When investors think of the business development company (i.e., "BDC") sector (BIZD), they often think of industry blue chips like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN). Even when they think about the more defensive end of the sector, they think of names like Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX). All of these companies are certainly impressive and have strong track records.

However, another BDC that has not been publicly traded for very long yet looks quite compelling is Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL). Here are three reasons why.

#1. Attractive And Well-Covered Dividend

First and foremost, its dividend yield is both attractive and well-covered. Management stated on the latest earnings call that it plans to complement its $0.50 per share quarterly dividend with two special dividends toward the end of the year, $0.10 each, bringing the expected total dividend payout to $2.20. This would translate to a roughly 10% dividend yield based on the current stock price, which is quite attractive on a standalone basis.

Additionally, that dividend is quite well-covered, with the company generating $0.63 in net investment income per share in Q1 2024. That makes the regular dividend payout ratio 79%, which is quite conservative for a BDC. It also means that even when accounting for its planned special dividends at the end of the year, its payout ratio is 87%, which is still quite attractive. Further strengthening the security of the dividend is the fact that it has $0.59 per share of estimated spillover net investment income, which gives additional coverage if earnings per share were to dip meaningfully. Another big reason to feel good about its dividend is that its portfolio and balance sheet are quite conservatively positioned compared to many peers. This brings us to the second reason why we like MSDL right now...

#2. Defensively-Positioned Portfolio And Balance Sheet

As my regular readers know, I am a bit cautious on the BDC sector given the rich valuations, the increased amount of capital pouring into the space resulting in less attractive risk-reward on new loans, and the increased likelihood of falling short-term interest rates as well as increased non-accruals and even defaults in the near future. As Ares Capital's CEO recently warned, they expect defaults to rise this year in the sector.

However, MSDL is well-positioned to weather these potential headwinds given that 95% of its portfolio is in first-lien investments, 4% is invested in second-lien investments, and 94% of its portfolio is invested in non-cyclical investments. Moreover, its portfolio is well-diversified across 31 industries and 178 borrowers, with an average position size of just 60 basis points. On top of that, its underwriting performance has been stellar, with only 0.4% of the portfolio at cost on non-accrual right now, and 98.4% of the portfolio has an internal risk rating of either one or two. For reference, a risk rating of two means that the investment is generally performing in line with the company's original underwriting expectations and risk factors. It is also worth noting that all new investments are immediately added to category two. This means that the portfolio is experiencing very little underperformance, reflecting quality underwriting performance.

Additionally, further reducing the risk profile to the dividend, as well as overall shareholder value, is the fact that the balance sheet is in strong shape, with investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's and Fitch, and a low net debt to equity ratio of just 0.77 times, which is among the lowest in the BDC sector. On top of that, they only have one relatively small debt maturity in 2025, and the rest of their debt does not mature until 2027 or 2028. This gives them a significant runway without having to worry about their interest expense increasing too much, which should help maintain their earnings stability moving forward.

#3. Low Management Fees

The third big reason why we like MSDL right now is that it has a pretty low-cost structure relative to other externally managed BDCs. In fact, due to a current management fee waiver, it is one of the more competitive ones in the industry. On a gross asset non-leveraged expense ratio basis, they have a 2.02% expense ratio, whereas BXSL, which is one of the lower-cost externally managed BDCs out there, is higher at 2.67%. Meanwhile, ARCC's is considerably higher at 3.58%. This makes MSDL a compelling value, especially given the underwriting performance it is delivering. On top of that, it trades at a 5.66% premium to its net asset value, which is quite low compared to similar peers like BXSL that trades at a 19.35% premium to NAV, and even ARCC, which has a much higher expense ratio and a much less conservatively positioned portfolio, has a 6.91% premium to NAV. To top it off, insiders own about 11% of MSDL's stock, making them well-aligned with shareholders.

Investor Takeaway

Given my concerns about the BDC sector and MSDL's premium to NAV, I do not necessarily think that MSDL is a buy right now. However, I do think it is one of the more compelling opportunities for investors looking for a double-digit defensive yield from a common equity security, especially one with floating rate exposure. As a result, it is on my watch list, and I may add it to my portfolio in the event of a future sharp pullback to where it would trade at a discount to its net asset value.