across-the-board 10% tariff on all imported goods and an additional 60% tariff on Chinese-made goods. According to the non-partisan Peterson Institute for International Economics, these tariff policies may act as a $1,500 tax on American households and may also push up inflation readings.

To add insult to injury, in recent months, there have been rumors floating around that if he were to be re-elected to a second term, former President Trump may fire Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and enact policies that will limit the Fed's independence in setting interest rate policies.

So not only will the former President's policies likely lead to higher inflation, he may also reduce the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve in battling inflation. Is it any wonder that 10-year treasury yields spiked higher by more than 10bps after the June 27th debate, as investors started to price in a higher probability of former President Trump's inflationary policies (Figure 6)?

Figure 6 - U.S. 10-year yields spiked following debate (marketwatch)

Out Of Control Debt Getting Worse

While the above analysis suggests former President Trump's policies may be inflationary, that is not to say incumbent President Biden's policies will be much better. The CBO recently released an updated projection for the U.S. deficit in 2024 and the results are not pretty:

In CBO’s current projections, the deficit for 2024 is $0.4 trillion (or 27 percent) larger than it was in the agency’s February 2024 projections, and the cumulative deficit over the 2025– 2034 period is larger by $2.1 trillion (or 10 percent). The largest contributor to the cumulative increase was the incorporation of recently enacted legislation into CBO’s baseline, which added $1.6 trillion to projected deficits. That legislation included emergency supplemental appropriations that provided $95 billion for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and countries in the Indo-Pacific region. By law, that funding continues in future years in CBO’s projections (with adjustments for inflation), boosting discretionary outlays by $0.9 trillion through 2034.

Based on President Biden's currently enacted policies, the U.S. deficit is expected to remain at the highest non-recession/wartime levels in history (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Deficits higher for longer (CBO)

The U.S. federal debt pile is expected to grow to $50 trillion, or 122% of GDP, by 2034 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - U.S. federal debt (CBO)

I have written before that the fiscal situation is dire, and I continue to believe the path of least resistance is higher long-term interest rates, as bond investors must be incentivized to buy America's debts.

What Is The Endgame?

To be honest, I am not sure what the endgame is for America's fiscal situation. Both Democrats and Republicans appear to be unable or unwilling to tackle the problem of America's surging deficits. Unfortunately, if American politicians do not work together to find a solution, one day, financial markets may force an unpalatable solution upon America, a la a Liz Truss-style reckoning.

When former U.K. prime minister Liz Truss announced an economic plan in September 2022 with over £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts, bringing U.K.'s debt burden from 96% of GDP to an estimated 320% of GDP in 50 years, financial markets revolted and the British pound plummeted. U.K. treasury yields surged to a high of 4.5% and many British pension funds were technically insolvent as they did not have liquidity to meet margin calls (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - U.K. gilt yields surged in 2022 (stockcharts.com)

Ultimately, the 2022 Liz Truss crisis ended with the Bank of England buying large amounts of gilts, the reversal of Liz Truss' budget proposals, and her ouster. However, to date, the U.K. economy is still struggling with the aftermath of the crisis, as U.K. GDP has been at near-recessionary levels for 2 years straight (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - U.K. GDP has been near recession levels for 2 years (tradingeconomics)

While the U.S. remains the world's reserve currency and the CBO's projections do not appear as dire as the U.K. Office for Budget Responsibility's, perhaps it is simply a case of willful ignorance.

If we look at the CBO's March 2024 long-term budget projections, the U.S federal debt is on pace to reach 166% of GDP by 2054, with deficits running at 8.5% of GDP (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - U.S. long-term debt projections (CBO)

If we tack on another 2 decades of 8% deficits from 2054 to 2074, the U.S. can easily achieve debt-to-GDP ratios of over 320% in 50 years, the level that spooked financial markets for the U.K. in 2022.

Downside Risks To PFIX

While PFIX is useful as a hedging tool, on the downside, if the U.S. economy were to weaken significantly, then the Federal Reserve may start to cut interest rates and also re-engage in quantitative easing. Investors could also buy long-term treasury bonds as a safe haven play. This could cause long-term yields to collapse and the PFIX ETF to lose value.

At the end of the day, trust in U.S. treasuries as a safe haven during recessions depends on the Federal Reserve's independence. If former President Trump erodes confidence in the Fed, then U.S. treasury yields should rise.

Conclusion

While political pundits are debating whether President Biden should drop out of the presidential race, I believe former President Trump's increased odds of winning the election means investors should start contemplating the impact of his policies. In my opinion, Trump's key policies are inflationary and may cause long-term interest rates to stay higher for longer, as bond investors must be incentivized to buy increasing amounts of U.S. debts.

Even if Democrats were to win the election in November, I do not see any candidate having the political capital and will to tackle the challenges of an out-of-control federal deficit. Looking at the long-term projections by the CBO on U.S. debt, we can easily see the U.S. with a debt-to-GDP ratio of over 320%, a level which spooked the U.K. gilt markets in 2022. I continue to hold the PFIX ETF as a hedge against higher long-term yields.