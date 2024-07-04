Sunstone Hotel: Better Wait For A Better Price

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
597 Followers

Summary

  • Sunstone manages a high-quality hotel portfolio located in coastal markets.
  • It has good growth prospects and very low leverage, but also a low dividend yield.
  • The valuation is not very attractive, which presents a significant risk for investors.

Kattella Boulevard in Anaheim, California

sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO), incorporated in 2004 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, owns and manages upper upscale and luxury hotels mainly located in coastal markets.

Though this REIT has attractive growth prospects

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
597 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor focusing on equity REITs. I'm interested in either those with high dividend growth potential and a long history of value creation through active capital recycling or high-yielding ones with sustainable distributions trading at a large discount to NAV.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SHO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News