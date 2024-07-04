Williams-Sonoma: This Dividend Growth Powerhouse Is Splitting Its Stock

Jul. 04, 2024 7:00 AM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
9.03K Followers

Summary

  • Williams-Sonoma announced a stock split last month.
  • The omnichannel retailer posted an impressive double-beat in its fiscal first quarter.
  • Williams-Sonoma has almost $1.3 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, and it pays a well-covered dividend to shareholders.
  • Shares of the stock are trading 11% above my fair value estimate.
  • As it grows into fair value, Williams-Sonoma could be range-bound for the next two and a half years.
Williams-Sonoma at The Summit in South Reno

The exterior and parking lot of a Williams-Sonoma retail location.

Brycia James

As a dividend growth investor, it's a beautiful sight to behold when my holdings announce stock splits. Astute readers may be asking why I would hold this opinion.

A stock split makes no difference to the fundamentals of the underlying

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
9.03K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my four to five weekly articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Sure Dividend, Dividend Kings, and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News