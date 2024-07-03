Cinefootage Visuals/iStock via Getty Images

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is a low-cost cloud data storage business that has some of the biggest competitors in the world, such as Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

They specialize in two main services: Backblaze Computer Backup, offering service to computer data backup for desktops and laptops, and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which is an on-demand object storage solution for developers and businesses.

BLZE's is considered to have large pricing advantage over its competitors, especially for its data storage service. BLZE's B2 costs $6 per TB/month. AWS costs $26 per TB/month, Microsoft Azure charges $20 per TB/month, and Google charges $23 per TB/month. While Dropbox, a larger player, offers a different service, their annual Dropbox Plus plan translates to $9.99/month compared to BLZE's annualized price of just $8.25/month.

Despite its IPO in 2021, BLZE has yet to turn a profit, and its stock price has experienced a significant decline of over 80%.

However, for brave investors, now maybe the time to dip a toe into BLZE.

First, the surge in AI -induced investment is lifting data storage companies, including BLZE

Nearly every cloud-based data storage company enjoyed a strong revenue growth in recent quarters.

In the first quarter of 2024 ended in March 2024, Amazon's AWS achieved a 17% year-over-year revenue growth rate, Microsoft Azure experienced a 21% year-over-year revenue growth, and Google Cloud reported a 28% year-over-year revenue growth. BLZE's cloud storage revenue growth during the same period was 47%.

The revenue growth in the second quarter in 2024 appears to be similarly strong. One of the top producers of computer memory and computer data storage, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) just reported their earning results for the quarter ended in May 2024. Their year-to-year data center revenue growth was 50%, driven by the strong AI demand. As a side note, while MU's YTD stock price growth rate was around 60 percent, BLZE's YTD stock price growth was negative 17 percent.

Second, BLZE Shows Signs of Progress on Profitability

While still unprofitable, BLZE has worked hard in cost control, offering a glimmer of hope for future profitability. In 2022 and 2023, BLZE's operating expenses alone exceeded its gross revenue. In the first quarter of 2024, the ratio of operating expense to gross revenue finally fell below 100 percent.

BLZE's operating margin and net profit margin told a similar story. In 2022 and 2023, its operating margin and net profit margin declined to the negative 50%-60% range. In the first quarter of 2024, its operating margin and net profit margin recovered to the negative 30%-40% range. Although this is not a sharp turn-around, it demonstrates progress in cost control efforts.

During the last earning call, the management was asked about if BLZE was making investment on developing any AI-focused solution for customers. The management responded that BLZE served as a foundational data platform, but they did not make investments to develop any specific AI product. I considered this exchange as positive for BLZE since developing AI products is really expensive today when the cost of talents and chips are highly elevated. Not making such investments is actually a smart decision.

Furthermore, BLZE's competitors such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are all big players with significant resources and large AI talent pool. If BLZE were to develop any new AI product, it probably could not come close to their competitors' offerings. Thus, BLZE focusing on its advantage: providing a cheap data storage solution is a better approach to grow their company.

Third, valuation is relatively attractive

Since Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are much more than a simple cloud storage provider, it is more appropriate to compare BLZE with a bigger cloud storage provider, Dropbox (DBX). DBX is profitable, but its revenue growth was much slower, which was 3.3 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Right now, DBX is price/sales (P/S) ratio is around 3.1, while BLZE's P/S ratio is around 2.1 with a much faster revenue growth rate. BLZE's P/S ratio is also near its historical lows, making it potentially attractive.

Risk Factors

The main risk is that BLZE fails to maintain cost control efforts, which is crucial for BLZE to achieve profitability.

Another risk is that the AI demand for data storage is not sustainable and fades over time.

Conclusion

AI demand for data storage will continue driving the strong revenue growth at BLZE. The cost control effort is likely to turn BLZE profitable in the near future.