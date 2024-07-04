sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO), incorporated in 2004 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, owns and manages upper upscale and luxury hotels mainly located in coastal markets.

Though this REIT has attractive growth prospects in the short term, I think that its valuation creates a significant opportunity risk for investors. Its dividend might be well-covered, but the yield is too low to meaningfully offset any opportunity cost. Also, if we enter a recession, Sunstone may be hurt more than its peers, even though its leverage is very low and it has strong liquidity. I think that one of its peers is the better bet if you're looking for exposure to lodging. But you should keep an eye on SHO as well because a better price is what would seal the deal here.

Dividend & Capital Growth

SHO currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 3.56%. With a payout ratio of 42.85% based on the low end of the 2024 projected AFFO range, the dividend appears to be very well-covered. The payment record also reflects a lot of confidence on managers' part as they have been increasing the dividend very aggressively lately:

Seeking Alpha

The last dividend hike represented a 29% dividend growth. Management has stated that the increase is based on a recent acquisition and repositionings that would bring in more funds.

Of course, as you can see from the record above, dividends had to be suspended after the pandemic. The nature of the business makes such REITs very bad long-term income vehicles. But this is also reflected in their stock prices. SHO is only one out of nearly all Hotel REIT stocks experiencing long-term declines:

Data by YCharts

On a total-return basis, it has greatly underperformed both the real estate and broader market:

Data by YCharts

To be fair, I think that hotel REITs should be traded, not bought and held forever. The fact that Sunstone has had such terrible performance over the long run doesn't remove any points from it. I just think it should be noted because REITs are often bought for long-term income generation. While the sector may generally be a good place to find such vehicles, hotel REITs aren't.

Portfolio & Outlook

The REIT's portfolio is externally managed and has 15 hotels consisting of 7,307 rooms that are spread across 7 states and Washington D.C. Though the geographical diversification looks good at first glance, one should note that a lot of income comes from the state of California:

Investor Presentation

Despite that concentration, the outlook is positive. According to CBRE, RevPAR will increase by 3% in 2024 from the previous year based on the continuous international travel recovery, among other drivers. However, there is a projection for a 3.8% and 3.7% increase in RevPAR for luxury and upper upscale hotels, respectively, so Sunstone should outperform. The report also says that higher-priced hotels in urban locations will outperform, and more traditional hotels with normal prices will face more competition. Since a decent portion of Sunstone's revenue comes from urban hotels which are upper upscale and luxury, it could realize a meaningful boost on its performance.

Performance & Leverage

In 2023, Sunstone seems to have remained competitive with its ADR at $326, only experiencing a 0.8% decrease. With a 520bps increase in occupancy, RevPAR managed to mark a 7.13% increase. AFFO per share increased substantially as well:

2023 YoY Change ADR $326.76 -0.80% Occupancy 70.3% 520bps RevPAR $229.71 7.13% AFFO/Share $0.95 10.47% Click to enlarge

Now, management expects RevPAR to grow by 2.25%-5.25% this year, which is lower than what it accomplished in 2023. However, that's mainly due to the fact that they stopped operations in one resort they need to renovate. If that weren't the case, RevPAR would increase by 4.75% to 7.75%. The resort will open again in the fourth quarter. For the same reason, projected AFFO of $0.84 to $0.94, which is below AFFO in 2023, doesn't look that bad.

But I am more impressed with this REIT's leverage and liquidity level. Because of how risky the business is, I think hotel REITs should be less leveraged than the rest of the sector. Sunstone sets a good example, with low debt/assets and debt/EBITDAre ratios:

Debt to assets 34.9% Debt to EBITDAre 3.8 Interest coverage 4.7 WAVG Interest Rate 5.8% Total liquidity $740 million Click to enlarge

Interest coverage is more than adequate and with a weighted average interest rate of 5.8%, coupled with its very low leverage, I think that financing growth with more debt wouldn't be a bad choice; there's room for more leverage here. Moreover, with its current cash and revolver capacity, it will be easy to deal with upcoming maturities while expanding its business. A fixed-rate mortgage of $73MM is coming due this December, but this is only a small fraction out of its $1.1B debt. The $225MM loan that matures in 2025 is more substantial, but I don't see a significant risk of a higher cost of debt since the interest rate paid on it is already quite high at 6.77%.

Valuation

Despite the growth prospects and good solvency profile, valuation is not to my liking. First, the dividend yield of 3.56% represents anything but good value today, and it's also lower than the sector's median of 4.32%.

On an absolute basis, the AFFO yield is not bad at 8.32% to 9.31% based on the projected AFFO range. However, its FFO multiple is substantially higher than its peers' average:

Stock P/FFO SHO 11.21 DRH 8.48 PEB 8.43 XHR 8.23 RLJ 5.87 PK 6.73 Average 7.54 Click to enlarge

There's no doubt that some of the premium is justified based on its exceptionally low leverage. But the difference is too large for me to assess some margin of safety. TBV per share is only a bit higher than the current price at $10.44, so there is no significant discount on this basis either.

Risks

Therefore, the largest risk presented here is an opportunity risk. If we manage to avoid a recession, some of the other hotel REITs could outperform when interest rates start falling. Speaking of which, the next significant risk is that interest rates are going to remain higher than the market currently anticipates, which could result in a "correction" in the price of SHO.

Also, travellers usually downscale during economic downturns, and this implies that Sunstone's business is going to suffer more than hotel REITs with more average ADRs in such a scenario.

Verdict

I think that the risks outweigh the prospects here, so I am rating SHO a hold for now. However, I encourage you to add it to a watchlist because if it trades closer to its peers, it could present us with an opportunity for exposure to a high-quality hotel portfolio managed by a prudent team. I also suggest you read my other article on the only hotel REIT I have rated a buy until now, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK).

What do you think about this thesis? Do you own any hotel REIT these days? Why or why not? Let me know and I'll get back to you soon. Also, please leave a comment if you found this post useful; it means a lot! Thank you for reading.