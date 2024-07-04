Blue Bird: Strong Momentum And Good Fundamentals Make It A Buy

Jul. 04, 2024 1:54 AM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Stock1 Comment
Fernanda Galvez Jalil profile picture
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
131 Followers

Summary

  • Blue Bird operates in the not-so-fancy school bus manufacturing industry.
  • The company has two very clear growth catalysts due to the age of school buses and the transition to electric buses, supported by government plans.
  • Blue Bird recently increased guidance for FY2024, which brought euphoria to the company's shares and, coupled with a reasonable valuation, makes me consider it a buy.

School bus on blacktop with clean sunny background

mokee81/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) operates in the not-so-fancy school bus manufacturing industry. A stable, mature sector with high barriers to entry that has been the breeding ground for a 4-bagger in the last 10 years

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil profile picture
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
131 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I am currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do. My favorite investment approach is quality-growth, but always looking for valuations that can provide a ~15% return in the next five years with conservative assumptions to have a margin of safety. From my point of view, a quality company must present sustained top line growth, but a profitable bottom line as well. Also a healthy balance sheet, generation of free cash flow, a high ROCE and an attractive potential market are necessary.I'm interested in sharing my research with the Seeking Alpha community to obtain relevant feedback to help me improve my analysis process, as well as being able to read other analysts as well and thus obtain more investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BLBD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BLBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News