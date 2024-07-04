MatusDuda/iStock via Getty Images

In April, I covered TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) and assigned a strong buy rating, driven by significant growth potential in the APU (auxiliary power unit) market. I assigned a $14.36 price target, indicating 24% growth in the stock price. TATT stock met and exceeded this price target. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent discussions for TAT Technologies and update my estimates for the stock price target and rating.

TAT Technologies Shows Impressive Growth

TAT Technologies

What is somewhat disappointing is that while we have an interesting slide deck presenting the first quarter results, we don't have any valuable comments from management supporting that slide deck. So, what we are left with are impressive numbers but without a discussion of the growth drivers. Revenues grew 35% to $34.1 million with gross profit jumping 66% to $7.1 million and driven by EBITDA margin expansion of 220 bps the adjusted EBITDA grew 77% to $3.7 million.

TAT Technologies

The table above is probably the most useful one, showing that while landing gear revenues dropped 25%, we saw growth in all other areas. Heat Exchangers and APUs, which are the company's biggest product segments, saw strong growth. In this table, we also find validation that APU revenues provide a significant market opportunity for TAT Technologies. Interesting to note, however, is that sequentially APU revenues did not grow significantly whereas other lines of the business showed better growth.

TAT Technologies Upside For 2024 Has Materialized, But There Could Be More

The Aerospace Forum

I previously based my price target for TAT Technologies on 2025 earnings. It seems that for 2025, all upside has materialized based on the current projections and balance sheet data. However, I am not changing my rating as I believe the upside for 2026 is compelling and there also remain opportunities for expansion in the EV/EBITDA valuation as TAT Technologies is currently trading at a multiple that is significantly lower than that of peers. With the company just at the start of penetrating the APU market and solid strength in the market for heat exchangers, I believe there is additional upside for the stock.

Conclusion: TAT Technologies Is Seeing Impressive Results

The earnings that TAT Technologies has posted are simply impressive, and I believe that this is just the start of it. Market penetration for some new APU platforms has started last year or has yet to start and ramp up. That provides significant growth opportunity for TAT Technologies in the years ahead. It remains to be seen how fast and how successful that ramp up will be, but I believe that, driven by shortage of new technology, airplane demand for APU MRO capabilities as offered by TAT Technologies will be strong.