Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) is a European supermarket business with Dutch and Belgian roots, but is also a significant player in the USA. The company might fly a bit under the radar for US-based investors, but it is actually the fifth largest grocery business in the USA by revenue. The company is approaching almost $100b in total revenue, and it is a silent compounder that is paying a 4% dividend and consistently buying back its own shares.

Compared to Walmart, Kroger, and Costco, shares of Ahold Delhaize look considerably undervalued. It is a solid supermarket business that makes 70% of profits from the USA, which could provide stability and dividend income in a defensive portfolio. Supermarkets provide essential products and are stable in recessionary times; taking priority for consumer with stretched budgets.

We rate Ahold Delhaize as a "Buy" because it is a well-managed business that trades at an attractive valuation. A recent pullback in share price could provide an attractive entry point. Relatively weaker performance in 2023 and 2024 has pushed the stock down, but the future looks bright for Ahold Delhaize. Finally, a spinoff of Bol.com is on the cards that could provide capital appreciation.

History and company overview

Ahold started out as Albert Heijn in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1887 and grew to be the largest and most popular supermarket in the Netherlands. In 2016, the company merged with Belgian company Delhaize, to get its current name Ahold Delhaize. Together, these grocery store chains generate over $50b of revenue every year. Ahold Delhaize also expanded to the USA, establishing supermarket chains across the East Coast. Some of their brands include Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Hannaford, and Giant.

The company is now geographically diversified across European markets and has a strong position in Europe, as well as along the east coast of the USA. Nowadays, most of their revenue (60%) and profits (70%) comes from the USA. The company keeps expanding its footprint, with a recent acquisition in Romania, and plans to expand further south along the east coast of the USA. Next to their physical store network, Ahold Delhaize is building a growing omnichannel business that delivers groceries at home, and they own the biggest general e-commerce platform in the Benelux that is Bol.com.

Ahold Delhaize international locations overview (Ahold Strategy Days, 2024)

Dip in Share Price suggesting Undervaluation

Since January, the share price of Ahold has been under pressure, dropping by around 10%, which could present a buying opportunity for value investors. As shown in the chart below, there is share price underperformance in recent periods compared to its competitors, suggesting undervaluation. Especially compared to its US counterparts, like Kroger and Walmart, Ahold looks relatively cheap. We believe that Ahold presents a good buy below $30 a share.

Data by YCharts

This article will provide a deep dive into Ahold Delhaize and analyze the business from various angles. We conclude that the company is doing well on a number of fronts, and we rate the company as a "buy". Even tough very spectacular returns are not expected, we feel that many are sleeping on this stable compounder that provides defensive quality to your stock portfolio.

Long-term Strategy and Outlook

The recent strategy day on May 23rd provided more clarity on their long-term plans: they target high single digits EPS growth. This is achievable through share buybacks and margin improvements, with underlying profit margins on a group level of 4%. Revenue growth is more modest as the market is saturated, but Ahold is growing in online grocery and doing small expansions and bolt-on acquisitions, mainly in Europe. Long-term, the company targets 45% of sales from store-owned brands and aims to generate €3b from complementary income streams like retail media and other sources. The increasing share of private label brands is expected to improve margins for retailers. Taken together, AD has a positive outlook with growing revenue and profits.

Growing Together Strategy (Ahold Delhaize, 2024)

The company has a differentiated value proposition to customers because of its omnichannel experience, focus on healthy food options, and high-quality service offerings. This sets it apart from its competitors and positions it as a higher-end supermarket that supports higher margins than its competitors. Their stores are "full-service supermarkets" and compete more in the upscale segment, with alternative options like Whole Foods. That being said, Ahold Delhaize aims to be a "one-stop shop" and offers a large variety of products at different price points, from expensive branded products to cheaper store-brand alternatives. Ahold Delhaize aims to make 45% of its sales from store-owned brands. This is a great strategy and allows them to build a vertically integrated business by controlling their own products and brands. This should also work to improve their margins long-term because they have more buying power over smaller suppliers, versus multinational CPG brands like Unilever (UL).

Finally, Ahold Delhaize has an omnichannel strategy, offering home delivery and a digital app aiming to build customer loyalty and personalize offerings for their shoppers. This strategy has been successful, and Ahold Delhaize claims that omnichannel shoppers spend 1.5 to 3.0 times more than a regular shopper. However, online grocery shopping still has lower profit margins than physical retail due to higher logistics costs; particularly in last-mile delivery to home.

Growth Flywheel (Ahold Delhaize, 2024)

Recent Developments and Long-Term Trends

The supermarket business is consolidating into a smaller number of players over time, as the big players get bigger as a result of buying up smaller ones. However, the merger between Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) is facing scrutiny because of antitrust laws, these are the number #2 and #3 grocery chains in the USA. A lawsuit filed by the state of Colorado aims to block this merger, citing reduced competition and potential price increases for consumers. The market does not seem to have a lot of confidence in this merger anymore, given that Albertson trades at under half the $25b buyout price offered by Kroger. This merger not going through would benefit Ahold Delhaize sparing them a strong competitor as the fifth largest player.

After a surge in food prices last year, partly due to the war in Ukraine, many consumers are highly sensitive to prices, which benefits discounters and private label sales. Many supermarkets are focused on pricing in an effort to win back consumers. This price war is hurting the bottom line of many retailers. While people blamed grocery retailers for high levels of food inflation because they are most visible, profit margins actually decreased significantly for many of them.

However, this dynamic has eased in 2024 with food inflation being less prominent than in 2023. While food prices remain high, input costs are slowly decreasing for many retailers and suppliers. This might support a return to better margins for supermarkets.

Food inflation over time (McKinsey, 2024)

Online grocery shopping increased drastically during Covid, but this trend has not continued, less than 10% of grocery shopping is now done online. Ahold has divested their online grocery business FreshDirect, but they still have an omnichannel strategy where people can order online and/or come to the store. This divestment drops around 650m out of US online sales, and Ahold Delhaize recorded a small loss in this investment. However, this divestment still seems like a good strategy to me, since the majority of shopping still goes on in traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels, and FreshDirect did not fit with their omnichannel strategy. Moreover, Instacart (CART) has taken a lot of market share recently in the markets where FreshDirect was active.

Online Grocery Shopping (Bricks meet Clicks, 2024)

Online grocery stores with home delivery come with high costs, due to labor-intensive last-mile delivery. After a surge in quick food delivery companies during corona, like Getir and Gorrilaz, most of them have failed to achieve profitability due to high costs of delivery. However, online grocery shopping is growing and slowly taking a larger portion of the market. Many supermarket chains have developed an omnichannel model, such as market-leader Walmart (WMT) who recently achieved record sales for online grocery delivery. Options like in-store pickup make the omnichannel model more viable than the "pure play" online grocery players in my opinion. For now, the combination of physical retail and online grocery shopping is relatively new and remains challenging for many retailers; profitability is lower due to delivery costs.

Growth of Online Grocery Shopping (McKinsey, 2024)

Finally, there are various relevant trends to follow in people's eating behaviors. First, are people cooking more meals at home, or are they eating out/getting takeaway more? To save money, people are eating more home-cooked meals compared to eating at restaurants, which is also perceived as more healthy option. These trends are tailwinds for Ahold Delhaize. Eating habits are important to watch as Ahold is not only competing with other supermarkets, but also with other food options such as (fast-food) restaurants and meal kit delivery companies such as Hello Fresh and Blue Apron.

Food Spending USA (USDA, 2024)

European Competitors

The supermarket business is very competitive with relatively low margins for retailers. Over time, the industry has consolidated and many smaller grocery stores have been acquired by larger supermarket chains. In the Netherlands for example, the top 5 supermarket chains control 75% of the market. In the Netherlands, Albert Heijn is clearly on top and their recent acquisitions of Deen and Jan Linders (smaller chains) has further solidified their market-leading position. Moreover, Jumbo (#2 player) has faced a number of issues due to tax fraud of their CEO, and their market share has dropped. This helps Ahold Delhaize and they are clearly winning in the Netherlands. However, Albert Heijn's premium positioning means that they have a cyclical pattern where they lose some market share to discounters during recessionary periods.

Belgium is a more challenging market for Ahold Delhaize, where they have a #2 position. The Delhaize brand is not as strong in Belgium as Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, and the Belgian consumer is less loyal than the Dutch one. Colruyt is their main competitor in Belgium as the #1 supermarket chain, but this company has a more budget-focused positioning in the market. Finally, Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) is the #3 player, which is a French-owned supermarket chain. To boost performance in Belgium, Ahold has announced a new strategy where franchise owners have more freedom to operate their owns stores. The first indications show that this new strategy in Belgium is working well.

Next to Belgium and the Netherlands, Ahold owns supermarket chains across many European countries with different markets. To summarize, in most of these European markets, Ahold Delhaize has a #1 or #2 market-leading position, which gives them a strong position and geographic diversification. In most cases, Ahold is positioned as a higher-end service supermarket, which is better from a margin perspective. However, this leaves room for cheaper alternatives, but this is fine and there is space for multiple different offerings. There is generally a cyclical pattern, where some consumers "trade down" to discounter supermarkets like Colruyt or Aldi during recessions, but these consumer also come back when they have more money to spend. In the long-run, Ahold Delhaize has the ability to be more profitable due to pricing.

American Competitors

The American grocery business is less concentrated than the European market, and there are many regional players. Ahold is a relatively large player in the USA coming in at fifth place of the largest grocery businesses in the country. The largest competitor is Walmart (WMT), followed by Kroger (KR), Costco (COST), and Albertsons (ACI). Importantly, these competitors are regional, and Ahold Delhaize is focused on the East Coast. Ahold Delhaize is the market leader in the northeast of America, which is a relatively rich area with large cities such as New York, Washington D.C., and Boston. Moreover, Ahold Delhaize has a strong position with Food Lion in the southeast. The USA is still a relatively new market for Ahold Delhaize, but a very important one as it makes up the majority of their revenue (60%) and profits (70%).

Most popular grocery stores by state (WiseVoter, 2022)

Ahold has a strong position #1 market-leading position in the North-Eastern region of the USA. People might not know them as Ahold Delhaize brands because they operate under different local brands. Their main brands here are Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Food Lion, and Giant. This regional concentration is a strategic move to establish network effects and efficiencies with distribution centers and so on. Moreover, these brands have somewhat different profiles that they can use to address different elements of the market. This is a strong position, but there are facing more competition focused on pricing. A non-exhaustive list of their competitors in this region are Trader Joe's, Aldi, Star Market, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, etc. along the East Coast of the USA.

Market Share North East USA (Placer.AI, 2024)

This northeastern region is their most important market where the majority of their profits are coming from. Unfortunately, it seems that Ahold is losing some market share in North-East USA to budget supermarkets. Ahold announced to close underperforming Stop & Shop locations. Aldi is opening more locations and Trader Joe's (owned by Aldi) is very popular in this region. However, Trader Joe's is positioned differently in the market, as they are mostly focused on lower prices with a smaller assortment and they target college students. Because of high inflation, people are going to budget supermarkets like Aldi, but this is a temporary phenomenon that I expect to reverse when the economy improves. The magnitude of this shift is not extreme, but Ahold has taken several measures to improve their position with the savings program.

Ahold Delhaize USA (Ahold Delhaize, 2024)

On the whole, this region is very competitive with a lot of different options for consumers, and recently more pressure on pricing. However, Ahold Delhaize has a strong position on the East Coast that provides a good base. Especially in the large cities, people are rich and willing to pay more for service and healthier food options, which is exactly what they are offering. I therefore have confidence that Ahold Delhaize will maintain its strong position by focusing on its service and premium assortment of products.

Ahold is planning to expand southwards along the east coast, already having a significant presence here with their Food Lion brand (in green below). Taken together, Ahold has a strong market presence along the east coast of the USA. Further options for growth include mergers and acquisitions, particularly along the east coast and preferably in the southern regions. A possible acquisition target or merger for them could be Publix (in purple below) so that they can cover the whole east coast. Together, Publix (#6) and Ahold (#5) could climb to become the number 4 largest grocery chain in the USA with over $100b of combined revenue in the USA, overtaking the current #4 Albertsons (ACI). The companies have a similar strategy that could fit, but it seems unlikely.

Most popular grocery chains USA (Costar, 2024)

Long-Term Financials and Debt Position

Over the past 10 years, Ahold has shown substantial growth. They are doing three times the free cash flow and revenue has increased by more than 120%. A large part of this came from the merger in 2016-2018 between Ahold and Delhaize, but after that, there was also substantial growth in revenue and FCF. The stock price has not increased by the same level as revenue and FCF.

Data by YCharts

The margins of the business are relatively good for a supermarket business, which traditionally has lower margins but a large turnover base. Compared to competitors, Ahold makes better margins than most, but these have worsened last year. Long-term, the business targets 4% underlying operating margins.

Data by YCharts

The debt position is okay with a current ratio of 0.87 and just about $4b in long term debt (excl. long-term leases). The majority of liabilities on their balance sheet are long-term lease obligations ($10b), which is the rent that they have to pay for their stores. Similarly, these majority of their short-term liabilities are also leases that are due within one year. These lease obligations are easily covered by the stable profits of their grocery business and the company has a BBB+ credit rating from Fitch. This addition of lease obligations is a recent change to IFRS accounting rules, but if you exclude lease obligations the debt levels are low. As a result of these IFRS changes, leases are now treated as finance expenses which has some impact on free cash flow and different profitability metrics.

Outlook and Analysts' Expectations

Recent performance has not been impressive due to margin pressure in 2023. Moreover, guidance by the company was also underwhelming on the May capital markets day with Ahold Delhaize promising very limited FCF growth. That being said, input costs are not increasing by as much as before while prices can remain elevated for some time. This could actually improve margins for supermarkets again, leaving plenty of room to beat low expectations. The second half of 2024 and beyond looks more comfortable for Ahold Delhaize.

Despite promising strategic initiatives, analysts have relatively negative expectations and are projecting declining margins. This is partly because of increasing wages. Supermarkets are very labor intensive compared to other industries, and they are therefore more exposed to rising labor costs. However, new technological innovations such as self-checkout are increasingly common and can reduce the amount of staff necessary for operating stores.

Moreover, increasing private label share should improve margins for retailers. These store brands are generally cheaper but provide more leverage to retailers compared to suppliers versus large CPG companies like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Unilever (UL). Ahold aims to generate 45% of their sales from store-owned products over the next few years. This is a good strategic move for Ahold in my opinion, and I think that analysts are too negative.

Valuation based on Guidance

Based on the guidance, we are assuming 4% revenue growth from FY2024, reasonable operating margin improvements to a 4% operating margin, and so we can estimate their operating income and free cash flow (FCF) into the future. This leads me to estimate a 4%-6% CAGR for their operating income per share going from 2024 to 2028, which is reasonably conservative. Last fiscal year, Ahold Delhaize realized €2.8b in operating income at a 3.2% operating income margin. For FY2024, they provided guidance for a >4.0% operating income margin which implies an big improvement in operating income from €2.8b in FY2023 to €3.7b in FY2024. However, this is similar to FY2022 performance. Revenue for FY2024 will be negatively impacted by the divestment of Instacart (650m to US online sales) and the prohibition of tobacco sales at Dutch supermarkets for Albert Heijn (2-3% of EU revenue).

Guidance (Ahold Delhaize, 2024)

According to their guidance, Ahold Delhaize aims to generate $9b in free cash flow between 2024 and 2028. Averaged per year this would be about €2.25b per year in free cash flow. Comparing this guidance to their performance in previous years, this is not exciting because of limited growth. By comparison, Ahold Delhaize generated similar, albeit slightly less, FCF in fiscal years 2019, 2020, and 2021 at €2.2b on average for FCF. While the pandemic created a special circumstance benefitting supermarkets, you'd want them to grow their FCF significantly over time beyond that level. Despite the projected revenue and operating income growth, free cash flow is lagging around €2.3b and free cash flow margins are therefore projected as considerably lower (around 2%) than they were in the past (around 3%).

This difference between growing operating income and EPS, but stable FCF can be explained by the growing CapEx. The company guides a gross cash capital expenditure cadence of 3% of net sales. This means CapEx is growing from about €2b annually before the pandemic to over €3b over the next few years. A significant portion of that CapEx is used for further building out the infrastructure for home delivery. Furthermore, Ahold Delhaize is investing more in Stop & Shop to remain competitive in the northeastern USA region. Both of these decisions will hurt the company's FCF in the short-run, but I believe that they will improve the business and pay off in the long run. Increasing scale and density of the store network, should improve the profitability of the grocery delivery business over time.

Considering the price to free cash flow multiple at its current €26.3b market cap, Ahold Delhaize is trading at relatively low valuation. Using the averaged projected yearly free cash flow of €2.3b, Ahold Delhaize is trading at an 8.8% free cash flow yield, which is reasonably good. Analysts are pricing in zero growth for this company even though it still has a lot of potential. In order to grow FCF, Ahold Delhaize will need to improve the profitability of the physical and online channels. I believe that they will be able to do that with increasing private label share and larger scale of their online grocery business.

Undervaluation Compared to US Competitors

Compared to its competitors, Ahold is also relatively cheap despite its high quality operations. The difference is particularly large compared to its American counterparts such as Kroger, Walmart, and Costco. For example, Costco (COST) trades at roughly 10 times the valuation of Ahold Delhaize.

Data by YCharts

Bol.com spinoff estimated at over €6b

Finally, a nice added bonus is the possible spinoff of Bol.com which is the leading e-commerce platform in the Netherlands and Belgium. Estimates vary, but Bol.com could be valued anywhere from about €3b to over €10b. Despite unclear valuations, most analysts agree that a spinoff of Bol.com would unlock significant value for shareholders. Ahold Delhaize has planned a spinoff for Bol.com around 2020, but decided to postpone it due to unfavourable market conditions. At that time, Ahold Delhaize valued the business around €6b but it has grown since then. Now with €5.8b of GMV in 2023 and a 19% CAGR, that €6b valuation would just be 1 times sales. Bol.com could be worth over €6b in the current market. Assuming €6b to remain conservative, Bol.com would still represent almost 25% of the market capitalization of Ahold Delhaize despite only making up less than 10% of the total revenue of the Ahold Delhaize group. The company is still considering a Bol.com spinoff a the right time.

Bol.com overview (Ahold Delhaize strategy day, 2024)

Capital Allocation

Ahold Delhaize is returning a lot of its free cash flow to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends. Ahold has a progressive dividend policy and a stable buyback program of both €1B annually. Together, these shareholder distributions make up close to 100% of free cash flow. While this returns cash to shareholders, it leaves Ahold with relatively little cash available for investing in future growth opportunities. It might be better for Ahold long-term to invest more in the business, instead of doing more in buybacks and dividends. Currently, the company is using the majority of its FCF (€2.2B) for returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividend (>€1B) and buybacks (€1B).

At its current price, the company exceeds a 4% dividend yield which is a reasonably good yield for a stable and predictable business like supermarkets. Furthermore, the €1b buyback program represents a 3.5% annual return. Together, this is already a secure 7% annual return without any growth.

Conclusions

For people looking to get more stability and consistent returns in their portfolio, Ahold Delhaize stock could be a good buy. The mid single digit revenue growth, coupled with buybacks and the dividend, provides an adequate returns for defensive investors. The grocery category is very stable and predictable as a consumer staple business. Ahold Delhaize is a stable compounder that is consistent and buying back shares. A spinoff of Bol.com valued at over €6b could unlock significant value for shareholders.

The company is a well-diversified global supermarket chain, with a smaller but stronger presence in Europe. The company is facing challenges in the USA where they need to compete with larger players. Overall, the company is still stable and profitable, but analysts do not expect them to show a lot of growth or interesting developments short term. This is reflected in a conservative valuation, which leaves room for upside surprises when they do perform. For example, a bold merger or acquisition of Publix would be interesting. Such a big move is unlikely, but Ahold Delhaize is doing well and has lots of potential. Its existing strategic initiatives support higher margins long term, through increasing scale of the online business and higher share of private label sales.

There are a number of positive developments, the power dynamic between retailers and large CPG companies is shifting somewhat in the favor of retailers with increasing private label share. Moreover, Ahold Delhaize is positioning itself well for a growing online sales market with their omnichannel strategy. Compared to other companies like Albertsons, Ahold is further ahead in this transition towards omnichannel retailing. However, this comes with substantial costs and lower margins in the short-term. In the long-run, however, I feel that these investments are necessary and will pay off in the future.

The buyback program and a growing dividend are likely to provide stable returns to shareholders of Ahold Delhaize of about 7% annually. Finally, the spinoff of Bol.com could be a nice added bonus for shareholders of Ahold Delhaize. One the whole, Ahold is a somewhat boring but stable and profitable company. Oftentimes, it is better to buy and hold boring companies that are undervalued, than to take a lot of risk and lose your money.

