After a pause in the coverage of the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) that I have taken since February 2023, today I would like to reassess this vehicle owing mostly to the fact that it has solidly surprised on the upside, welcoming a hypothesis that my skepticism on the name that all my articles since January 2022 were expressing should be abandoned.

What is TMFC? As described in the factsheet available on its website, the ETF oversees a portfolio

...of the 100 largest, most liquid U.S. companies that have been recommended by The Motley Fool, LLC’s analysts—either in the Fool Intel database or The Motley Fool’s research publications.

It is true that this Motley Fool ETF has been performing outstandingly, as its IT-focused portfolio with meaningful exposure to AI beneficiaries has been on a tear both in 2023 and 2024. However, this is not sufficient for a rating upgrade, as my concerns have not gone anywhere.

The problem is that TMFC is a product capable of outcompeting the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) but not the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) or a similar growth-centered play like the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG). Most importantly, QQQ is much cheaper, with an expense ratio of 20 bps compared to TMFC's 50 bps. SCHG has a wafer-thin expense ratio of 4 bps, and it bested TMFC by 12 bps in the annualized return over February 2018–June 2024.

So today, I would like to once again thoroughly review strong and weak spots in TMFC's performance track record, as well as compare its factor mix to that of QQQ to explain why the Hold rating suits this vehicle best.

TMFC strategy recap

As described in the factsheet, TMFC is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. With this index as the basis for its strategy, the fund

... seeks to invest in high-quality, large-cap U.S. companies with attractive returns on capital, higher profit margins, healthy balance sheets, adequate trading volumes and sustainable competitive advantages.

TMFC performance: beats the market, lags QQQ

TMFC has been on a tear this year, as the AI euphoria and the potential interest rate cuts investors have been pricing in have supercharged the rally. It has beaten QQQ (a task that was fairly complicated for it in the past) and IVV.

Data by YCharts

But what about its longer-term performance? As I would like to put it, TMFC is flourishing during bull markets and suffering during protracted sell-offs. The annualized return and the maximum drawdown reflect that.

Metric IVV QQQ TMFC SCHG Start Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 End Balance $21,554 $29,563 $27,652 $27,833 CAGR 12.71% 18.40% 17.18% 17.30% Standard Deviation 17.65% 20.97% 20.08% 20.38% Best Year 31.25% 54.85% 47.04% 50.11% Worst Year -18.16% -32.58% -30.85% -31.80% Maximum Drawdown -23.93% -32.58% -30.85% -31.80% Sharpe Ratio 0.65 0.81 0.79 0.78 Sortino Ratio 0.98 1.31 1.27 1.26 Upside Capture 100.46% 124.87% 119.73% 120.42% Downside Capture 97.08% 103.58% 102.39% 102.71% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period is February 2018–June 2024

But at the end of the day, while capturing a lot of the market's downside (a bit less than QQQ though) and delivering a steep maximum drawdown, TMFC was incapable of outpacing QQQ or SCHG. And this is an issue, assuming both funds are more liquid and have much more comfortable expense ratios, which will be a tailwind for the total returns over the long term.

Seeking Alpha

TMFC vs. QQQ: a factor mix perspective

As of July 2, TMFC had 100 equities in its portfolio, with the overlap with its version that I discussed in the February 2023 article being around 94.8%, which indicates that both additions and deletions were minor. For example, TMFC has added Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), which is now accounting for 3.7% of the portfolio, and deleted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which had a 2.4% weight.

Compared to QQQ, it is underweight in the GICS IT sector and consumer staples and overweight in financials and health care, among others. It ignores utilities entirely.

Created by the author using data from the funds

I would argue that, from a factor standpoint, the current iteration of the TMFC portfolio has an edge over QQQ. With 68% of TMFC's net assets allocated to the constituents of the NASDAQ-100, as per my calculations, this vehicle's portfolio is slightly better valued (there are nuances worth addressing), with a bit larger growth factor exposure as well as a bit stronger quality. Let us start with the value factor.

Value

Both are very much about the trillion-dollar league, with QQQ having a 40.6% allocation to these companies and TMFC having 44.2%. However, the latter has managed to deliver a bit stronger weighted-average adjusted earnings yield (negative figures were removed), 2.91% vs. QQQ's 2.79%, as per my calculations.

While P/E and, consequently, the EY are frequently used as essential valuation gauges, they are nevertheless certainly not the only and clearly not the most reliable metrics. A nice suggestion is to use EBITDA/Enterprise Value, which has an edge over the P/E ratio since it does not ignore debt. Here, TMFC is again marginally ahead, with the EBITDA/EV at 2.87% vs. QQQ's 2.7%, in part thanks to the contribution from 3M (MMM), which has that figure at 12.2%. MMM is absent in the QQQ portfolio.

However, looking at the Price/Sales ratio, TMFC is more expensive this time, with that metric at 11.6x vs. 11x of QQQ, with the culprit being its larger allocation to NVIDIA (NVDA). NVDA has a P/S ratio of 38.4x.

ETF NVDA's weight TMFC 8.6% QQQ 7.9% Click to enlarge

Created using data from the ETFs as of July 1

Besides, QQQ has a bit larger exposure to companies with a B- Quant Valuation grade or higher, 4% vs. TMFC's 1.45%.

Growth

In my previous note, I highlighted the "growth deceleration trend." More specifically, I observed that the weighted average forward revenue growth rate had been falling consistently in 2022, declining to as low as 11.2% in February 2023. Thankfully, this is no longer an issue. At this juncture, on the growth front, TMFC is clearly ahead of the NASDAQ-100-tracking ETF, with three weighted average forward growth rates being stronger.

ETF EPS Fwd Revenue Fwd EBITDA Fwd TMFC 24.2% 16.3% 26.7% QQQ 22.6% 15.0% 24.6% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from the ETFs and Seeking Alpha as of July 2

Nevertheless, my calculations show that the differences are again driven by NVDA.

But what is not driven by this stock is TMFC's exposure to companies that are forecast to deliver lower revenues or EPS going forward. Here, it looks much better than QQQ.

ETF Negative EPS Fwd Negative Revenue Fwd TMFC 6.4% 2% QQQ 7.9% 6.2% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from the ETFs and Seeking Alpha

Quality

Regarding quality (profitability and capital efficiency), both QQQ with its simpler strategy and much pickier TMFC score excellently, but the latter has a minor edge when it comes to NI margin, ROA, and its allocation to stocks with a B- Quant Profitability grade or better. Its adjusted ROE is weaker, though.

Metric TMFC QQQ Quant Profitability B- or higher 96.2% 95.6% Net Income Margin 24.5% 22.7% Return on Assets 16.95% 16.6% Adjusted Return on Equity 20.83% 23.4% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from the ETFs and Seeking Alpha. ROE was adjusted for negative and triple-digit figures

Final thoughts

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF is a growth-heavy product with a tilt toward the IT and communication sectors. It has been a gross success this year as it outperformed IVV and QQQ. So it is clear that the ETF can do the right thing during the bull market, i.e., maintain large exposure to pricey and growthy bellwethers. At the same time, it is clearly incapable of rotating out the riskiest stocks during market downturns similar to the one we were watching in 2022, as it was down by 30.85% for that year. Besides, though it has a slight edge over QQQ regarding growth and quality (its value credentials are less certain), I am skeptical about the decision to choose it over simpler growth-centered vehicles, assuming expense ratio differences. All of this to say, I believe the Hold rating should be reiterated.