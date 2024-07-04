What Does France's Election Mean For Markets?

2 Comments
  • The French election: I discuss the investment implications of three possible scenarios: a far-right majority, a far-left majority, and a temporary administrative solution.
  • We received two important data points that could bring us closer to the long-awaited start of Federal Reserve rate cuts.
  • I recap the first half’s market results, which was a strong period for most risk assets.

Ballot Box - Election - France

Martinns/iStock via Getty Images

July 1 marked the beginning of the second half of 2024, and while “New Half-Year’s Day” may not be an official holiday, it feels like the starting point of some new regimes. We got two important data points last week

