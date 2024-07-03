Something Has Changed

sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Something seems to have changed.

Sam Goldfarb, writing in the Wall Street Journal, comments:

"The increasing likelihood of a second Trump administration has helped spark a steep selloff in U.S. government bonds, with investors betting policies including tax cut could drive up deficits and inflation."

"Treasury yields, which rise when bond prices fall, started surging June 28, a day after a debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump that Wall Street viewed as delivering a major blow to Biden's re-election chances. A poor showing from Biden could also help tip control of Congress to Republicans, creating more space for their budget priorities."

The article quotes Dan Mulholland, head of rates trading and sales at Crews & Associates:

"Something obviously changed pretty quickly on Friday."

"I think there have been some pretty big bets that have been placed."

Here is a rough picture of the yield on the 10-year government bond beginning last Monday.

Yield on 10-year U.S. Government (Federal Reserve)

At the closing on Thursday, June 27, the 10-year U.S. government security yielded 4.29 percent.

At the close of the market on Friday, June 28, the yield was 4.36 percent.

At the close of the market on Monday, July 1, the yield was 4.48 percent.

Market Expectations

I have written another post suggesting that the change in the outlook for the presidential election coming this November could have a significant impact on the value of the U.S. dollar.

So far, not much has changed in terms of the value of the U.S. dollar.

At the close of the market on Thursday, the U.S. Dollar Index was 105.93.

On Friday, the index closed at 105,87. On Monday, July 1, the index was at 105.72, and on Tuesday, July 2, the index dropped to 105.67.

Wednesday morning, the index dropped near 105.00

So, it appears as if both the foreign exchange market and the U.S. bond market are moving in the same direction.

The conclusion: the probability that Donald Trump will win the presidential election in November has substantially increased. Investors are moving their money around to reflect this change.

We need to keep our eyes on the market to see what investors continue to do.

Right now, there has been no real response from the Biden team as to whether or not their plans have changed for the future.

But, there will be a response, and, given the movements of markets, the response will not be too far off into the future.